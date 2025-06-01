2024/25 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Lamine Yamal tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Lamine Yamal has taken the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to his sensational mazy dribble and curled finish during Barcelona's epic 3-3 semi-final first-leg draw against Inter.

Lautaro Martínez's sweet strike with the outside of his boot for Inter away to Bayern was ranked second, with Declan Rice's second stunning free-kick in Arsenal's victory against Real Madrid in the last eight completing the top three.

2024/25 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25

2. Lautaro Martínez (Bayern München 1-2 Inter) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

3. Declan Rice (Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City) – knockout phase play-off second leg, 19/02/25

5. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund) – Matchday 3, 22/10/24

6. Marcus Thuram (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25

7. Zeno Debast (Sporting CP 2-0 Lille) – Matchday 1, 17/09/24

8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City 5-0 Sparta Praha) – Matchday 3, 23/10/24

9. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-1 Benfica) – round of 16 second leg, 11/03/25

10. Julián Alvarez (Real Madrid 2-1 Atlético de Madrid) – round of 16 first leg, 04/03/25