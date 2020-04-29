COVID-19 impact on UEFA competitions calendar: latest updates
Wednesday 29 April 2020
The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone most of its matches. Check the status of all our club and national team competitions.
UEFA men's national team competitions
UEFA EURO 2020
Play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Final tournament
Current status: Rescheduled
Latest info: Rescheduled for 11 June–11 July 2021
2019/21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship
Qualifying round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Final tournament – Hungary and Slovenia
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Options to be presented to UEFA Executive Committee on 27 May
2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship
Elite round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Final tournament – Northern Ireland
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship
Elite round
Current status: Cancelled
Final tournament – Estonia
Current status: Cancelled
Friendly matches
March/June 2020
Current status: Postponed
2020/21 UEFA Nations League
League phase
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Schedule under review due to need to reschedule EURO play-offs
Finals
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Dates under review due to postponement of EURO
2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup
Preliminary round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: One mini tournament postponed; new dates under review.
UEFA women's national team competitions
UEFA Women's EURO 2021
Qualifying round & Play-offs
Current status: Remaining group stage matches to be played in FIFA women's international windows in September, October and November 2020; play-offs rescheduled for window in April 2021.
Final tournament – England
Current status: Rescheduled
Latest info: Rescheduled for 6-31 July 2022
2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship
Elite round
Current status: Cancelled
Final tournament – Georgia
Current status: Cancelled
2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship
Elite round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Final tournament – Sweden
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
UEFA club competitions
2019/20 UEFA Champions League
Round of 16
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule
Final – Istanbul
Current status: Postponed
2019/20 UEFA Europa League
Round of 16
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule
Final – Gdańsk
Current status: Postponed
2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League
Quarter-finals
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: Women's competitions working group to reschedule
Final – Vienna
Current status: Postponed
2020 UEFA Super Cup – Porto
Current status: Under review
Latest info: Date under review due to postponement of UEFA Champions League final and UEFA Europa League final
2019/20 UEFA Youth League
Round of 16/quarter-finals
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Finals – Nyon
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
UEFA Futsal competitions
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022
Qualifying play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
Finals tournament – Netherlands
Current status: Scheduled
Latest info: Finals tournament scheduled to take place from 19 January to 6 February 2022 in the Netherlands
2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup
Qualifying play-offs
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League
Finals – Minsk
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021
Preliminary round
Current status: Postponed
Latest info: New dates under review
2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship
Current status: TBC