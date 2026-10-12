Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualiying play-off: Norway vs Finland

Norway will play Finland in the play-off to decide the last qualifier for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Croatia.

After the elite round, the four group winners and the two best runners-up qualified to join the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. The other two runners-up will meet over two legs in November for the remaining berth.

The fixture schedule will be confirmed shortly, with Finland at home in the second leg as they had the better elite round record. This is the first meeting between these teams.

Qualified for final tournament so far Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

How they reached the play-offs

Main round Group A winners (Trondheim, Norway): 2-0 vs Belarus, 9-0 vs Kazakhstan, 2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round Group 4 runners-up (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 2-1 vs Ukraine, 0-3 vs Poland, 2-1 vs Belgium

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Holm Aune (6)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Aiming to be the first Norway side to qualify for UEFA futsal tournament at any level, the debut EURO entrants began qualifying ranked 19th of the 23 hopefuls and knocked out 2023 runners-up Ukraine in the elite round.

How they reached the play-offs

Main round: Bye

Elite round Group 1 runners-up (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 1-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Netherlands, 0-3 vs Portugal

Qualifying top scorer: Tiiu Lehtonen (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify