Finland beat Norway 3-1 in both legs of their UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying play-off to ensure a final tournament debut and complete March's line-up in Croatia.

In October's elite round, the four group winners and the two best runners-up qualified to join the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. The other two runners-up met for the remaining berth in the finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December at Kulturni centar Osijek.

Finland claimed a 3-1 victory in Trondheim in Friday's first leg and repeated the trick on Tuesday in Nokia. They hosted the return as they had the better elite round record. These were the first meetings between these teams.

Qualified for final tournament Croatia (hosts), Finland, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

Second leg: Tuesday 24 November

Finland 3-1 Norway (agg: 6-2)

Both teams had chances in the first half, Norway goalkeeper Marthe Lund Bjørhovde making several saves while at the other end Lea Dahle looped a header on to the crossbar. Just seven seconds after half-time, Finland broke the deadlock as Tiiu Lehtonen slipped the ball across for Stella Enwena to shoot in.

Anna-Kaisa Hannuksela's low shot soon made it 2-0 on the night, and as Norway committed to attack, Sandra Lind rolled the ball into an empty net from inside the Finland half. In the dying seconds, Andrea Holm Aune turned in a pass from flying keeper Kaja Sofie Johansen to get a consolation for Norway, whose imprsssive debut Women's Futsal EURO campaign began in March's main round.

First leg: Friday 20 November

Norway 1-3 Finland

Finland took control early in Trondheim as Emilia Jokisalo scored from distance in the third minute. She doubled the lead midway through the first half, Enwena adding another shortly afterwards.

Both teams had chances after the break but the only goal went the way of Norway, Dahle forcing the ball in with with just under six minutes to go.