Lamine Yamal tops fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

Friday, June 6, 2025

Lamine Yamal's semi-final finish against Inter has won the fan vote for goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his stunning goal against Inter
Lamine Yamal's finish for Barcelona in the semi-final against Inter has been voted goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote, with UEFA.com users' agreeing ultimately with UEFA's experts in choosing Yamal's finish.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Champions League

1 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25 (1st in panel's list)

2 Declan Rice (Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid, second goal) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

3 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City, second goal) – knockout phase play-off second leg, 19/02/25 (4th)

Goal of the Season
