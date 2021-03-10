Just how good are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé both set eye-catching new marks this week.

Haaland's double against Sevilla on Tuesday took his UEFA Champions League tally to 20 goals, meaning the Borussia Dortmund striker has overtaken Mbappé's pre-21st birthday total by one goal. With Haaland not turning 21 until July, and with Dortmund well poised in this season's knockout stage, the Norwegian can hope for opportunities to establish a still more impressive milestone in his burgeoning career.

Mbappé, now 22, may have lost one record but he claimed another on Wednesday, the Paris star scoring against Barcelona to eclipse Lionel Messi as the youngest player to reach 25 goals in this competition.



UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday

Fastest players to 20 Champions League goals

20 Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund)

19 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

12 Karim Benzema (Lyon)

9 Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)

8 Obafemi Martins (Inter)

8 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

8 Javier Saviola (Barcelona)

0 Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United)

Fastest to milestone goals (selected players)

1st goal: Benzema (1 game), Haaland (1), Lewandowski (3), Mbappé (4), Messi (5), Ronaldo (27)

10th goal: Haaland (8), Benzema (14), Mbappé (15), Lewandowski (17), Messi (23), Ronaldo (37)

20th goal: Haaland (14), Benzema (34), Lewandowski (36), Mbappé (40), Messi (40), Ronaldo (56)

Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 20/12/1998

Debut: Monaco 1-1 Leverkusen, 27/09/2016 (17 years, 282 days)

1st goal: Man. City 5-3 Monaco, 21/02/2017 (18 years, 63 days)

10th goal: Bayern 3-1 Paris, 05/12/2017 (18 years, 350 days)

20th goal: Paris 5-1 Başakşehir, 09/12/2020 (21 years, 355 days)

Total: 42 matches, 25 goals, 17 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 42 25 17 2020/21 7 6 3 2019/20 10 5 6 2018/19 8 4 5 2017/18 8 4 3 2016/17 9 6 0

Youngest player to reach 10 goals (18 years, 350 days).

Youngest to reach 25 goals (22 years, 80 days), breaking the record of Messi (22 years, 286 days).

Second youngest Frenchman to score in the UEFA Champions League after Karim Benzema.

Third highest scoring Frenchman in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with ten goals, behind only Thierry Henry (12) and Benzema (18).

Erling Haaland in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 21/07/2000

Debut: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

1st goal: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

10th goal: Dortmund 2-1 Paris, 18/02/2020 (19 years, 212 days)

20th goal: Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla, 09/03/2021 (20 years, 231 days)

Total: 14 matches, 20 goals, 2 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 14 20 2 2020/21 6 10 1 2019/20 8 10 1