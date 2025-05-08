'Master' Luis Enrique engineers mentality shift to propel Paris into Champions League final

What a difference a year makes. In 2024, it was Borussia Dortmund's diligence and defensive resolve that broke Parisian hearts. A final berth at Wembley slipped through their fingers, but failure fuels the fire. Instead, Munich – the home of the club that beat Paris in the 2020 final – will provide the setting for Les Rouge-et-Bleu's latest date with destiny. Is this their time?

2025 Champions League final

Speaking to French television after his team's semi-final success over Arsenal, Luis Enrique highlighted the contrast between this year and last: "I thought we did good work last season, but it wasn't quite enough," he said. This campaign, however, has brought renewed vigour and commitment: "Each training session has been at a high level, the players have been exceptional."

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Arsenal

Young sides – whether in age, experience or exposure to the project – need a proactive manager who dares to believe in their philosophy. Enrique personifies that personal conviction if nothing else. A Champions League-winning coach with Barcelona in 2015, he is a staunch believer in unrelenting hard work and unwavering commitment to improvement.

'The goalkeeper won the game for them'

From a Parisian perspective, nobody embodies this last point more than Gianluigi Donnarumma. "The best player over the two legs was their goalkeeper," declared Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in his post-match press conference. "The goalkeeper won the game for them, in both ties."

After producing five crucial saves in north London, the towering shot-stopper was on hand with more heroics in the French capital, denying Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka expertly.

Great saves: Donnarumma semi-final heroics for Paris

Another key PSG cog on the night was Player of the Match, Achraf Hakimi. Nominally a right-back, the Moroccan international's second-half goal was infused with a striker's intuition. Upon the full-time whistle, the 26-year-old lauded his manager. "He's done an incredible job since he's arrived," said Hakimi. "He's created a fantastic team, and there's a lot of work that goes into that. He's a master."

Enrique wary of Inter

Both Donnarumma and Hakimi have benefited from Luis Enrique's Midas touch. It is captain Marquinhos, however, who is the thread that binds this new Paris outfit to its past. The sole survivor from that 2020 showpiece defeat by Bayern, the Brazilian international bears the scars: "I know how much it hurts to lose a final," he said. That heartache is something he says he'll "transmit to his team-mates".

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

So attention turns to Munich where Inter lie in wait – a side "that is strong with and without the ball" according to Luis Enrique. The maturity and nous of the Nerazzurri are not lost on the 55 year-old trainer, who added: "They have more experience than us, not just in terms of age, but the club has won three Champions Leagues." Paris, he accepts, "have just two finals" to their name. But, as many have noted when comparing those two Parisian vintages, there's been a shift in mentality; a shift influenced and informed by a certain Asturian.