2025 Women's Nations League: Meet the finals contenders
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
France, Germany, Spain/England and Sweden/Denmark will enter Friday's draw, setting October's semi-final ties.
Holders Spain, 2023/24 runners-up France, inaugural bronze-medallists Germany and first-time qualifiers Sweden will take part in the second UEFA Women's Nations League finals this autumn.
The four League A group winners will face off in a knockout competition (after they each participate in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in July) with the ties now played over two legs.
The draw at 13:00 CET on Friday will decide the semi-finals to be held between 22 and 28 October. The final and the third-place play-off will both take place between 26 November and 2 December.
France
Group A2 winners
21/02/2025: France 1-0 Norway
25/02/2025: France 3-2 Iceland
04/04/2025: Switzerland 0-2 France
08/04/2025: Norway 0-2 France
30/05/2025: France 4-0 Switzerland
03/06/2025: Iceland vs France
2025 Women's Nations League scorers
Sandy Baltimore 4, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 2, Clara Mateo 2, Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Elisa De Almeida 1, Grace Geyoro 1
2023/24 Women's Nations League: Runners-up
Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France
Key fact
In the inaugural edition, France reached their first senior competitive final. Just like in 2023/24, France had the best record across the league stage this time.
Germany
Group A1 winners
21/02/2025: Netherlands 2-2 Germany
25/02/2025: Germany 4-1 Austria
04/04/2025: Scotland 0-4 Germany
08/04/2025: Germany 6-1 Scotland
30/05/2025: Germany 4-0 Netherlands
03/06/2025: Austria vs Germany
2025 Women's Nations League scorers
Lea Schüller 4, Selina Cerci 3, Giovanna Hoffmann 3, Linda Dallmann 2, Laura Freigang 2, Vivien Endemann 1, Sarai Linder 1, Sjoeke Nüsken 1, Elisa Senss 1, Cora Zicai 1
2023/24 Women's Nations League: Third place
Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany
Third-place match (Heerenveen): Netherlands 0-2 Germany
Key fact
By finishing third in the inaugural edition Germany qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament, where they would beat Spain for bronze.
Spain
Group A3 winners
21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium
26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain
04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain
08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal
30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain
03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England
2025 Women's Nations League scorers
Esther González 4, Clàudia Pina 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Lucía García 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1
2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners
Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France
Key fact
Since 2022, as well as the first UEFA Women's Nations League, Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.
Sweden
Group A3 winners
21/02/2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden
26/02/2025: Wales 1-1 Sweden
04/04/2025: Sweden 3-2 Italy
08/04/2025: Sweden 1-1 Wales
30/05/2025: Italy 0-0 Sweden
03/06/2025: Sweden 6-1 Denmark
2025 Women's Nations League scorers
Filippa Angeldahl 3, Stina Blackstenius 3, Fridolina Rolfö 2, Kosovare Asllani 1, Magdalena Eriksson 1, Lina Hurtig 1, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 1, Linda Sembrant 1
2023/24 Women's Nations League: Group third place
Key fact
Sweden will have a different coach for the finals from the league stage, as Peter Gerhardsson is being replaced after UEFA Women's EURO 2025 by Tony Gustavsson, most recently in charge of Australia.