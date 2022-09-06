All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage started on 6 September and runs to 2 November. The knockout stages kick off on 14 February and conclude with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.

*All times CET.

Matchday 1 fixtures

6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar

Sevilla 0-4 Man City

Paris 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

7 September

Ajax vs Rangers (18:45)

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Napoli vs Liverpool (21:00)

Atlético vs Porto (21:00)

Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Barcelona vs Plzeň (21:00)

Inter vs Bayern (21:00)

﻿Tottenham vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 2 fixtures

13 September

Plzeň vs Inter (18:45)

Sporting CP vs Tottenham (18:45)

Liverpool vs Ajax (21:00)

Rangers vs Napoli (21:00)

Porto vs Club Brugge (21:00)

Leverkusen vs Atlético (21:00)

Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)

Marseille vs Frankfurt (21:00)

14 September

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Shakhtar vs Celtic (18:45)

Chelsea vs Salzburg (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (21:00)

Man City vs Dortmund (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Sevilla (21:00)

Juventus vs Benfica (21:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 3 fixtures

4 October

Bayern vs Plzeň (18:45)

Marseille vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Liverpool vs Rangers (21:00)

Ajax vs Napoli (21:00)

Porto vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Club Brugge vs Atlético (21:00)

Inter vs Barcelona (21:00)

Frankfurt vs Tottenham (21:00)

5 October

Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Leipzig vs Celtic (18:45)

Chelsea vs AC Milan (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (21:00)

Man City vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Sevilla vs Dortmund (21:00)

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

Benfica vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 4 fixtures

11 October

Copenhagen vs Man City (18:45)

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (18:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (21:00)

AC Milan vs Chelsea (21:00)

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Celtic vs Leipzig (21:00)

Dortmund vs Sevilla (21:00)

Paris vs Benfica (21:00)

12 October

Napoli vs Ajax (18:45)

Atlético vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Rangers vs Liverpool (21:00)

Leverkusen vs Porto (21:00)

Barcelona vs Inter (21:00)

Plzeň vs Bayern (21:00)

Tottenham vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 5 fixtures

25 October

Salzburg vs Chelsea (18:45)

Sevilla vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (21:00)

Celtic vs Shakhtar (21:00)

Leipzig vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Dortmund vs Man City (21:00)

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

Benfica vs Juventus (21:00)

26 October

Club Brugge vs Porto (18:45)

Inter vs Plzeň (18:45)

Napoli vs Rangers (21:00)

Ajax vs Liverpool (21:00)

Atlético vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Barcelona vs Bayern (21:00)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP (21:00)

Frankfurt vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 6 fixtures

1 November

Porto vs Atlético (18:45)

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)

Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)

Bayern vs Inter (21:00)

Plzeň vs Barcelona (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

2 November

Real Madrid vs Celtic (18:45)

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (18:45)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (21:00)

AC Milan vs Salzburg (21:00)

Man City vs Sevilla (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Dortmund (21:00)

Juventus vs Paris (21:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (21:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

No more away goals rule There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

