2021 Champions League final: all you need to know

Who will contest the final?

Manchester City will face fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the 66th European Cup final. City are in the final for the first time, while Chelsea are looking forward to their third showpiece having lifted the trophy once, in 2012.

When does it take place?

The game will be played on Saturday 29 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET. The UEFA Europa League final is taking place on Wednesday 26 May, while UEFA EURO 2020 begins on Friday 11 June.

Where is it being played?

The final will be held at the Estádio do Dragão, home of FC Porto. The arena staged the 2019 UEFA Nations League decider and was built for UEFA EURO 2004.

The final was originally intended to take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium. However, COVID-19 restrictions meant that on 13 May 2021, UEFA decided to switch the venue.

Are supporters allowed?

Stadium capacity for the match will be finalised and confirmed in due course. However, fans of Manchester City and Chelsea will be able to buy tickets through their clubs in the usual way, with 6,000 per club going on sale as soon as possible. The window for ticket sales to the general public will open on 24 May 2021 at 14:00 CEST.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Champions League broadcast partners is available here.

What does the winner get?

The current UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "It may not be an artistic masterpiece but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelmann. The UEFA Champions League winners are also assured of a place in the group stage of the 2021/22 edition should they not have qualified already via their domestic league.

Is there VAR?

VAR will be used at the final AFP via Getty Images

Yes. The video assistant referee (VAR) system has been used throughout this season’s competition.

Who's the final referee?

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, a 44-year-old Spaniard who is among the officials for UEFA EURO 2020 this summer, has been appointed referee for the final.

What else?

Five substitutions are allowed, with a sixth permitted for each side if the final goes to extra time. The matchday squad will comprise 23 players.

Lastly, who are the 'home' team?

The winners of the Paris vs Man. City semi-final were established as the nominal home team by a draw made for administrative purposes in March. Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then the club designated as the away side must use an alternative kit.