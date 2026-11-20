After OL Lyonnes and Barcelona secured top-four finishes in the league phase, it is no surprise that they each have two players named in the all-star 11 for UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5.

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir (Inter)

Heroic goalkeeping by Rúnarsdóttir ensured that ten-player Inter stayed level with Real Madrid until the closing minutes in Spain. Her incredible efforts included a double save in either half, and close-range stops from Arianna Caruso and Lineth Beerensteyn.

Célina Ould Hocine (Paris FC)

Displaying character by taking her team’s last-gasp penalty, Ould Hocine was rewarded with Paris’ 94th-minute winner against HB Køge – scored on the rebound after her spot kick had been parried. The centre-back’s goal moved Paris into the play-off places.

Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)

Another match winner, central defender Buurman showed her quality to score Chelsea’s late clincher against Paris SG. The UEFA Technical Observer Group also praised her "solid defensive display in two different positions, particularly defending counterattacks well".

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

Brugts, like Buurman, scored at the near post from a corner in Barcelona’s resounding success over Servette; the full-back also claimed an assist to help the league phase leaders seal their qualification as a guaranteed top-four finisher.

Andreia Jacinto (Real Madrid)

Jacinto was creator-in-chief for Madrid as they chased the win against Inter. The midfielder created more chances than any other player this matchweek – seven – and made the difference with her vision, technical quality and delivery of final passes to team-mates.

Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

Midfielder Schatzer was a constant influence across the central areas throughout the victory over OH Leuven. As well as finding wingers early with impactful forward passes and contributing important regains in transition, she caught the eye with her pass-retention rate.

Jule Brand (OL Lyonnes)

Brand continues to star in her new role as right-back. For OL Lyonnes' opener at Arsenal, she perfectly timed her run from deep to convert Vicki Becho’s cross. The UEFA Technical Observer Group highlighted her "pace and ability to pass players and be aggressive and break lines".

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

OL Lyonnes’ Player of the Match against Arsenal was constantly involved in their attack, both scoring and linking up play. She also had a key role in her side's aggressive pressing high up the pitch. "She’s good at everything," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Barcelona’s hat-trick hero played a part in at least two other goals. She consistently found central spaces and was effective in receiving between the centre-back and full-back in the half-space. She also impressed with her give-and-gos around the penalty area.

Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

Bühl made an outstanding contribution to Bayern’s attacking play during the victory at Austria Wien. The attacker’s decisive impact included not just the opening goal and a later assist, but the ability to regularly drive her team up the pitch.

Kayleigh van Dooren (Roma)

Two-goal Van Dooren epitomised good centre-forward play, as Roma edged a five-goal thriller with Benfica. Besides putting the ball in the net twice, she showed calmness and composure, excellent finishing, and she worked hard to press the opposition defenders.