Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Matchdays 3 and 4 preview

The league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers continues with Matchdays 3 and 4 on Tuesday 14 April and Saturday 18 April.

Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil will be decided by League A's conclusion on 9 June, and 32 slots in the autumn play-offs are also on offer across all three leagues.

In addition, teams will be competing for promotion and relegation ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

All the league stage fixtures and results

Women's European Qualifiers league stage groups

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Tuesday 14 April

Serbia vs Italy (18:15)

Sweden vs Denmark (19:00)

Saturday 18 April

Denmark vs Italy (15:00)

Sweden vs Serbia (16:00)

Sweden and Denmark both sit on four points, three ahead of Italy and Serbia, as the top two in Group A1 meet on Tuesday. Having played both of their March games away, Sweden now have two home matches. The Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finalists will be without captain Kosovare Asllani after her recent knee injury, and coach Tony Gustavsson says her leadership and experience will be missed.

Sweden beat Denmark three times in 2025, twice in the Women's Nations League, including 6-1 at home, and then 1-0 at UEFA Women's EURO 2025. League A debutants Serbia, meanwhile, held Sweden last month after losing to Denmark, who then drew in Italy. Denmark and Italy, who face each other on Matchday 4, also met in last year's Women's Nations League, with both teams winning away from home.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Group A2

Tuesday 14 April

Poland vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

Netherlands vs France (20:45)

Saturday 18 April

Republic of Ireland vs Poland (16:00)

France vs Netherlands (21:10)

France won their opening two games and sit two points clear of their opponents the Netherlands, who left it late to beat the Republic of Ireland after conceding an 84th-minute equaliser in Poland. Les Bleues have Delphine Cascarino, Selma Bacha and Griedge Mbock Bathy back in their squad for the double-header with the Oranje Leeuwinnen, who they defeated 5-2 at Women's EURO 2025.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are missing the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Dominique Janssen, Jackie Groenen, Daniëlle van de Donk and Jill Roord, leaving a young-looking squad to gain experience in these crucial fixtures. Poland and Ireland are also facing off twice, as they look to close the gap to the top two and consolidate their League A status.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Netherlands 2-5 France

Group A3

Tuesday 14 April

England vs Spain (20:00)

Iceland vs Ukraine (20:30)

Saturday 18 April

Spain vs Ukraine (16:00)

Iceland vs England (18:30)

Wembley is the fitting venue for the first of the two group meetings between England and Spain, who contested the finals of ﻿Women's EURO 2025 and the 2023 Women's World Cup and each sit on six points after a convincing March victories. They also met at the same stadium in the Women's Nations League last February, when Jess Park's goal gave England victory ahead of successfully defending their European title. After winning the return fixture on home soil, world champions Spain went on to top the group and lift the Women's Nations League trophy in December.

Elsewhere in the group, Iceland face Ukraine with both sides looking to get off the mark. Having played away twice last month, and given England a tough game, Iceland will look to make the most of two home fixtures, including the visit of the Lionesses.

Women's EURO 2025 final highlights: England pip Spain

Group A4

Tuesday 14 April

Norway vs Slovenia (18:00)

Germany vs Austria (18:15)

Saturday 18 April

Slovenia vs Norway (17:00)

Austria vs Germany (18:00)

Having last year reached the Women's EURO semi-finals and the Women's Nations League final, Germany picked up where they left off as they started this group by beating Slovenia 5-0 and winning 4-0 in Norway. Austria lost 1-0 to the same teams, and they go into April's double-header having been defeated in all seven past meetings with Germany, including 4-1 away and 6-0 home reverses against their neighbours in last year's Women's Nations League.

Norway's heavy home loss to Germany was a big blow to their automatic qualification hopes, not least because Gemma Grainger's team had more attempts than their more clinical opponents. Fresh from two straight promotions, meanwhile, League A debutants Slovenia have every reason to be delighted with their three-point return last month when Zara Kramžar's goal secured victory against Austria, but they now face two more big tests in their first-ever meetings with Norway.

Germany won their first two games, including beating Norway 4-0 away Getty Images

League B

The top three teams in each group will progress to the play-offs, while each section winner will also be promoted to League A for the next Women's Nations League. There are two double-headers between pairs of teams sitting on six points, as Switzerland meet Türki̇ye twice in Group B2 and Scotland take on Belgium in Group B4, Tessa Wullaert having got to 100 international goals for the Red Flames last month.

In Group B1, Wales are top on goal difference after equalising in added time to draw 2-2 in Czechia before both teams secured convincing Matchday 2 wins. Portugal are in control of Group B3 having beaten Finland courtesy of two added-time goals ahead of a 4-0 victory against Slovakia to open up a three-point lead over both.

Tuesday 14 April

Group B1

Czechia vs Montenegro (17:30)

Wales vs Albania (20:15)

Group B2

Switzerland vs Türki̇ye (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Malta (20:00)

Group B3

Finland vs Slovakia (17:30)

Latvia vs Portugal (19:00)

Group B4

Israel vs Luxembourg (19:15)

Scotland vs Belgium (20:30)

Saturday 18 April

Group B1

Montenegro vs Czechia (16:00)

Albania vs Wales (18:00)

Group B2

Türki̇ye vs Switzerland (18:00)

Malta vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

Group B3

Slovakia vs Portugal (16:00)

Latvia vs Finland (19:00)

Group B4

Luxembourg vs Israel (18:00)

Belgium vs Scotland (20:30)﻿

League C

There are eight play-off spots on offer for the six group winners and two best runners-up. The group winners will also earn promotion.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Greece and Romania are all on six points after the March fixtures, while Hungary and Belarus likewise lead the way in their groups.

Tuesday 14 April

Group C1

Estonia vs Liechtenstein (17:00)

Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:00)

Group C2

Bulgaria vs Kosovo (16:00)

Gibraltar vs Croatia (19:00)

Group C3

North Macedonia vs Hungary (16:00)

Andorra vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Group C4

Faroe Islands vs Greece (18:00)

Group C5

Moldova vs Cyprus (16:00)

Group C6

Armenia vs Belarus (14:00)

Saturday 18 April

Group C1

Estonia vs Lithuania (16:00)

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (16:00)

Group C2

Croatia vs Gibraltar (16:30)

Kosovo vs Bulgaria (18:00)

Group C3

Hungary vs North Macedonia (15:00)

Azerbaijan vs Andorra (15:00)

Group C4

Faroe Islands vs Georgia (18:00)

Group C5

Romania vs Cyprus (15:00)

Group C6

Belarus vs Kazakhstan (14:00)

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg match at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.