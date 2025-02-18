Champions League highlights and round-up: Bayern sink Celtic late on, Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord through

Bayern München left it late to beat Celtic and book their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where they will be joined by Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord after they also won their knockout phase play-off ties on Tuesday. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Round of 16 qualifiers League phase top eight (seeded)

Arsenal (ENG), Aston Villa (ENG), Atleti (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Inter (ITA), Leverkusen (GER), Lille (FRA), Liverpool (ENG) Knockout phase play-off winners (unseeded)

Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Club Brugge (BEL), Feyenoord (NED) The round of 16, quarter-final and semi final draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET on Friday 21 February.

Tuesday's action

Highlights: Bayern München 1-1 Celtic

Alphonso Davies struck in the fourth minute of added time to edge Bayern through at the expense of Celtic, who looked for more than half an hour like taking this tie to extra time.

After missing four first-half chances, Nicolas Kühn took advantage of Minjae Kim's lapse to put the Scottish champions ahead just after the hour. The visitors very nearly hung on for the additional 30 minutes, with Davies finally bundling in after Leon Goretzka had been denied by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel late on.

Player of the Match: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

Highlights: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge

Two Chemsdine Talbi goals inside the first 27 minutes helped Brugge reach the last 16 in style.

Davide Zappacosta hit a post for Atalanta after the 19-year-old's double, but Ferran Jutglà's exceptional long-range finish put the visitors 3-0 ahead at the break.

Ademola Lookman replied seconds after his half-time introduction and Zappacosta tested the woodwork again before Simon Mignolet saved a Lookman penalty. Home captain Rafael Tolói was dismissed late on.

Player of the Match: Ardon Jashari (Club Brugge)

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Monaco

Orkun Kökçü's late strike helped Benfica squeeze through to the last 16 after a dramatic contest in Lisbon.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's emphatic finish midway through the first half put the hosts in control, only for Takumi Minamino and Eliesse Ben Seghir to hit back either side of half-time to level the tie for Monaco.

Vangelis Pavlidis' coolly-taken penalty edged the Eagles back in front on aggregate, before substitute George Ilenikhena netted under a minute after coming on.

With extra time looming, Kökçü was able to guide in an Alvaro Carreras cross with just over ten minutes remaining.

Player of the Match: Orkun Kökçü (Benfica)

Highlights: Milan 1-1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord are through to the Champions League round of 16 for the first time after securing the draw they required at Stadio San Siro to progress on aggregate. The visitors were stunned after just 37 seconds as their former striker Santiago Giménez bundled in to level the tie overall.

However, Milan were reduced to ten men when Theo Hernández was shown a second yellow card six minutes into the second half. Julián Carranza then came off the bench to power in a header from a fine Hugo Bueno cross and seal an aggregate victory for the Eredivisie side.

Player of the Match: Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord)