UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know
Thursday 11 March 2021
When is the draw for the remainder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League? How does it work? How can you watch it?
When and where is the draw?
The draw takes place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.
Who is involved?
The eight winners of the round of 16 ties, which will be concluded on 16 and 17 March.
Quarter-finalists
Dortmund (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Paris (FRA)
Porto (POR)
Round of 16 ties to be concluded
Mönchengladbach (GER) / Manchester City (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA) / Real Madrid (ESP)
Lazio (ITA) / Bayern (GER)
Atlético (ESP) / Chelsea (ENG)
How the draw will work
There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
When do ties take place?
Quarter-finals
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May
Final
Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)