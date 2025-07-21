Champions League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it works

Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase is split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contains teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contains teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition.

The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)

First legs: 8/9 July 2025

KuPS Kuopio 1-0 Milsami

The New Saints 0-0 Shkëndija

Iberia 1-3 Malmö

Levadia Tallinn 0-1 RFS

Drita 1-0 Differdange

Víkingur 2-3 Lincoln Red Imps

Egnatia 1-0 Breidablik

Virtus 0-2 Zrinjski

Olimpija 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Noah 1-0 Budućnost

Žalgiris 2-0 Hamrun Spartans

Shelbourne 1-0 Linfield

FCSB 3-1 Inter Escaldes

Ludogorets 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk

Second legs: 15/16 July 2025

Hamrun Spartans 2-0aet Žalgiris (agg: 2-2; Hamrun Spartans win 11-10 on penalties)

Milsami 0-0 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 0-1)

Shkëndija 2-1aet The New Saints (agg: 2-1)

Malmö 3-1 Iberia (agg: 6-2)

RFS 1-0 Levadia Tallinn (agg 2-0)

Differdange 2-3 Drita (agg: 2-4)

Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Víkingur (agg 4-2)

Breidablik 5-0 Egnatia (agg: 5-1)

Linfield 1-1 Shelbourne (agg: 1-2)

Inter Escaldes 2-1 FCSB (agg: 3-4)

Zrinjski 2-1 Virtus (agg: 4-1)

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Olimpija (agg 3-1)

Budućnost 2-2 Noah (agg: 2-3)

Dinamo-Minsk 2-2aet Ludogorets (agg: 2-3)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (champions path).

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 24 (Ten enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)

League path: 6 (enter in this round)

First legs: 22/23 July 2025

Champions path

RFS 1-4 Malmö

Hamrun Spartans 0-3 Dynamo Kyiv

Pafos 1-1 M. Tel-Aviv

Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

Noah 1-2 Ferencváros

Lech Poznań 7-1 Breidablik

Copenhagen 2-0 Drita

Rijeka 0-0 Ludogorets

Shkëndija 1-0 FCSB

Slovan Bratislava 4-0 Zrinjski

Shelbourne vs Qarabağ

KuPS Kuopio 2-0 Kairat Almaty

League path

Brann vs Salzburg

Viktoria Plzeň 0-1 Servette

Rangers 2-0 Panathinaikos

Second legs: 29/30 July 2025

Champions path

Kairat Almaty vs KuPS Kuopio

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans

Drita vs Copenhagen

Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps

Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava

Qarabağ vs Shelbourne

Malmö vs RFS

Ludogorets vs Rijeka

FCSB vs Shkëndija

M. Tel-Aviv vs Pafos

Ferencváros vs Noah

Breidablik vs Lech Poznań

League path

Panathinaikos vs Rangers

Salzburg vs Brann

Servette vs Viktoria Plzeň

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides of each tie switch to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12

League Path: 8 (five enter in this round, along with the three winners of the second qualifying round)

First legs: 5/6 August 2025

Champions Path

RFS/Malmö vs Copenhagen/Drita

KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty vs Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski

Lech Poznań/Breidablik vs Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda

Rijeka/Ludogorets vs Noah/Ferencváros

Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Shkëndija/FCSB vs Shelbourne/Qarabağ

League Path

Brann/Salzburg vs Club Brugge

Rangers/Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň/Servette

Nice vs Benfica

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahçe

Second legs: 12 August 2025

Champions Path

Copenhagen/Drita vs RFS/Malmö

Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski vs KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty

Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznań/Breidablik

Noah/Ferencváros vs Rijeka/Ludogorets

Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv

Shelbourne/Qarabağ vs Shkëndija/FCSB

League Path

Club Brugge vs Brann/Salzburg

Viktoria Plzeň/Servette vs Rangers/Panathinaikos

Benfica vs Nice

Fenerbahçe vs Feyenoord

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round)

League path: 4

Dates

Draw: 4 August 2025

First legs: 19/20 August 2025

Second legs: 26/27 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.