UEFA Champions League round of 16: What to look out for in the second legs

Atleti and Leverkusen have deficits to overturn in front of their own fans while several teams host their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs with leads to protect.

UEFA.com previews all the action as clubs look to seal their places in the last eight across Tuesday and Wednesday.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 11 March

First leg: 1-0

Highlights: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona showed a different side to their personality in winning the first leg. Top scorers in the league phase, Hansi Flick's front-foot outfit displayed impressive resilience to grind out a victory in Lisbon despite being down to ten men from the 22nd minute after Pau Cubarsí was sent off. "We knew we had to suffer after the red card, and we are happy with what we did," stated midfielder Pedri. "We knew how to do that with a low block, and we had the calmness to tire them and look for the speed we have up front."

That attacking zest was epitomised by in-form Raphinha, who has now been directly involved in 23 goals in his 21 Champions League appearances – and has scored the winner in both meetings between the teams this season. Expect him to feature heavily if the Catalan club thrive again.

Benfica coach Bruno Lage felt the result should have been different, but nevertheless the defeat meant the Portuguese club have won only three of their last 24 UEFA competition matches against Spanish sides (D8 L13). Striker Vangelis Pavlidis is not throwing in the towel though, saying: "There's a second game and it's still open. Anything is possible. It won't be easy, but we know how good we are."

Did you know?

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have become just the second duo to score nine goals each for Barcelona in the same Champions League campaign after Lionel Messi and Neymar struck ten apiece in 2014/15.

First leg: 2-0

Highlights: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

Feyenoord have a mountain to climb following a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Rotterdam. They must somehow find a way to score at least twice in Milan against an Inter team who have, incredibly, conceded just one goal in their nine Champions League games so far this term.

They will have fond recent memories of Stadio San Siro, however, after the 1-1 draw with Inter's city rivals Milan in February secured their passage to the round of 16. Goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, who saved a penalty in Wednesday's first leg, is staying positive: "If you consider the opponent we played against and how many injuries we have to deal with, then we can be proud," he said. "Of course it is disappointing, but we still have a match. Anything is still possible."

Indeed, there was little between the teams at 'De Kuip', but the clinical finishing of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez – who has now netted six times this campaign – ultimately proved decisive for Inter. Defender Denzel Dumfries warned against complacency for the return, though: "Feyenoord are a great team, with great players, and are very good in the counterattack, so we have to be very focused on winning the second leg."

Did you know?

Inter's eight clean sheets equals their highest total in a Champions League campaign – they also had eight in 2022/23.

First leg: 0-3

Highlights: Bayern München 3-0 Leverkusen

Bayern had gone six games without a win against Leverkusen prior to the first leg but they ended that barren run in style to leave Xabi Alonso's men with an uphill task. "The mindset has to be that if there is a chance, we will fight for it," said the Leverkusen coach. "We will learn from this and believe in our return leg. We don't give up so easily. Three goals? You never know. One goal can change anything."

Though a comeback cannot be discounted – Leverkusen have lost just five games in all competitions since May 2023, after all – the hosts have won only one of their previous 11 matches in the round of 16, losing nine. Bayern, meanwhile, have made it to the last eight a record 22 times in the Champions League era.

Vincent Kompany's charges will take nothing for granted though. Harry Kane, who scored twice in Munich, noted: "We can't get carried away. We know how tough a team they are, we know they can be dangerous and next week will be tough." Jamal Musiala preached similar caution: "We have to bring the same intensity and hunger on to the pitch in the second leg."

Did you know?

Kane has now scored 30+ goals in a single season on seven separate occasions in his club career.

First leg: 1-0

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool's first-leg win was vintage 'smash and grab'; the Reds had 35% of the possession and just two shots to Paris's 28, scoring the winner three minutes from time with their sole effort on target. "Had we got a draw, we would still have been the lucky ones," said manager Arne Slot. Now the Dutchman's team look to take the next step on their seemingly inexorable march towards glory in his debut season.

The Premier League leaders will do so with perhaps the world's in-form goalkeeper Alisson Becker between the posts. The Brazilian's performance in the French capital was one for the ages. "Without him, I don't know where we'd be," said match winner Harvey Elliott.

Whatever happens at Anfield, expect goals. Paris have now played 93 successive Champions League matches since being involved in a 0-0 draw, and Luis Enrique's outlook on the second leg promises an open game: "We'll go there and show ourselves to be a team that deserves to go through," he said. "We've got nothing to lose."

Did you know?

