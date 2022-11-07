All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage started on 6 September and runs to 2 November. The knockout stages kick off on 14 February and conclude with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.

*All times CET.

Matchday 1 results

6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar

Sevilla 0-4 Man City

Paris 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Highlights: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

7 September

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Atlético 2-1 Porto

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň

Inter 0-2 Bayern

﻿Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Matchday 2 results

13 September

Plzeň 0-2 Inter

Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Porto 0-4 Club Brugge

Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Dortmund

14 September

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg

Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig

Man City 2-1 Dortmund

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris

Matchday 3 results

4 October

Bayern 5-0 Plzeň

Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético

Inter 1-0 Barcelona

Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Milan

5 October

Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar

Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4 results

11 October

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid

Celtic 0-2 Leipzig

Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla

Paris 1-1 Benfica

Highlights: Barcelona 3-3 Inter

12 October

Napoli 4-2 Ajax

Atlético 0-0 Club Brugge

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Leverkusen 0-3 Porto

Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Plzeň 2-4 Bayern

Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt

Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5 results

25 October

Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar

Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Lewandowski: Great Bayern goals

26 October

Club Brugge 0-4 Porto

Inter 4-0 Plzeň

Napoli 3-0 Rangers

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP

Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6 fixtures

1 November

Porto 2-1 Atlético

Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Bayern 2-0 Inter

Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona

Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

Recall 2011 Bayern vs Inter thriller

2 November

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg

Man City 3-1 Sevilla

Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund

Juventus 1-2 Paris

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

No more away goals rule There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

