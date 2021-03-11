UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The eight winners of the round of 16 ties, which will be concluded on 16 and 17 March.

Quarter-finalists

Dortmund (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Paris (FRA)

Porto (POR)



Round of 16 ties to be concluded

Mönchengladbach (GER) / Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) / Real Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA) / Bayern (GER)

Atlético (ESP) / Chelsea (ENG)



How the draw will work

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.



There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 6/7 April

Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 27/28 April

Second legs: 4/5 May

Final

Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)