Paris' last goalless draw in the competition came against Real Madrid in the 2015/16 group stage.

Wednesday 12 March

First leg: 1-1

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille

This is arguably the toughest tie to call at the halfway stage, and the only one where the first leg was drawn. If Lille are to reach the quarter-finals, they will need to reproduce their home form from the league phase, where they beat Real Madrid and put six past Feyenoord.

"It remains very exciting, 50-50," said defender Thomas Meunier. "We've shown, especially at home, that we can deliver big performances against big teams." First-leg Player of the Match Hákon Arnar Haraldsson echoed that message, saying: "The draw gives us every opportunity for the second leg. What can Dortmund expect in Lille? Definitely a lot of energy – from our fans and us. We have a very good chance of progressing."

Dortmund can also turn to past exploits for encouragement, their 1-0 victory in France against Paris sealing their place in last season's showpiece, but Karim Adeyemi knows they need to improve on their first-leg showing if they are to reach the last eight. "We'll have to step up our game in Lille if we want to progress," said the forward. "They have a very strong team."

Did you know?

In the first leg, Haraldsson became only the second Icelandic player to score in the Champions League knockout phase after Eidur Gudjohnsen, who did so for Chelsea and Barcelona.

First leg: 7-1

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

To say that Arsenal have a commanding lead would be quite the understatement. Their 7-1 triumph in Eindhoven was the largest-ever away win in the Champions League knockout phase; no team have overcome more than a two-goal deficit on their travels, let alone six. The roaring victory came as a relief to Mikel Arteta's side who have struggled for goals in the absence of key attackers. The beaming Arsenal boss praised a display of "flow and courage" as six different goalscorers inspired the record-breaking success, saying: "I really enjoyed the match, so thank you to the players for the performance."

Peter Bosz gave a frank assessment of PSV's showing. "We were not in our best form and Arsenal were fantastic," the coach said. Indeed, it has been a difficult period for the Eindhoven club, who trail Ajax in the race for the Dutch title after a recent dip in form. Hopes of a turnaround will be faint, but the momentum that a strong result promises will be motivation enough.

Did you know?

Ethan Nwaneri became the third youngest scorer in Champions League knockout phase history after driving in Arsenal’s second in Eindhoven aged 17 years and 348 days.

First leg: 3-1

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Clinical more than controlled, Aston Villa's efforts in Bruges were enough to give them a sizeable advantage as they return to Birmingham. "It is important to come out on the right side in the big moments. We did that tonight," concluded captain Tyrone Mings, who teed up Leon Bailey for the opener. Looking ahead to the second leg, Unai Emery wants to retain that ruthless edge. "Club Brugge showed their quality," the Villa coach said. "They won at Atalanta [in the knockout phase play-offs], we are aware of that. We will try to do better."

Hans Vanaken rued missed chances as he appraised the hosts' defeat. "After the break, we should have scored, whether it was from my header or Tzolis's chance," the 32-year-old said. Raphael Onyedika shared in his captain's frustration, but the tough-tackling midfielder is ready for the challenge that awaits. "Never say never. We have to believe." Club Brugge's 3-1 second-leg win in Bergamo can offer some inspiration as they seek a similarly impressive result at Villa Park.

Did you know?

Aston Villa's success in Bruges was their first UEFA competition victory against Belgian opponents since 1982, when they beat Anderlecht on their way to European Cup glory.

First leg: 1-2

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

"Matches like this are always in the balance," said Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after his side edged their city rivals in the first leg, 2-1. "It's Atleti, a team of maximum European level. You can't imagine you're going to finish it in the first leg." Atleti's home record against Madrid in this competition is W2 D1, suggesting that this tie – to quote Madrid goalscorer Brahim Díaz – "isn't over by any means".

Diego Simeone felt things might have gone better at their neighbours' place, saying: "We failed to take better advantage when we had control of the game." But the Atleti coach knows that home advantage can help to shift the the balance of the tie. "It is always a boost to play at home," he added. "Our supporters push us, give us energy... we will need our guys." His players, meanwhile, sense good things may lie ahead. "There are [a minimum of] 90 minutes left in front of our fans," said midfielder Marcos Llorente. "We are looking forward to it."

Did you know?

Madrid are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season; only twice since 2010/11 have they failed to make the semi-finals.

Further ahead

The bracket is set for the remainder of the competition. The quarter-final match schedule will be communicated on 13 March, following round of 16 second legs.

Quarter-final ties take place on 8/9 & 15/16 April.

Semi-final ties are scheduled for 29/30 April & 6/7 May.