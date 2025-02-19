Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Who can meet who in Friday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw and how have they fared in past encounters?

Benfica and Barcelona played out a 5-4 classic in the league phase – they could meet again in the round of 16
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – UEFA.com considers each team's possible opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the inaugural league phase or from the same national association.

Round of 16 contenders

Top eight from the league phase
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atleti, Barcelona, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille, Liverpool

Knockout phase play-off winners
B. Dortmund, Bayern München, Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid

Who can each team play in the round of 16?

Top eight from the league phase

Arsenal

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings
Feyenoord N/A
PSV P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A6

Aston Villa

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings
Club Brugge P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1
Dortmund N/A

Atleti

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16

Barcelona

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings
Benfica P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A11
Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

League phase: Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Inter

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
PSV P4 W3 D1 L0 F6 A2

Leverkusen

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings
Bayern N/A
Real Madrid P7 W1 D2 L4 F11 A15

Lille

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings
Club Brugge N/A
Dortmund P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1

Liverpool

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings
Benfica P12 W7 D1 L4 F25 A15
Paris P4 W2 D0 L2 F6 A7

2018 group stage: Liverpool 3-2 Paris
Knockout phase play-off winners

Bayern München

Can play: Atleti, Leverkusen

Previous meetings
Atleti P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5﻿
Leverkusen N/A

1974 final highlights: Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Bayern

Benfica

Can play: Barcelona, Liverpool

Previous meetings
Barcelona P10 W2 D4 L4 F11 A13
Liverpool P12 W4 D1 L7 F15 A25

Club Brugge

Can play: Aston Villa, Lille

Previous meetings
Aston Villa P1 W1 D0 L0 F1 A0
Lille N/A

League phase: Club Brugge 1-0 Aston Villa

Dortmund

Can play: Aston Villa, Lille

Previous meetings
Aston Villa N/A
Lille P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1

Feyenoord

Can play: Arsenal, Inter

Previous meetings
Arsenal N/A
Inter P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Paris Saint-Germain

Can play: Barcelona, Liverpool

Previous meetings
Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28
Liverpool P4 W2 D0 L2 F7 A6

2023/24 quarter-final second leg: Barcelona 1-4 Paris

PSV Eindhoven

Can play: Arsenal, Inter

Previous meetings
Arsenal P10 W2 D4 L4 F6 A13
Inter P4 W0 D1 L3 F2 A6

Real Madrid

Can play: Atleti, Leverkusen

Previous meetings
Atleti P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11
Leverkusen P7 W4 D2 L1 F15 A11

