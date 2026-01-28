UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 3 Wednesday round-up: Latvia 1-4 Croatia, Georgia 1-3 France, Czechia 3-5 Ukraine, Lithuania 3-3 Armenia

France will face Ukraine and Croatia are through to take on Armenia in Saturday's UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-finals after Groups A and B ended in Riga and Kaunas.

In Group A, France defeated Georgia 3-1 to seal first place, while Croatia came from behind for a 4-1 victory that meant they pipped co-hosts Latvia to second place. Armenia were already confirmed as Group B winners before being denied a perfect nine points as Lithuania came from two goals down to draw 3-3. Lastly, Ukraine won 5-3 against Czechia to earn a Saturday showdown with France.

Groups C and D end in Ljubljana on Thursday to decide Sunday's two quarter-final ties in the Slovenian capital. Holders Portugal are already through, but six teams remain in contention for the three remaining berths.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 31 January

QF2: France vs Ukraine (16:00, Riga)

QF1: Armenia vs Croatia (19:00, Kaunas) Sunday 1 February

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana)

QF4: Portugal vs Runners-up Group C (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana) Semi-finals Wednesday 4 February

SF1: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana)

SF2: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana) Third-place match Saturday 7 February

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (16:00, Ljubljana) Final Saturday 7 February

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Ljubljana) In the knockout phase, the order of the two matches on each matchday will be confirmed once the qualified teams are known. All times CET. Latvian and Lithuanian local time is one hour ahead.



Group A: Latvia 1-4 Croatia

Needing a win to pip Latvia to the quarter-finals, Croatia began brightly, but it was the co-hosts who struck first in Riga as Edgars Tarakanovs met Andrejs Baklanovs' corner with an accurate half-volley. Antonio Sekulić hit a post for Croatia and Latvia goalkeeper Rainers Mūrnieks began to perform his familiar heroics, yet he was finally beaten in the last minute of the first half as Josip Jurlina levelled following some fancy footwork.

Croatia kept up the pressure after the break and Luka Perić put them in front early on, controlling a long throw from goalkeeper Ante Piplica before turning and smashing a shot past Mūrnieks. Lima made it 3-1 midway through the second half, rounding Mūrnieks after a jinking run, and with Latvia committed to attack, David Mataja won the ball in the middle and rolled it into an unguarded net to end the co-hosts' hopes.

Player of the Match: Lima (Croatia)

Key stat: Croatia are through from the group stage for the first time since 2014.

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "We finally got going after two games without victory. We had a problem taking our chances and, in this game, we started badly and fell behind, but we came back and scored four goals. We deserved this victory.

"We are looking forward to the quarter-finals. We will play Armenia, who are a strong team, but we will prepare very well. I think we are a better team and will go through to the semi-finals."

Massimiliano Bellarte, Latvia coach: "It's a pleasure to coach this team. I'm proud of everyone. We were very close [to advancing] and the game was very good tonight because we played very well with the only instrument we have – scoring.

"I think [the Latvia fans] are proud of us. They have never seen a team of theirs like this – competing until the last minute, even when losing – so I think they are happy with us. Unfortunately, I was not able [to secure qualification] but I gave everything and now I am able to rest a little bit.

Futsal EURO reaction: Lima on Croatia win

Lima, Croatia player and Player of the Match: "We achieved a very important result. We knew it would be difficult because they were playing at home, and we knew there'd be around four to five thousand people here, but we were well prepared for this match."

Luka Perić, Croatia goalscorer: "This is a really great success for us. I congratulate Latvia for a good match. I believed in the lads; against France they helped me after I made a bad pass and made it a difficult game for us, but now I helped my team-mates. We deserved this victory."

Germans Matjušenko, Latvia captain: "I have a lot of emotions now, as do all of us. It was a good game and we were in it until the end. I want to thank the supporters for being here. I am proud of everyone – whether they were on the pitch or not, they gave their best. We support each other and compete until the end."

Group A: Georgia 1-3 France

Raphaël Reynaud's side only needed a draw to confirm progress in Kaunas and were in the ascendancy against a dogged Georgia side from the moment the unfortunate Vakhtang Kekelia put through his own net early on. Georgia had quarter-final ambitions of their own, however, and while France enjoyed more possession, it could easily have been level at half-time.

Archil Sebiskveradze struck the post and Abdessamad Mohammed pulled off a miraculous block to deny Giorgi Ghavtadze on the break, then two minutes from half-time Souheil Mouhoudine earned breathing space at the other end. Back came Georgia, hitting the frame of the goal a second time before Nikoloz Gabrichidze pulled one back. On came the flying goalkeeper, but it was his mistake that allowed Mohammed to seal it late on.

Player of the Match: Abdessamad Mohammed (France)

Key stat: 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finalists France have advanced past the Futsal EURO group stage for the first time at their second attempt.

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "I want to firstly highlight Georgia's performance. I have a lot of respect for the coach and his team. They made the game very complicated. Our display could have been much better, especially in terms of efficiency.

"We couldn't score in the second half and Georgia were able to counterattack. They're difficult opponents. I'm very pleased with how we defended and we were able to score against the power-play. The important thing was to qualify for the next round."

Avtandil Asatiani, Georgia coach: "We were up against one of the best teams in the world. I'm proud that my boys fought till the end. We were waiting the whole game for our chance. At 2-1, we had a good opportunity; we could have made it 2-2. Big game experience counts in matches like these.

"I am proud of my players; we fought in every game till the end. It was a great experience for them. This young generation is learning from this experience and they can come back here again to play in more tournaments."

Abdessamad Mohammed, France player and Player of the Match: "Respect to Georgia. It was a very tough game so we're really happy with this victory. Now we can focus on the next round. I tried to help the team as much as possible and I was fortunate to score. Winning is what matters, but scoring from time to time is also nice."

Nikoloz Gabrichidze, Georgia player: "It was a very hard game; France are a very strong team. They deserved to win, but we fought till the end. We just needed to take our chances. It was a very good experience playing at this Futsal EURO. I hope we will be back."

Group B: Czechia 3-5 Ukraine

Jan Žežulka took over in the Czechia goal from Michal Hůla and he was the busier of the keepers in the first half as Ukraine – only requiring a draw to hold off their opponents for second place – dominated territory and possession. The breakthrough came when Ihor Cherniavskyi fired a low shot into the far corner of the net and celebrated with a back-flip. Less than a minute later, Ukraine doubled their lead when Oleksandr Sukhov's long throw was touched past Žežulka by Yevhenii Zhuk.

With Czechia deploying Tomáš Vnuk as a flying keeper right at the start of the second half, Danyil Abakshyn rolled the ball into an empty net to make it three – and he got another after meeting Mykola Mykytiuk's corner with an emphatic finish. Although Pavel Drozd annd Adam Knobloch pulled two goals back for Czechia, Nazar Shved slipped the ball in from a tight angle to calm any Ukraine nerves, before Radim Záruba reduced the arrears late on.

Player of the Match: Danyil Abakshyn﻿ (Ukraine)

Key stat: Ukraine have secured a top-eight finish for the 11th Futsal EURO in a row – every edition since 2001.

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "It was a really tough game for us, but we are through and I thank all our supporters. They are always behind us – not just in the arena but also back in Ukraine. I also thank the whole team because it was hard for us, but we are now ready to prepare for the next game.

"France are really hard opponents for us, but we have had some experiences against them and now we need to prepare as we know they are good on the ball."

Marek Kopecký, Czechia coach: "Similarly to the other two games we played, we were punished for mistakes at the back. We are going through a generational transition.

"For many of the lads, it was their first experience of a tournament like this, which may have played a role. But the team have potential."

Danyil Abakshyn, Ukraine player and Player of the Match: "We wanted to win because we wanted to qualify for the quarter-finals and cheer our fans, and we achieved that. [France are] a big step up from what we faced in the group stage and what is now in front of us. But we will focus 100% and be ready."

Pavel Drozd, Czechia goalscorer: "It is such a shame. It didn't work out of us. Ukraine showed they were simply the better team.”

Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Armenia

Edgaras Baranauskas struck twice as Lithuania came from two goals down to earn a draw that ensured they bowed out on a high. Armenia were guaranteed Group B top spot even before kick-off, and looked well on course for a third win at the break thanks to a goal from Denis Nevedrov and Mikael Gandilyan's deflected strike. However, spurred on in Kaunas by the home support and the brilliance of Baranauskas, Lithuania would not lie down.

Baranauskas reduced the deficit early in the second period and subsequently teed up Artūr Juchno for a shot against the post. With Lithuania pushing hard, the fightback stalled when Armenia's Vladimir Sanosyan rounded off a three-on-one – only for flying keeper Baranauskas to then make it 3-2. Nevedrov had a penalty save as the pendulum swung the other way, but Gytis Vasylius has the final say when he lobbed in from his own half to earn a point.

Player of the Match: Edgaras Baranauskas (Lithuania)

Key stat: Justinas Zagurskas heads home with four assists for Lithuania; only France's Abdessamad Mohammed has provided as many.

Reaction to follow