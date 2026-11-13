UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals: Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad, Brann vs Torreense, Hammarby vs Ajax, Brøndby vs Wolfsburg

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-final ties are now set for the first two weeks of February, with the bracket laid out all the way to the two-legged final in May.

We profile each of the contenders that emerged from the round of 16.﻿

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket Quarter-finals (3/4 & 10/11 February) Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad

Brann vs Torreense

Hammarby vs Ajax

Brøndby vs Wolfsburg Semi-finals (23/24 March & 31 March/1 April) 1: Eintracht Frankfurt / Real Sociedad vs Brann / Torreense﻿

2: Hammarby / Ajax vs Brøndby / Wolfsburg Final (1/2 May & 8/9 May) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 The teams named first are at home in the first leg

Team guide at a glance

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners, while Wolfsburg have claimed that title twice. Brøndby are past semi-finalists in the same competition, and Ajax and Brann have reached the last eight.

Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural Women's Europa Cup last season (beating Ajax 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16), while Frankfurt reached the semi-finals.

Wolfsburg reached the Champions League quarter-finals last term, while Ajax, Brann, Frankfurt and Hammarby have also played in the group stage within the last four seasons.

Torreense made their UEFA competition debut in this season's Women's Champions League, before transferring to the Europa Cup.

Real Sociedad are through to the last eight of a UEFA women's competition for the first time.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 13

How they qualified for Europe: German third place

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 8-0 h vs Omonia (semi-finals), 2-0 h vs Malmö (final)

Third qualifying round: 2-6agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-1 h, 1-5aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-1agg vs FH (1-0 a, 4-1 a)

Round of 16: 4-1agg vs PSV Eindhoven (2-0 a, 2-1 h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorers (including qualifying): Rebecka Blomqvist, Laura Freigang, Hayley Raso 2

Last season: Women's Champions League third qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup semi-finals

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Semi-finals (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Winners x 4 (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions, 9 x cup winners

Only OL Lyonnes have won more UEFA women's club titles than Frankfurt, who lifted the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup in 2001/02 but missed out on a repeat in the first Women's Europa Cup last season after a semi-final loss to Häcken.

Eintracht Frankfurt hope to add the Women's Europa Cup to their four Women's Champions League/Women's Cup trophies UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 29

How they qualified for Europe: Spanish third place

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-6agg vs Chelsea (2-5 a, 0-1 h)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 4-0agg vs Hearts (0-0 a, 4-0 h)

Round of 16: 4-0agg vs Fenerbahçe (2-0 h, 2-0 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Ainhoa Marin 2

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying round 2 (2022/23)

Domestic honours: 1 x cup winners

Real Sociedad are making only their second European appearance, having previously lost to Bayern in 2022/23 Champions League qualifying.

Real Sociedad celebrate their progress at Fenerbahçe UEFA via Getty Images

Brann vs Torreense

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 22

How they qualified for Europe: Norwegian champions

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 5-0 n vs Mitrovica (semi-finals), ﻿3-2 n vs PAOK (final)

Third qualifying round: 2-5agg vs Austria Wien (2-1 h, 0-4 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 6-0agg vs HJK Helsinki (2-0 a, 4-0 h)

Round of 16: 8-1agg vs Czarni Sosnowiec (3-0 h, 5-1 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Brenna Lovera 4

Last season: Women's Champions League third qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Second qualifying round (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2023/24)

Domestic honours: 3 x league champions, 2 x cup winners

Brann lost in last season's second qualifying round to eventual runners-up Hammarby. This November, they retained the Norwegian title to complete their second domestic double.

Brann have matched their quarter-final run in the 2023/24 Women's Champions League UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Portuguese third place

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 1-2 a vs Juventus (semi-finals),﻿ 5-2 n vs Apolonia (third-place match)

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 9-2agg vs Kolos Kovalivka (6-1 h, 3-1 a)

Second qualifying round: 6-2agg vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (2-1 a, 4-1 h)

Round of 16: 5-2agg vs Sparta Praha (2-2 a, 3-0 h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Gerda Konst 5

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Domestic honours: 1 x cup winners

This is Torreense's debut European season and they could now become Portugal's first semi-finalists in UEFA women's club competition. Sporting CP lost in the last eight of this competition to Hammarby on penalties last season and Benfica went out at the same stage of the 2023/24 Women's Champions League.

Torreense knocked out 2025/26 semi-finalists Sparta Praha in the round of 16 UEFA via Getty Images

Hammarby vs Ajax

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 17

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish runners-up

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: ﻿4-0 n vs Apolonia (semi-finals), ﻿1-3aet a vs Juventus (final)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Rangers (2-0 h, 3-0 a)

Round of 16: 7-1agg vs Spartak Myjava (3-1 a, 4-0 h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Elin Sørum 4

Last season: Women's Champions League second qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup runners-up

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Runners-up (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Group stage (2024/25)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 5 x cup winners

Hammarby took part in the first-ever all-Swedish UEFA competition final last season, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Häcken.

Women's Europa Cup: Hammarby's route to the inaugural final

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 24

How they qualified for Europe: Dutch runners-up

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 2-0 n vs Brøndby (semi-finals), ﻿2-1 a vs Rangers (final)

Third qualifying round: 1-4 agg vs Real Madrid (0-2 h, 1-2 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 8-1agg vs Aktobe (8-0 h, 0-1 a)

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Malmö (1-2 h, 2-0 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Ella Touon 3

Last season: Women's Europa Cup round of 16

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Round of 16 (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2023/24)

Domestic honours: 3 x league champions, 6 x cup winners

Ajax lost to eventual runners-up Hammarby in the inaugural Europa Cup after suffering two 3-1 defeats, but they set up a rematch thanks to two goals in the last five minutes at Malmö in the round of 16. In 2023/24, Ajax finished above Bayern and Roma in their group to become the second Dutch side to reach the Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-finals, after Saestum in 2006/07.

Ajax produced a late comeback at Malmö to earn a rematch with another Swedish club, Hammarby UEFA via Getty Images

Brøndby vs Wolfsburg

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 82

How they qualified for Europe: Danish runners-up

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 0-2 n vs Ajax (semi-finals), ﻿1-1aet, 5-3pens n vs Slavia Praha (third-place match)

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 9-1 agg vs Spartak Subotica (5-0 a, 4-1 h)

Second qualifying round: 6-3agg vs Sporting CP (4-1 h, 2-2 a)

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Rosenborg (1-1 a, 2-0 h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Mila Bischoff 3

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Semi-finals (2003/04, 2006/07, 2014/15)

Domestic honours: 12 x league champions, 11 x cup winners

This is Brøndby's 22nd season in UEFA women's competition, the fifth most of any club, and the eighth time they have reached a quarter-final.

Brøndby knocked out Rosenborg in the last 16 UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 6

How they qualified for Europe: German runners-up

Road to the quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 3-3agg, 4-5pens vs Inter (2-0 h, 1-3aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 8-1agg vs Sturm Graz (6-1 h, 2-0 a)

Round of 16: 10-0agg vs Feyenoord (7-0 h, 3-0 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorers (including qualifying): Cora Zicai, Lara Prašnikar 3

Last season: Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League / Women's Cup best: Winners x 2 (2012/13, 2013/14)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions, 11 x cup winners

Wolfsburg are aiming to reach their seventh European final, having appeared in six Champions League deciders.

Wolfsburg celebrate their round of 16 success at Feyenoord UEFA via Getty Images

Cup wins refer to main domestic FA cup only.