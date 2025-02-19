Champions League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – UEFA.com considers each team's possible opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the inaugural league phase or from the same national association.

All the fixtures and results

Round of 16 contenders Top eight from the league phase

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atleti, Barcelona, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille, Liverpool Knockout phase play-off winners

B. Dortmund, Bayern München, Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid

Who can each team play in the round of 16?

Top eight from the league phase

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings

Feyenoord N/A

PSV P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A6

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings

Club Brugge P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1

Dortmund N/A

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings

Benfica P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A11

Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

League phase: Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

PSV P4 W3 D1 L0 F6 A2

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bayern N/A

Real Madrid P7 W1 D2 L4 F11 A15

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings

Club Brugge N/A

Dortmund P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings

Benfica P12 W7 D1 L4 F25 A15

Paris P4 W2 D0 L2 F6 A7

2018 group stage: Liverpool 3-2 Paris

Low-down on the contenders

Knockout phase play-off winners

Can play: Atleti, Leverkusen

Previous meetings

Atleti P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5﻿

Leverkusen N/A

1974 final highlights: Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Bayern

Can play: Barcelona, Liverpool

Previous meetings

Barcelona P10 W2 D4 L4 F11 A13

Liverpool P12 W4 D1 L7 F15 A25

Can play: Aston Villa, Lille

Previous meetings

Aston Villa P1 W1 D0 L0 F1 A0

Lille N/A

League phase: Club Brugge 1-0 Aston Villa

Can play: Aston Villa, Lille

Previous meetings

Aston Villa N/A

Lille P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1

Can play: Arsenal, Inter

Previous meetings

Arsenal N/A

Inter P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Can play: Barcelona, Liverpool

Previous meetings

Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28

Liverpool P4 W2 D0 L2 F7 A6

2023/24 quarter-final second leg: Barcelona 1-4 Paris

Can play: Arsenal, Inter

Previous meetings

Arsenal P10 W2 D4 L4 F6 A13

Inter P4 W0 D1 L3 F2 A6

Can play: Atleti, Leverkusen

Previous meetings

Atleti P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11

Leverkusen P7 W4 D2 L1 F15 A11