Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine: meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists

Just as in the first finals of 2019, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO title next March.

The quartet won their main round groups in October to book a reunion of Gondomar 2019, where Spain beat hosts Portugal in the final and Russia pipped Ukraine for bronze. Again, the finals will follow a knockout format, with semi-finals on 24 or 25 March and the final and third-place play-off two days later. Those games will be hosted in principle by one of the contenders, with the draw date to be confirmed.

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia

Qualifying top scorer: Sara Ferreira 6

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L0-4 vs Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Minsk, Belarus): W2-1 vs Netherlands, W3-0 vs Hungary, W9-0 vs Belarus

Qualifying top scorer: Viktoriia Lebedeva 4

2019 final tournament: Third place

Semi-final: L0-5 vs Spain

Third-place match: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Ukraine

Semi-final highlights: Russia 0-5 Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden

Qualifying top scorer: Irene Córdoba 6

2019 final tournament: Winners

Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia

Final: W4-0 vs Portugal

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Portugal

How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Anna Shulha 5

2019 final tournament: Fourth place

Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal

Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia