COVID-19 impact on UEFA competitions calendar: latest updates

Wednesday 29 April 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone most of its matches. Check the status of all our club and national team competitions.

UEFA is working on rescheduling games in its competitions
UEFA men's national team competitions

UEFA EURO 2020

Play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament
Current status: Rescheduled
Latest info: Rescheduled for 11 June–11 July 2021

2019/21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Qualifying round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament – Hungary and Slovenia
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Options to be presented to UEFA Executive Committee on 27 May

2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Elite round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament Northern Ireland
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship

Elite round
Current status: Cancelled

Final tournament  Estonia
Current status: Cancelled

Friendly matches

March/June 2020
Current status: Postponed

2020/21 UEFA Nations League

League phase
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Schedule under review due to need to reschedule EURO play-offs

Finals
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Dates under review due to postponement of EURO

2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup

Preliminary round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: One mini tournament postponed; new dates under review.

UEFA women's national team competitions

UEFA Women's EURO 2021

Qualifying round & Play-offs
Current status: Remaining group stage matches to be played in FIFA women's international windows in September, October and November 2020; play-offs rescheduled for window in April 2021.

Final tournament England
Current status: Rescheduled
Latest info: Rescheduled for 6-31 July 2022

2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship

Elite round
Current status: Cancelled

Final tournament  Georgia
Current status: Cancelled

2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship

Elite round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament  Sweden
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

UEFA club competitions

2019/20 UEFA Champions League

Round of 16
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule

Final – Istanbul
Current status: Postponed

2019/20 UEFA Europa League

Round of 16
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule

Final – Gdańsk
Current status: Postponed

2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League

Quarter-finals
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: Women's competitions working group to reschedule

Final Vienna
Current status: Postponed

2020 UEFA Super Cup Porto

Current status: Under review
Latest info: Date under review due to postponement of UEFA Champions League final and UEFA Europa League final

2019/20 UEFA Youth League

Round of 16/quarter-finals
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Finals Nyon
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

UEFA Futsal competitions

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

Qualifying play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

Finals tournament Netherlands
Current status: Scheduled
Latest info: Finals tournament scheduled to take place from 19 January to 6 February 2022 in the Netherlands

2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Qualifying play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review 

2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League

Finals Minsk
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021

Preliminary round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review

2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship

Current status: TBC

