Highest-scoring Champions League matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
What is the record for most Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?
Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition, surpassing the long-standing mark set in 2000/01 under a previous format of two group stages.
All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.
What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?
2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 7 (59 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 6 (59 goals, 18 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)
How the record-setting weeks unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 5, nine produced five or more goals, with four featuring six goals and Atalanta's 6-1 victory at Young Boys topping the list with seven. There was only one scoreless draw, although three fixtures did result in only one goal.
The record was equalled in the opening matchweek of the 2025/26 competition, when Juventus and Borussia Dortmund shared eight goals in a 4-4 draw, Frankfurt beat Galatasaray 5-1 and four other fixtures featured five goals; again, there was only one scoreless draw.
The 618 goals in 189 matches in the 2024/25 season was also a record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.27 goals per game breaking the record set in 2020/21, where there were 3.24 goals per game.
Matchday 5, 2024/25
Tuesday 26/11/2024
Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid
Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan
Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg
Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta
Barcelona 3-0 Brest
Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Inter 1-0 Leipzig
Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord
Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal
Wednesday 27/11/2024
Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart
Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona
Monaco 2-3 Benfica
Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus
Bologna 1-2 LOSC Lille
Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge
GNK Dinamo 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Matchday 1, 2025/26
Tuesday 16 September 2025
Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille
Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ
Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal
Wednesday 17 September 2025
Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos
Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt
Ajax 0-2 Inter
Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta
Thursday 18 September 2025
Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco
Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen
Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray
Manchester City 2-0 Napoli
Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona
Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty
What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?
64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025
Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta
Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava
Inter 3-0 Monaco
Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid
Girona 1-2 Arsenal
GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan
Juventus 0-2 Benfica
LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord
Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool
Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig
Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid
Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain
What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?
44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997
Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV
Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha
What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?
16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?
Matchday 1: 67 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 2: 62 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 7: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)