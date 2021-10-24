Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine: meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists
Sunday 24 October 2021
Holders Spain, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine will again be the four contenders in the March 2022 finals.
Just as in the first finals of 2019, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO title next March.
The quartet won their main round groups in October to book a reunion of Gondomar 2019, where Spain beat hosts Portugal in the final and Russia pipped Ukraine for bronze. Again, the finals will follow a knockout format, with semi-finals on 24 or 25 March and the final and third-place play-off two days later. Those games will be hosted in principle by one of the contenders, with the draw date to be confirmed.
Portugal
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia
Qualifying top scorer: Sara Ferreira 6
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L0-4 vs Spain
Russia
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Minsk, Belarus): W2-1 vs Netherlands, W3-0 vs Hungary, W9-0 vs Belarus
Qualifying top scorer: Viktoriia Lebedeva 4
2019 final tournament: Third place
Semi-final: L0-5 vs Spain
Third-place match: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Ukraine
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden
Qualifying top scorer: Irene Córdoba 6
2019 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia
Final: W4-0 vs Portugal
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorer: Anna Shulha 5
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia