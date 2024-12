Women's EURO 2025: Where each team could play

St. Jakob-Park, Basel, will stage the finale of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday 27 July, but what are the possible routes to the final for each nation?

UEFA.com details the group stage fixtures and potential paths to the final for every team.

Get your tickets!

Belgium

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Sion, 3 July)

Spain vs Belgium (Thun, 7 July)

Portugal vs Belgium (Sion, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Women's EURO: Great Belgium goals

Denmark

Group C

Denmark vs Sweden (Geneva, 4 July)

Germany vs Denmark (Basel, 8 July)

Poland vs Denmark (Lucerne, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

England

Group D

France vs England (Zurich, 5 July)

England vs Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)

England vs Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Women's EURO final highlights: England 2-1 Germany

France

Group D

France vs England (Zurich, 5 July)

France vs Wales (St.Gallen, 9 July)

Netherlands vs France (Basel, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

France coach Bonadei on 'tough group'

Finland

Group A

Iceland vs Finland (Thun, 2 July)

Norway vs Finland (Sion, 6 July)

Finland vs Switzerland (Geneva, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Germany

Group C

Germany vs Poland (St.Gallen, 4 July)

Germany vs Denmark (Basel, 8 July)

Sweden vs Germany (Zurich, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Wück's Germany Women's EURO draw reaction

Iceland

Group A

Iceland vs Finland (Thun, 2 July)

Switzerland vs Iceland (Bern, 6 July)

Norway vs Iceland (Thun, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Italy

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Sion, 3 July)

Portugal vs Italy (Geneva, 7 July)

Italy vs Spain (Bern, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Andrea Soncin on Italy hopes

Netherlands

Group D

Wales vs Netherlands (Lucerne, 5 July)

England vs Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)

Netherlands vs France (Basel, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Norway

Group A

Switzerland vs Norway (Basel, 2 July)

Norway vs Finland (Sion, 6 July)

Norway vs Iceland (Thun, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Women's EURO: Great Norway goals

Poland

Group C

Germany vs Poland (St.Gallen, 4 July)

Poland vs Sweden (Lucerne, 8 July)

Poland vs Denmark (Lucerne, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Portugal

Group B

Spain vs Portugal (Bern, 3 July)

Portugal vs Italy (Geneva, 7 July)

Portugal vs Belgium (Sion, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Spain

Group B

Spain vs Portugal (Bern, 3 July)

Spain vs Belgium (Thun, 7 July)

Italy vs Spain (Bern, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

FinalWinners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Spain coach Tomé: 'We're ambitious'

Sweden

Group C

Denmark vs Sweden (Geneva, 4 July)

Poland vs Sweden (Lucerne, 8 July)

Sweden vs Germany (Zurich, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Switzerland

Group A

Switzerland vs Norway (Basel, 2 July)

Switzerland vs Iceland (Bern, 6 July)

Finland vs Switzerland (Geneva, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 16 July)

Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)

Looking ahead to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland

Wales

Group D

Wales vs Netherlands (Lucerne, 5 July)

France vs Wales (St.Gallen, 9 July)

England vs Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 17 July)

Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 2 (Geneva, 22 July)

Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 4 (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (Basel, 27 July)