COVID-19 impact on UEFA competitions calendar: latest updates

UEFA men's national team competitions

UEFA EURO 2020

Play-offs

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament

Current status: Rescheduled

Latest info: Rescheduled for 11 June–11 July 2021

2019/21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Qualifying round

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament – Hungary and Slovenia

Current status: Under review

Latest info: Options to be presented to UEFA Executive Committee on 27 May

2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Elite round

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament – Northern Ireland

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship

Elite round

Current status: Cancelled

Final tournament – Estonia

Current status: Cancelled

Friendly matches

March/June 2020

Current status: Postponed

2020/21 UEFA Nations League

League phase

Current status: Under review

Latest info: Schedule under review due to need to reschedule EURO play-offs



Finals

Current status: Under review

Latest info: Dates under review due to postponement of EURO

2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup

Preliminary round

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: One mini tournament postponed; new dates under review.

UEFA women's national team competitions

UEFA Women's EURO 2021

Qualifying round & Play-offs

Current status: Remaining group stage matches to be played in FIFA women's international windows in September, October and November 2020; play-offs rescheduled for window in April 2021.

Final tournament – England

Current status: Rescheduled

Latest info: Rescheduled for 6-31 July 2022

2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship



Elite round

Current status: Cancelled

Final tournament – Georgia

Current status: Cancelled

2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship



Elite round

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Final tournament – Sweden

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

UEFA club competitions

2019/20 UEFA Champions League



Round of 16

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule

Final – Istanbul

Current status: Postponed

2019/20 UEFA Europa League



Round of 16

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: UEFA, European Club Association and European Leagues working group to reschedule

Final – Gdańsk

Current status: Postponed

2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League

Quarter-finals

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: Women's competitions working group to reschedule

Final – Vienna

Current status: Postponed

2020 UEFA Super Cup – Porto



Current status: Under review

Latest info: Date under review due to postponement of UEFA Champions League final and UEFA Europa League final



2019/20 UEFA Youth League

Round of 16/quarter-finals

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Finals – Nyon

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

UEFA Futsal competitions

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

Qualifying play-offs

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

Finals tournament – Netherlands

Current status: Scheduled

Latest info: Finals tournament scheduled to take place from 19 January to 6 February 2022 in the Netherlands

2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup



Qualifying play-offs

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League



Finals – Minsk

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review



UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021

Preliminary round

Current status: Postponed

Latest info: New dates under review

2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship

Current status: TBC