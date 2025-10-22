Highest-scoring Champions League matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition, surpassing the long-standing mark set in 2000/01 under a previous format of two group stages.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)

2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)

2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)

2024/25 Matchday 7 (59 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 6 (59 goals, 18 games)

2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)

2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)

2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-setting weeks unfolded

Of the 18 games on Matchday 5, nine produced five or more goals, with four featuring six goals and Atalanta's 6-1 victory at Young Boys topping the list with seven. There was only one scoreless draw, although three fixtures did result in only one goal.

The record was equalled in the opening matchweek of the 2025/26 competition, when Juventus and Borussia Dortmund shared eight goals in a 4-4 draw, Frankfurt beat Galatasaray 5-1 and four other fixtures featured five goals; again, there was only one scoreless draw.

The 618 goals in 189 matches in the 2024/25 season was also a record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.27 goals per game breaking the record set in 2020/21, where there were 3.24 goals per game.

Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Manchester City Getty Images

Matchday 5, 2024/25

Tuesday 26/11/2024

Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid

Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan

Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg

Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta

Barcelona 3-0 Brest

Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Inter 1-0 Leipzig

Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Wednesday 27/11/2024

Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart

Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona

Monaco 2-3 Benfica

Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus

Bologna 1-2 LOSC Lille

Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge

GNK Dinamo 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Matchday 1, 2025/26

Tuesday 16 September 2025

Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille

Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

Wednesday 17 September 2025

Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Ajax 0-2 Inter

Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta

Thursday 18 September 2025

Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco

Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen

Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona

Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?

64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Inter 3-0 Monaco

Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid

Girona 1-2 Arsenal

GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan

Juventus 0-2 Benfica

LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig

Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna

Brest 0-3 Real Madrid

Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP

Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern

Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid

Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV

Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice

Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals

25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 67 goals in 18 games (2025/26)

Matchday 2: ﻿62 goals in 18 games (2025/26)

Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 7: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)