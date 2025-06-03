Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
2025 Women's Nations League: Meet the finals contenders

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

France, Germany, Spain/England and Sweden/Denmark will enter Friday's draw, setting October's semi-final ties.

The semi-finalists have October dates to look forward to UEFA via Getty Images

Holders Spain, 2023/24 runners-up France, inaugural bronze-medallists Germany and first-time qualifiers Sweden will take part in the second UEFA Women's Nations League finals this autumn.

The four League A group winners will face off in a knockout competition (after they each participate in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in July) with the ties now played over two legs.

The draw at 13:00 CET on Friday will decide the semi-finals to be held between 22 and 28 October. The final and the third-place play-off will both take place between 26 November and 2 December.

France

Group A2 winners

21/02/2025: France 1-0 Norway 
25/02/2025: France 3-2 Iceland
04/04/2025: Switzerland 0-2 France 
08/04/2025: Norway 0-2 France 
30/05/2025: France 4-0 Switzerland
03/06/2025: Iceland vs France

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Sandy Baltimore 4, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 2, Clara Mateo 2, Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Elisa De Almeida 1, Grace Geyoro 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Runners-up

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany 
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

﻿Key fact
In the inaugural edition, France reached their first senior competitive final. Just like in 2023/24, France had the best record across the league stage this time.

Germany

Group A1 winners

21/02/2025: Netherlands 2-2 Germany 
25/02/2025: Germany 4-1 Austria 
04/04/2025: Scotland 0-4 Germany 
08/04/2025: Germany 6-1 Scotland
30/05/2025: Germany 4-0 Netherlands 
03/06/2025: Austria vs Germany

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Lea Schüller 4, Selina Cerci 3, Giovanna Hoffmann 3, Linda Dallmann 2, Laura Freigang 2, Vivien Endemann 1, Sarai Linder 1, Sjoeke Nüsken 1, Elisa Senss 1, Cora Zicai 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Third place

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany 
Third-place match (Heerenveen): Netherlands 0-2 Germany 

﻿Key fact
By finishing third in the inaugural edition Germany qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament, where they would beat Spain for bronze.

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Spain

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium 
26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain
04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain 
08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal
30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain 
03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Esther González 4, Clàudia Pina 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Lucía García 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners

Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands 
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

Key fact

Since 2022, as well as the first UEFA Women's Nations League, Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Sweden

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden
26/02/2025: Wales 1-1 Sweden
04/04/2025: Sweden 3-2 Italy
08/04/2025: Sweden 1-1 Wales
30/05/2025: Italy 0-0 Sweden 
03/06/2025: Sweden 6-1 Denmark

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Filippa Angeldahl 3, Stina Blackstenius 3, Fridolina Rolfö 2, Kosovare Asllani 1, Magdalena Eriksson 1, Lina Hurtig 1, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 1, Linda Sembrant 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Group third place

Key fact
Sweden will have a different coach for the finals from the league stage, as Peter Gerhardsson is being replaced after UEFA Women's EURO 2025 by Tony Gustavsson, most recently in charge of Australia.

