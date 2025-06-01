Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
2024/25 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Lamine Yamal tops Technical Observer selection

Sunday, June 1, 2025

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season.

Champions League 2024/25 top ten goals

Lamine Yamal has taken the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to his sensational mazy dribble and curled finish during Barcelona's epic 3-3 semi-final first-leg draw against Inter.

Lautaro Martínez's sweet strike with the outside of his boot for Inter away to Bayern was ranked second, with Declan Rice's second stunning free-kick in Arsenal's victory against Real Madrid in the last eight completing the top three.

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25

2. Lautaro Martínez (Bayern München 1-2 Inter) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

3. Declan Rice (Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City) – knockout phase play-off second leg, 19/02/25

5. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund) – Matchday 3, 22/10/24

6. Marcus Thuram (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25

7. Zeno Debast (Sporting CP 2-0 Lille) – Matchday 1, 17/09/24

8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City 5-0 Sparta Praha) – Matchday 3, 23/10/24

9. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-1 Benfica) – round of 16 second leg, 11/03/25

10. Julián Alvarez (Real Madrid 2-1 Atlético de Madrid) – round of 16 first leg, 04/03/25

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025

