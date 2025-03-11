UEFA Champions League round of 16: What to look out for in Wednesday's second legs

Atleti have a deficit to overturn in front of their own fans while Arsenal and Aston Villa are in the driving seat of their their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

UEFA.com previews all the action as clubs look to complete the last-eight line-up on Wednesday.

Don't forget your Fantasy team!

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Wednesday 12 March

First leg: 1-1

Highlights: Dortmund 1-1 Lille

This is arguably the toughest tie to call at the halfway stage, and the only one where the first leg was drawn. If Lille are to reach the quarter-finals, they will need to reproduce their home form from the league phase, where they beat Real Madrid and put six past Feyenoord.

"It remains very exciting, 50-50," said defender Thomas Meunier. "We've shown, especially at home, that we can deliver big performances against big teams." First-leg Player of the Match Hákon Arnar Haraldsson echoed that message, saying: "The draw gives us every opportunity for the second leg. What can Dortmund expect in Lille? Definitely a lot of energy – from our fans and us. We have a very good chance of progressing."

Dortmund can also turn to past exploits for encouragement, their 1-0 victory in France against Paris sealing their place in last season's showpiece, but Karim Adeyemi knows they need to improve on their first-leg showing if they are to reach the last eight. "We'll have to step up our game in Lille if we want to progress," said the forward. "They have a very strong team."

Did you know?

In the first leg, Haraldsson became only the second Icelandic player to score in the Champions League knockout phase after Eidur Gudjohnsen, who did so for Chelsea and Barcelona.

First leg: 7-1

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

To say that Arsenal have a commanding lead would be quite the understatement. Their 7-1 triumph in Eindhoven was the largest-ever away win in the Champions League knockout phase; no team have overcome more than a two-goal deficit on their travels, let alone six. The roaring victory came as a relief to Mikel Arteta's side who have struggled for goals in the absence of key attackers. The beaming Arsenal boss praised a display of "flow and courage" as six different goalscorers inspired the record-breaking success, saying: "I really enjoyed the match, so thank you to the players for the performance."

Peter Bosz gave a frank assessment of PSV's showing. "We were not in our best form and Arsenal were fantastic," the coach said. Indeed, it has been a difficult period for the Eindhoven club, who trail Ajax in the race for the Dutch title after a recent dip in form. Hopes of a turnaround will be faint, but the momentum that a strong result promises will be motivation enough.

Did you know?

Ethan Nwaneri became the third youngest scorer in Champions League knockout phase history after driving in Arsenal’s second in Eindhoven aged 17 years and 348 days.

First leg: 3-1

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Clinical more than controlled, Aston Villa's efforts in Bruges were enough to give them a sizeable advantage as they return to Birmingham. "It is important to come out on the right side in the big moments. We did that tonight," concluded captain Tyrone Mings, who teed up Leon Bailey for the opener. Looking ahead to the second leg, Unai Emery wants to retain that ruthless edge. "Club Brugge showed their quality," the Villa coach said. "They won at Atalanta [in the knockout phase play-offs], we are aware of that. We will try to do better."

Hans Vanaken rued missed chances as he appraised the hosts' defeat. "After the break, we should have scored, whether it was from my header or Tzolis's chance," the 32-year-old said. Raphael Onyedika shared in his captain's frustration, but the tough-tackling midfielder is ready for the challenge that awaits. "Never say never. We have to believe." Club Brugge's 3-1 second-leg win in Bergamo can offer some inspiration as they seek a similarly impressive result at Villa Park.

Did you know?

Aston Villa's success in Bruges was their first UEFA competition victory against Belgian opponents since 1982, when they beat Anderlecht on their way to European Cup glory.

First leg: 1-2

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

"Matches like this are always in the balance," said Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after his side edged their city rivals in the first leg, 2-1. "It's Atleti, a team of maximum European level. You can't imagine you're going to finish it in the first leg." Atleti's home record against Madrid in this competition is W2 D1, suggesting that this tie – to quote Madrid goalscorer Brahim Díaz – "isn't over by any means".

Diego Simeone felt things might have gone better at their neighbours' place, saying: "We failed to take better advantage when we had control of the game." But the Atleti coach knows that home advantage can help to shift the the balance of the tie. "It is always a boost to play at home," he added. "Our supporters push us, give us energy... we will need our guys." His players, meanwhile, sense good things may lie ahead. "There are [a minimum of] 90 minutes left in front of our fans," said midfielder Marcos Llorente. "We are looking forward to it."

Did you know?

Madrid are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season; only twice since 2010/11 have they failed to make the semi-finals.

Further ahead

The bracket is set for the remainder of the competition. The quarter-final match schedule will be communicated on 13 March, following round of 16 second legs.

Quarter-final ties take place on 8/9 & 15/16 April.

Semi-final ties are scheduled for 29/30 April & 6/7 May.