Just how good are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé have both set eye-catching new marks in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Haaland's round of 16 second-leg double against Sevilla took his UEFA Champions League tally to 20 goals, meaning the Borussia Dortmund ace has overtaken Mbappé's pre-21st birthday total by one goal. With Haaland not turning 21 until July, and with Dortmund still competitive in this knockout stage, the Norwegian can hope to establish a yet more impressive milestone.

Mbappé, 22, may have lost one record but he claimed another during the last-16 action, the Paris star scoring a second-leg penalty against Barcelona to eclipse Lionel Messi as the youngest player to hit 25 goals in this competition.

And Mbappé increased that fabulous haul to 27 with his quarter-final first-leg double which helped Paris win 3-2 at defending champions Bayern.

UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday

Fastest players to 20 Champions League goals

20 Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund)

19 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

12 Karim Benzema (Lyon)

9 Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)

8 Obafemi Martins (Inter)

8 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

8 Javier Saviola (Barcelona)

0 Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United)

Fastest to milestone goals (selected players)

1st goal: Benzema (1 game), Haaland (1), Lewandowski (3), Mbappé (4), Messi (5), Ronaldo (27)

10th goal: Haaland (8), Benzema (14), Mbappé (15), Lewandowski (17), Messi (23), Ronaldo (37)

20th goal: Haaland (14), Benzema (34), Lewandowski (36), Mbappé (40), Messi (40), Ronaldo (56)

Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 20/12/1998

Debut: Monaco 1-1 Leverkusen, 27/09/2016 (17 years, 282 days)

1st goal: Man. City 5-3 Monaco, 21/02/2017 (18 years, 63 days)

10th goal: Bayern 3-1 Paris, 05/12/2017 (18 years, 350 days)

20th goal: Paris 5-1 Başakşehir, 09/12/2020 (21 years, 355 days)

Total: 43 matches, 27 goals, 17 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 43 27 17 2020/21 7 6 3 2019/20 10 5 6 2018/19 8 4 5 2017/18 8 4 3 2016/17 10 8 0

Youngest player to reach 10 goals (18 years, 350 days).

Youngest to reach 25 goals (22 years, 80 days), breaking the record of Messi (22 years, 286 days).

Second youngest Frenchman to score in the UEFA Champions League after Karim Benzema.

Second highest- scoring Frenchman in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage on 13 goals, again behind Benzema (19).

Erling Haaland in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 21/07/2000

Debut: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

1st goal: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

10th goal: Dortmund 2-1 Paris, 18/02/2020 (19 years, 212 days)

20th goal: Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla, 09/03/2021 (20 years, 231 days)

Total: 15 matches, 20 goals, 3 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 15 20 3 2020/21 7 10 2 2019/20 8 10 1