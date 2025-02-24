Women's EURO 2025 group stage: Six games to watch

All of the 24 group games at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 have their share of intrigue as the action gets under way in Switzerland from 2 July.

We pick out six standout matches in the race for knockout slots.

All the matches

Women's EURO 2025 groups Group A: Switzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Finland Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden Group D: France, England (holders), Wales, Netherlands

Switzerland vs Norway (Basel, Group A): 2 July, 21:00

The last two home nations have gone on to win the trophy and the first of those, Netherlands, began their 2017 run with a 1-0 victory against Norway, who had been runners-up four years earlier and were widely favoured to progress to the knockout rounds again.

Instead it was Norway that departed early, as they did in 2022 when on Matchday 2 they suffered a remarkable 8-0 defeat by hosts and eventual champions England. Switzerland would of course settle for the same 1-0 scoreline Netherlands managed against Norway – and that England obtained against Austria to begin their 2022 bid – as they aim for a win to infuse their fans with the same feelgood factor as the last two home nations got from their tense initial victories.

Women's EURO opening day games

Germany vs Poland (St Gallen, Group C): 4 July, 21:00

Not since the first two editions of 1984 and 1987 had Germany gone more than one Women's EURO in a row without lifting the trophy before being dethroned by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals and then losing the 2022 decider to England in extra time. They are ready to put that right and begin just over the Swiss border in St Gallen against Poland, who Germany beat twice in qualifying.

Finals debutants Poland are spearheaded by Ewa Pajor, who will be no stranger to Germany after nine years and more than 100 goals with Wolfsburg before a 2024 switch to Barcelona. Several of her likely Poland squad-mates such as Sylwia Matysik, Adriana Achcińska, Dominika Grabowska, Tanja Pawollek and Weronika Zawistowska still play in the Frauen Bundesliga, experience that has proved useful in earning this breakthrough qualification thanks to a play-off victory against another squad with plenty of German-based talent, Austria.

2017 quarter-final highlights: England 1-0 France

France vs England (Zurich, Group D): 5 July, 21:00

England start their title defence against familiar opponents in a fascinating group that also contains the Lionesses' predecessors as champions, Netherlands, plus their neighbours and Poland's fellow newcomers Wales. While England ended their title wait three years ago as hosts, France are looking to emulate them having in 2024 made their first senior final, losing to Spain in the UEFA Women's Nations League, then suffering a 1-0 Olympic quarter-final defeat by Brazil in Nantes.

France, who exchanged 2-1 away wins with England in qualifying, are no longer coached by a Renard, Laurent Bonadei having replaced Hervé after the Olympics, but Wendie remains the captain, her dream undimmed of getting her hands on a national-team trophy to add to the vast collection she has lifted for Lyon. She is set for her 11th major tournament, as is long-time club and country colleague, France's most-capped player Eugénie Le Sommer.

Tickets

England vs Netherlands (Zurich, Group D): 9 July, 18:00

The last time the Women's EURO holders have met the winners from the prior edition was in 1991, when Germany retained their title by beating 1987 champions Norway in the final. Now uniquely the group stage brings together 2022 victors England with their 2017 predecessors Netherlands, both titles coming as hosts and under the same coach, Sarina Wiegman, who oversaw Netherlands' convincing 3-0 semi-final defeat of England in 2017.

England boss since 2021, Wiegman's team were dramatically pipped by the Dutch in their 2023/24 Nations League group on goal difference. In their direct meetings, Netherlands won 2-1 with a 90th-minute goal at home and led 2-0 at Wembley only to lose 3-2 in added time. Wiegman is far from the only link between the two teams considering Netherlands' raft of current and former Women's Super League talent including Daphne van Domselaar, Dominique Janssen, Kerstin Casparij, Jill Roord, Daniëlle van de Donk, Wieke Kaptein and Vivianne Miedema.

2017 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

Italy vs Spain (Bern, Group B): 11 July, 21:00

FIFA Women's World Cup and Nations League winners Spain are looking for a EURO to complete the set, and after facing Portugal and Belgium, will be hoping to be in position to avoid only a second group exit in their nine major tournament appearances. Spain's all-star squad of course will be looking to progress much further than that, but then so will Italy, who have suffered group exits in the last two Women's EURO having never before 2017 failed to be among the final eight in any format.

Italy did inflict Spain's only defeat of their 2023/24 Nations League campaign, recording a 3-2 away victory. La Roja had won 1-0 in Italy previously thanks to an 89th-minute Jenni Hermoso goal and usually these teams have been well-matched, the Azzurre winning by far their biggest encounter, 2-1 in the Women's EURO 1997 semis. That took Italy into their second and most recent final and since then they have been consistent performers without ever making the major breakthrough experienced by Spain in the last few years.

Event guide

Sweden vs Germany (Zurich, Group C): 12 July, 21:00

For the 32nd time, two of the game's giants go head to head, and in a tricky group it is quite possible that one will be in danger of falling at this round for the first time. Germany, a year on from reaching the EURO 2022 final, suffered that fate in the 2023 World Cup but have since taken bronze in both the Nations League and Olympics, the same colour medal Sweden earned in Australia and New Zealand.

It is rare that at least one of these teams is missing from the podium at major tournaments, hence their many encounters at the highest level. In Women's EURO final tournaments alone this is their seventh encounter with Germany dominant including victories in the deciders of 1995 and 2001, as well as the finals of the 2003 World Cup and 2016 Olympics. Sweden did win the most recent competitive meeting, 2-1 in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals in France.