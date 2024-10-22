Champions League: What to look out for on Wednesday of Matchday 3

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League continues on 23 October as 18 teams prepare for their third outings of the new-look league phase.

UEFA.com pores over all nine fixtures and picks out the important stats and key storylines ahead of the concluding set of Matchday 3 games.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 23 October

Celtic's topsy-turvy league phase gets its next stern test at Europa League champions Atalanta. A 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava had the Scottish giants flying high, but a 7-1 humbling at Dortmund has given them plenty to ponder ahead of Matchday 3. "It's a lesson for us," said midfielder Callum McGregor after the Dortmund match. "We need to use it as an experience and take that forward into our next games."

Atalanta have four points from two games and coach Gian Piero Gasperini has his eyes set on the top part of the ladder after a 3-0 win against Shakhtar. "[This] victory puts us in a position where, by taking advantage of the games within our reach, we can stay in the top tier," he said.

Did you know?

Atalanta have lost only two of their last 16 UEFA competition matches (W9 D5).

Even Brest's players have been surprised by their stunning start to their first Champions League season, with the French club sitting second in the league table after brilliant victories over Sturm Graz (2-1) and Salzburg (4-0). "We dreamed of a start to the Champions League league phase like this, but nobody thought it would really happen," said goalkeeper Marco Bizot. "We've played two fantastic games with really good team performances."

They will get their toughest test yet in the form of a Leverkusen side who are also unbeaten following a 4-0 win against Feyenoord and a 1-0 defeat of Milan, which impressed coach Xabi Alonso. "In the Champions League, you have to know how to suffer and fight, show team spirit," he said. "This is an important step for us. We lacked something on a physical level, but I saw a serious match and I'm satisfied."

Did you know?

Brest's 4-0 victory at Salzburg was the biggest win for a French club away from home against an Austrian team in UEFA competition history.

Sparta Praha have started their league phase adventure with two good results against high-level opposition and, while coach Lars Friis knows how tough their next opponents will be, he is pleased with where his team sit. "We play one top team after the other in this competition," he said. "Right now, we have four points and we are very happy with that."

Manchester City are also on four points and coach Pep Guardiola had no complaints about his side's 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava last time out. "We played very well in the first half, especially in the first 15–20 minutes. We had a lot of chances and could have added more goals."

Did you know?

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 25 Champions League games (W17 D8), matching the record set by Manchester United.

The Merseyside club have claimed a pair of two-goal wins over Italian opposition so far, and maintaining that consistency is the aim during the early part of this league phase, according to Mohamed Salah. "It's a good start but it's early days," he said. "We just take one game at a time and see where it takes us. We're happy with our start, but there's a long way to go."

Leipzig should be vibrant opponents despite a tricky start to the campaign featuring losses to Atlético de Madrid and Juventus, the latter ending 3-2 and leaving coach Marco Rose with things to work on. "We have to turn the disappointment in the dressing room into anger, into activity, into a willingness to do better next time, to react differently next time," he said. "At this level, you really cannot allow yourself a moment of weakness."

Did you know?

Liverpool have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage/league phase matches.

Barcelona got their campaign back on track in impressive style on Matchday 2 but will have to beat one of their biggest bogey teams if they are to make it two wins on the trot – Bayern have won their last six Champions League matches against the Spanish giants, and ten of 13 all time. "We've got a series of very interesting rivals coming up," said Barça's Hansi Flick ahead of a visit from the club he used to coach. "I'm hungry for that, as are the players and fans, meaning we need to be at our best level."

Bayern are now the side needing to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, which midfielder Joshua Kimmich summed up by saying, "We didn't play our game 100%. We made a few too many mistakes and weren't quite as good on the second balls as we have been in recent weeks." Coach Vincent Kompany noted that "when we have the ball, we're dangerous", but can his team dominate possession against such a high-profile opponent?

Did you know?

Bayern were unbeaten in a competition-record 41 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (W37 D4) before that loss to Aston Villa.

Both Atleti and Lille experienced historic results on Matchday 2 of the Champions League, but only one team had reason to celebrate. Atleti lost 4-0 to Benfica – their joint-biggest margin of defeat in UEFA club competition – while Lille claimed their first win over Real Madrid, stunning the defending champions 1-0. "We weren't there and no one is exempt,” said Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. "It was a very bad game, the worst of the season. Leaving an impression like that is not good. Once again, we started badly, and this time we didn't know how to react."

Lille coach Bruno Génésio was understandably elated after the Madrid success, meanwhile. "That's why we do this job," he said. "That's what makes this sport so beautiful. These are the moments that will stay with us." Now comes a challenge nearly as difficult – backing up that performance against a wounded Atleti.

Did you know?

Atleti are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches in the Champions League (group stage/league phase to final) and have won the most recent six.

Highlights: Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

Benfica's 4-0 win over Atleti equalled the biggest winning margin by a Portuguese team against a Spanish side in a European Cup/Champions League fixture, but midfielder Orkun Kökçü wants the Eagles to keep their feet on the ground, saying: "It's a good step forward and now we have to keep being like this in every game, focusing on each game so it's easy for us to perform."

Now they welcome Feyenoord, who ended a 22-year wait for an away win in the Champions League when they beat Girona 3-2 on Matchday 2. "We are improving a great deal," said midfielder Antoni Milambo. "We hadn't won away from home in this competition since before I was born." After such a long wait, can they make it back-to-back away victories when they visit Lisbon?

Did you know?

None of Feyenoord's last 17 matches in UEFA competition (group stage/league phase to final) have finished level.

After two defeats to start the league phase, Salzburg are already viewing their home game against GNK Dinamo as pivotal. With a testing schedule ahead, the time for victories is now, according to midfielder Mads Bidstrup. "When we look at the games we have left, the next game against Dinamo is a must-win," he said. "But now we have to look at what we could do better; it's just not good enough at the moment."

GNK Dinamo got off the mark with a 2-2 draw against Monaco, which significantly boosted morale for the Croatian side following their opening 9-2 defeat by Bayern. "They realised they can compete with teams of this calibre," coach Nenad Bjelica said of his players. "We will be competitive in every match and we have something to say in the Champions League. We will not be inferior to anyone and will be at least as strong as we were against Monaco."

Did you know?

Salzburg have started a Champions League campaign (group stage/league phase to final) with two successive defeats for the first time.

Young Boys goalkeeper Marvin Keller looked on the bright side after his team's 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. "We can grow from experiences like this," he said. "We were away at one of the most talented teams in the world. It's very important experience gained. We take the positives and try to use them in the next game."

That next game will be against another heavyweight, Inter, who flexed their muscles in a 4-0 win over Crvena Zvezda last time out. "We created many chances to score and dominated against a team that was defending low, but also with a lot of quality and physicality," noted defender Stefan de Vrij. "We were good – we showed that we have grown and improved when we circulate the ball, creating many opportunities. We must continue to work and improve."

Did you know?

Inter have kept ten clean sheets in their last 16 Champions League matches.

Highlights: Inter 4-0 Crvena Zvezda

When are the UEFA Champions League league phase matches being played? Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Further ahead

Xabi Alonso makes an emotional return to Anfield when he takes his Leverkusen side to Liverpool on Matchday 4.

The two most successful teams in the competition's history go head to head on Matchday 4 when Real Madrid host Milan – they have 22 European titles between them.

Lille upset Madrid last time out, but can they make a similar splash against another vastly experienced Champions League outfit in their next home game when Juventus head to France on Matchday 4?