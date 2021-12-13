Champions League round of 16: meet the teams

There are nine former winners among the teams through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16. UEFA.com profiles all these high-flying contenders.

Champions League round of 16 draw The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and on the official UEFA Champions League app from midday CET on Monday. Two seeding pots will be formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association.

UEFA ranking: 17

Group C: winners (W6 D0 L0 F20 A5)

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League quarter-finals)

European Cup best: winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)

Campaign in ten words: Fearless, dynamic, inventive and relentlessly attack-minded: at home and away.

UEFA.com Ajax reporter: Yet another Ajax side shaped in the totaalvoetbal mould. Every player in the team – keeper included – is comfortable in possession and can take the ball even when under extreme pressure. They switch positions effortlessly, excel at creating and exploiting space, and are committed to flowing, creative football. What’s not to like?

Coach: Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag has done a magnificent job with a squad that is constantly evolving. After taking Ajax to the brink of the Champions League final in 2018/19, he lost many key players that summer, but has simply rebuilt the side: same script, different actors.

Key player: Sébastien Haller

The first player ever to score ten goals in his first six Champions League matches. The Ivory Coast striker has taken to the top tier with aplomb.

Did you know?

Ten-goal Haller is only the second player to score in all six group games in a single season, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

Group B: runners-up (W2 D1 L3 F7 A8)

Last season: round of 16 (L 0-3 agg vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

Campaign in ten words: Struggled in a tough group but produced when it mattered.

UEFA.com Atlético reporter: A campaign that never really got going until the win against Porto on Matchday 6. A goalless draw with the same opponents on Matchday 1 was followed by a last-gasp win in Milan which did not have the galvanising effect many had anticipated. Successive defeats by Liverpool left them with their backs against the wall, but that's just how they like it.

Diego Simeone celebrates after full time on Matchday 6 AFP via Getty Images

Coach: Diego Simeone

Simeone has coached the Rojiblancos to two UEFA Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. Last season, he added a second Liga crown to show his powers remain undiminished.

Key player: Luis Suárez

Signed from Barcelona in summer 2020, the Uruguay striker has proved an inspired acquisition. He plundered 21 league goals in 2020/21, the last of them guaranteeing his club would claim their first championship for seven years.

Did you know?

The only time Atleti failed to get out of the Champions League group stage under Simeone, in 2017/18, they went on to win the Europa League.

UEFA ranking: 1

Group E: winners (W6 D0 L0 F22 A3)

Last season: quarter-finals (L on away goals vs Paris)

European Cup best: winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Campaign in ten words: Scoring freely, hungry and deeply committed to title number seven.

UEFA.com Bayern reporter: Despite all their limitations through injuries and illness this season, it's been relatively smooth sailing results wise and Bayern will again be major contenders in the spring if they continue to build on this rhythm. The tactical ploys new coach Julian Nagelsmann is currently implementing should also become even more visible as the campaign progresses.

Lewandowski's best Champions League goals

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

The 34-year-old has been diligent as successor to Hansi Flick, overseeing some fine displays and a cruise through the group stage. In 2016, he became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took the Hoffenheim reins aged 28, leading them into the Champions League by finishing fourth the following season. He continued to impress across two seasons at Leipzig prior to joining Bayern last summer.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

The relentless Polish marksman hit new heights last term, scoring a record 41 German league goals as Bayern sealed a ninth straight championship. He has maintained that form this season with nine goals in six group fixtures and sits third on the list of all-time scorers in the Champions League.

Did you know?

Bayern have extended their record unbeaten streak in Champions League away games to 21 matches.

UEFA ranking:﻿ 29

Group E: runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F7 A9)

Last season: third qualifying round (L 1-2 vs PAOK)

European Cup best: winners (1960/61, 1961/62)

Campaign in ten words: Finishing above Barcelona looked impossible but Benfica pulled it off.

UEFA.com Benfica reporter: Group winners Bayern were just too strong, but Benfica – starting the campaign as clear underdogs – finished above Barcelona with the help of an impressive 3-0 win in Lisbon. Darwin Nuñez's goals, Rafa Silva's pace and Nicolás Otamendi's resilience at the back made sure the Eagles got the job done.

Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Coach: Jorge Jesus

During his first stint, from 2009 to 2015, Jorge Jesus became the most successful coach in the club's history by winning ten trophies: three Liga titles, a Portuguese Cup, a Super Cup and five League Cups. He returned in 2020.

Key player: João Mário

The 28-year-old won a Portuguese title last term with Sporting CP while on loan from Inter. He only arrived at Benfica in July but has made an instant impact with his organisational skills, vision and ability to dictate the pace of games. "He adds class to the team," says Jesus of the midfielder, a UEFA EURO 2016 winner with Portugal.

Did you know?

