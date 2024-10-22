Champions League highlights: Aston Villa go top with perfect record, Vinícius Júnior scores hat-trick as Real Madrid stun Dortmund

Aston Villa became the first team to nine points in the league phase after maintaining a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Bologna on Tuesday. Vinícius Júnior scored a hat-trick, meanwhile, as Real Madrid came from two down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2. There were also victories for Arsenal, Girona, AC Milan, Monaco, Sporting CP and Stuttgart.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from the opening night of Matchday 3.

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Milan 3-1 Club Brugge

Tijjani Reijnders scored twice to give Milan their first points. After Joel Ordóñez hit the crossbar for Brugge, Christian Pulišić struck directly from a corner in the 34th minute. Despite Raphael Onyedika's dismissal six minutes later, the visitors equalised when Kyriani Sabbe drilled in after the restart, but Reijnders' double sealed the win.

Home substitute Francesco Camarda also became the youngest Italian player to appear in the competition proper, at 16 years and 226 days old.

Player of the Match: Tijjani Reijnders (Milan)

Highlights: Monaco 5-1 Crvena Zvezda

Wilfried Singo's stunning long-range strike was the pick of the goals as Monaco extended their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing win. Takumi Minamino opened the scoring with a cool early finish, but Cherif Ndiaye levelled for Crvena Zvezda from the spot soon after.

Breel Embolo restored the hosts' advantage before half-time, and after the break Singo's incredible effort doubled Monaco's lead. Minamino then tapped in his second and Maghnes Akliouche curled in a late fifth.

Player of the Match: Takumi Minamino (Monaco)

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Shakhtar

Arsenal extended their unbeaten start by edging out Shakhtar, who are yet to score in this season's competition. The hosts broke through in the 29th minute when Gabriel Martinelli's shot hit a post and ricocheted in off Dmytro Riznyk.

Riznyk atoned with saves from Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli, before denying Leandro Trossard from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The Gunners stood firm, however, to move to seven points from their opening three fixtures.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna

Aston Villa continued their 100% record in this year's league phase with a 2-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park. Following a first half dominated by Unai Emery's side, captain John McGinn broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart, evading everyone with a free-kick into the box and finding the bottom corner.

Shortly after, John Durán volleyed in on his first Champions League start to send Villa top of the table.

Player of the Match: Jhon Durán (Aston Villa)

Highlights: Girona 2-0 S. Bratislava

Centre-back Juanpe curled in a free-kick on his competition debut as dominant Girona earned their first ever Champions League points. The Blanquivermells took a 42nd-minute lead when Miguel Gutiérrez slotted in Arnaut Danjuma's cross, and visiting keeper Dominik Takáč acrobatically denied Bojan Miovski before Juanpe's 73rd-minute strike doubled Girona's advantage.

Takáč pushed Cristhian Stuani's penalty away with two minutes left, and Július Szöke glanced an added-time header against the crossbar as Slovan pushed for a late consolation.

Player of the Match: Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona)

Highlights: Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart

Substitute El Bilal Touré struck the winner in added time after a dominant display by the visitors in Turin. Ermedin Demirović struck a post from the edge of the area in the first half, while Deniz Undav's header required a terrific stop by Juventus keeper Mattia Perin. Undav also had an effort chalked off for handball.

Enzo Millot then had an opportunity from the penalty spot – following an incident which led to a red card for Juve's Danilo – but his spot kick was saved by Perin. Touré had the final word, though.

Player of the Match: Mattia Perin (Juventus)

Highlights: Paris 1-1 PSV

Paris came back to earn a point from a lively encounter in which both sides had chances to claim the win. The hosts dominated much of the first half but fell behind when Noa Lang drilled in from the edge of the box.

Achraf Hakimi made the home team's pressure count, however, and his leveller might even have been bettered in added time by Marquinhos but Walter Benítez denied the Paris captain.

Player of the Match: Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

Highlights: Real Madrid 5-2 Dortmund

Vinícius Júnior led the defending champions to a sensational second-half comeback, as Real Madrid rallied from two down to take maximum points from a a replay of last season's final.

Borussia Dortmund deservedly led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens. But Madrid emerged from the interval with intent and a stunning hat-trick from Vinícius, along with an Antonio Rüdiger header and strike from Lucas Vázquez, turned the game on its head.

Player of the Match: Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid)

Highlights: Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP

Viktor Gyökeres' brilliant solo effort was the highlight as Sporting cruised to victory over Sturm Graz. The Portuguese side dominated proceedings from early on, and Nuno Santos opened the scoring within 23 minutes after brilliant work from Geny Catamo down the right.

Gyökeres pounced at the perfect moment to stretch the lead in the second half, with a run that started on halfway and ended with him dummying the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

