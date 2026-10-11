UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round: Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden qualify as Finland, Norway seal play-off

Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden have qualified from the elite round to join hosts Croatia in UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 next March, while Finland and Norway will contest the play-off.

The winners of each group and the two best runners-up qualified to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. It will be the first edition to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three tournaments. The other two runners-up will go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team.

Spain, who have won all three past editions, became the first team to book their place when they beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group 3 with a game to spare, and they then finished on maximum points. Italy defeated France 4-0 on Saturday to finish second, and that proved enough for them to earn a EURO finals debut as one of the two best runners-up.

The other team qualified as a best runner-up are Sweden, earning their nation's debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament. Sweden were second in Group 2 behind Hungary, who won their three matches and have qualified for the third edition in succession.

Portugal, twice runners-up, have matched Spain by qualifying for all four editions. They topped Group 1 without dropping a point or conceding a goal, finishing by winning Sunday's group decider 3-0 against Finland, who go into the play-off.

Emulating Croatia, Italy and Sweden by making their finals debut will be Poland, who topped Group 4. Norway finished second and are through to the play-off, having begun their first-ever Women's Futsal EURO entry in March's main round. They started the elite round with victory against 2023 runners-up Ukraine, who missed out on the finals for the first time after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Poland.

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, all started qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.

Who has qualified so far? Qualified for final tournament: Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden Into play-off: Finland, Norway (Finland at home in the second leg as they had the better elite round record)

Elite round results

Group 1

Qualified for finals: Portugal (hosts)

Play-off: Finland

Also in group: Netherlands, Czechia

Group 2

Qualified for finals: Hungary, Sweden

Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3

Qualified for finals: Spain (holders), Italy

Also in group: France, Slovenia (hosts)

Spain will aim to make it four titles from four editions in Croatia UEFA

Group 4

Qualified for finals: Poland (hosts)

Play-off: Norway

Also in group: Ukraine, Belgium

﻿Team guide