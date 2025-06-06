Lamine Yamal tops fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

Lamine Yamal's finish for Barcelona in the semi-final against Inter has been voted goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote, with UEFA.com users' agreeing ultimately with UEFA's experts in choosing Yamal's finish.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Champions League

1 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona 3-3 Inter) – semi-final first leg, 30/04/25 (1st in panel's list)

2 Declan Rice (Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid, second goal) – quarter-final first leg, 08/04/25

3 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City, second goal) – knockout phase play-off second leg, 19/02/25 (4th)

Goal of the Season