Most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

What is the record for most UEFA Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?

Andy Cole scored a hat-trick for Manchester United in the highest-scoring UEFA Champions League matchweek, during the 2000/01 group stage
The record for most goals in a single group stage/league phase week of the UEFA Champions League came back in the 2000/01 edition of the world's ultimate club competition, under the old format of two group stages. We have come close to breaking that several times since then, though.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-breaking week in 2000/01 unfolded
This season produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the old format of two group stages. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.

Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 draw
Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 drawPA Images via Getty Images

Tuesday 12/09/2000
Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid
Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio
Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen
Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz

Wednesday 13/09/2000
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern
Man United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage/league phase night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

40 goals in eight games, 21/10/2014
CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern
APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax
Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor
BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club

Champions League group stage records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 54 goals in 16 games (2017/18)
Matchday 2: ﻿58 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)﻿
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 59 goals in 16 games (2022/23)
Matchday 6: 54 goals in 16 games (2004/05)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

