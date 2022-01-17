Who has made the most Champions League appearances: Ronaldo out in front

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this season moved to the top of the list of all-time UEFA Champions League appearances.

Ronaldo, in his second spell at Old Trafford, made more than half of his all-time appearances (101) for Real Madrid, as well as 23 for Juventus. The evergreen Portuguese international is also the competition's all-time leading goalscorer and the only player to have won the competition on five occasions in the UEFA Champions League era.

All-time Champions League appearances 181 Cristiano Ronaldo, POR (Real Madrid 101, Juventus 23, Manchester United 57)

177 Iker Casillas, ESP﻿ (Real Madrid 150, Porto 27)

154 Lionel Messi, ARG (Barcelona 149, Paris 5)

151 Xavi Hernández, ESP﻿ (Barcelona)

142 Raúl González, ESP (Real Madrid 130, Schalke 12)

141 Ryan Giggs, WAL (Manchester United)

135 Karim Benzema, FRA (Lyon 19, Real Madrid 116)

130 Andrés Iniesta, ESP (Barcelona)

130 Thomas Müller, GER (Bayern)

129 Sergio Ramos, ESP (Real Madrid)

125 Clarence Seedorf, NED (Ajax 11, Madrid 25, AC Milan 89)

125 Manuel Neuer, GER (Schalke 22, Bayern 103)

125 Sergio Busquets, ESP (Barcelona)

124 Paul Scholes, ENG﻿ (Manchester United)

124 Gianluigi Buffon, ITA (Parma 6, Paris 5, Juventus 113)

124 Zlatan Ibrahimović, SWE (Ajax 19, Juventus 19, Inter 22, Barcelona 10, Paris 33, Manchester United 1, AC Milan 20)

124 Gerard Piqué, ESP (Manchester United 4, Barcelona 120) In total, 43 players have made 100-plus UEFA Champions League appearances.

Who has made most Champions League appearances for one club?

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

150 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

149 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

141 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

130 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

130 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

129 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

125 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

124 Paul Scholes (Manchester United)﻿

120 Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

116 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)﻿﻿

113 Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)﻿

109 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

109 Gary Neville (Manchester United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)﻿

107 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid)

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

103 Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

102 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)﻿

101 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

101 Marcelo (Real Madrid)﻿

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have made 50 or more appearances each for two clubs: Manchester United (57) and Real Madrid (101).

Who has played the most Champions League finals?



Watch all four of Ronaldo's Champions League final goals

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

6 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

5 Patrice Evra (Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus)

5 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

5 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)

Who has played the most Champions League semi-finals?

21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern)

16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

14 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

14 Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)

14 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

14 John Terry (Chelsea)

14 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)

14 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

Who has played the most Champions League quarter-finals?



23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

22 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

21 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

Who has made most appearances in Champions League round of 16?

All of Messi's round of 16 goals

34 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

32 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

27 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

25 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

25 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

24 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

23 Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)

23 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

23 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain)

23 Arjen Robben (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)



Who has made most appearances in Champions League group stage?

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

﻿80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)



In all cases, club listed are only those for whom the player has appeared in the UEFA Champions League.