UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round: Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden qualify as Finland, Norway seal play-off
Sunday, October 11, 2026
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Poland, Italy and Sweden have earned EURO finals debuts, while Hungary, Portugal and holders Spain are also through to join hosts Croatia, with Finland and Norway set for a play-off.
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Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden have qualified from the elite round to join hosts Croatia in UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 next March, while Finland and Norway will contest the play-off.
The winners of each group and the two best runners-up qualified to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. It will be the first edition to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three tournaments. The other two runners-up will go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team.
Spain, who have won all three past editions, became the first team to book their place when they beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group 3 with a game to spare, and they then finished on maximum points. Italy defeated France 4-0 on Saturday to finish second, and that proved enough for them to earn a EURO finals debut as one of the two best runners-up.
The other team qualified as a best runner-up are Sweden, earning their nation's debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament. Sweden were second in Group 2 behind Hungary, who won their three matches and have qualified for the third edition in succession.
Portugal, twice runners-up, have matched Spain by qualifying for all four editions. They topped Group 1 without dropping a point or conceding a goal, finishing by winning Sunday's group decider 3-0 against Finland, who go into the play-off.
Emulating Croatia, Italy and Sweden by making their finals debut will be Poland, who topped Group 4. Norway finished second and are through to the play-off, having begun their first-ever Women's Futsal EURO entry in March's main round. They started the elite round with victory against 2023 runners-up Ukraine, who missed out on the finals for the first time after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Poland.
The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, all started qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.
Who has qualified so far?
Qualified for final tournament: Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden
Into play-off: Finland, Norway (Finland at home in the second leg as they had the better elite round record)
Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified for finals: Portugal (hosts)
Play-off: Finland
Also in group: Netherlands, Czechia
Group 2
Qualified for finals: Hungary, Sweden
Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 3
Qualified for finals: Spain (holders), Italy
Also in group: France, Slovenia (hosts)
Group 4
Qualified for finals: Poland (hosts)
Play-off: Norway
Also in group: Ukraine, Belgium
Team guide
- Spain won all three of the four-team final tournaments: in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
- Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022 (both times as hosts) and took bronze in 2023. They also reached the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup final in 2025, losing to Brazil (Spain took bronze).
- Ukraine likewise took part in all three previous final tournaments, finishing fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.
- Hungary took part in the 2022 and 2023 final tournaments, hosting the latter.
- Representing Europe in the 2025 World Cup along with Portugal and Spain were Italy (who reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to Portugal) and Poland.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, France, Norway and Slovenia progressed from the main round. France and Norway did so on their EURO debuts, both winning all three of their matches.