The Lisbon giants have reached seven European Cup finals but have lost their last five (most recently against Milan in 1990).

UEFA ranking: 4

Group H: runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F13 A4)

Last season: winners (W 1-0 vs Man. City)

European Cup best: winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

Campaign in ten words: Defensively outstanding with the attacking variety to challenge the best.

UEFA.com Chelsea reporter: This is some team. Everything Thomas Tuchel touches seems to turn to gold and his side have once again been a joy to watch. The Matchday 2 reverse in Turin aside, they look just as ruthlessly efficient as they were during last season's knockout phase. It will take something special to stop them.

All Chelsea's 2020/21 Champions League goals

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

The coach took over last January and immediately went 14 games unbeaten. The former Mainz and Dortmund boss was a runner-up with Paris in 2020 before going one better with the Blues last season. His Midas touch is yet to desert him.

Key player: Jorginho

The 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year is a metronomic presence in midfield who more often than not dictates the tempo of his team and the match.

Did you know?

The Blues had conceded just three goals in 12 Champions League games since Tuchel's arrival before their 3-3 draw with Zenit on Matchday 6.

UEFA ranking: 24

Group D: runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F8 A5)

Last season: group stage

European Cup best: winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

Campaign in ten words: Strong defensively and creating plenty of opportunities but not clinical.

UEFA.com Inter reporter: Simone Inzaghi's Inter may be less solid than Antonio Conte's version, despite the same 3-5-2 system, but the Nerazzurri are certainly playing more attacking football compared with last season. They have missed an incredible number of chances, particularly against Real Madrid and Shakhtar. Should they become more clinical up front, they could go a long way.

Highlights: Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 45-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome during his five seasons in charge. From a tactical viewpoint, he is another exponent of the 3-5-2, like his predecessor Conte.

Key player: Marcelo Brozović

The Croatian international has the perfect attitude in putting himself at the service of the team both defensively and going forward; indeed he often leads the 'distance covered' stats after a game. The key phases of play often go through him and he has the sort of mentality every coach loves. A real leader.

Did you know?

European champions in 2010, Inter have reached the knockout stage for the first time in a decade.

UEFA ranking: 8

Group H: winners (W5 D0 L1 F10 A6)

Last season: round of 16 (L on away goals vs Porto)

European Cup best: winners (1984/85, 1995/96)

Campaign in ten words: Blend of impressive veterans and youngsters with potential; lacking consistency.

UEFA.com Juventus reporter: Massimiliano Allegri rejoined Juventus in May but he is still searching for the magic dust that carried the team to two finals during his first spell. Very inconsistent in Serie A, Juve were impressive with four wins in as many games to start their European campaign but the 4-0 loss at Chelsea on Matchday 5 brought the Bianconeri down to earth.

Highlights: Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

The 54-year-old returned to the bench with a mission after two sabbatical years. He steered Juve to the Champions League finals of 2015 and 2017 but lost on both occasions.

Key player: Federico Chiesa

After tasting EURO glory with Italy, the winger is continuing his progression and turning into a real leader of this Juve team. He scored the only goal in the crucial victory over Chelsea in Turin.

Did you know?

The Bianconeri have made the final five times since their last triumph in 1996 but are still waiting for a third success in the competition. No club have lost more finals than their seven defeats.

UEFA ranking: 3

Group B: winners (W6 D0 L0 F17 A6)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Real Madrid)

European Cup best: winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Campaign in ten words: A perfect group stage facilitated by an in-form attacking unit.

UEFA.com Liverpool reporter: The Reds have left their challengers for dust, storming to the Group B summit without dropping a point. It's not been plain sailing, though, as they have had to show some mettle to battle back against top-quality opposition in AC Milan and Atlético.

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool boss since 2015, Klopp guided the Reds to continental glory in 2018/19 and to their first English title in 30 years the next season. A striker turned defender at Mainz, he lifted two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield.

Thiago's sensational Liverpool strike

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egypt forward has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. A star at Basel, he first landed in England with Chelsea in 2014, but has proved a major talent on Merseyside, his pace, intelligence and finishing helping him bag 32 Champions League goals for the club. He has seemingly gone up another notch this term.

Did you know?

Liverpool have been European champions six times – more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern, with Milan and Real Madrid the only sides to have won more.

UEFA ranking: 62

Group G: winners (W3 D2 L1 F7 A4)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-4 agg vs Ajax)

European Cup best: round of 16 (2006/07)

Campaign in ten words: Surprise French champions keen to cause more upsets in Europe.

UEFA.com LOSC reporter: After collecting two points from their opening three games, few would have expected LOSC to reach the last 16. Nevertheless, Jocelyn Gourvennec's men eventually found their feet at this level, earning their first group stage win in nine years on Matchday 4 and building on that victory to clinch a first knockout round berth since 2006/07.