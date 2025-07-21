Champions League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it works
Monday, July 21, 2025
UEFA Champions League qualifying for the 2025/26 season started on 8 July and concludes on 27 August – keep track of the games and format here.
Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.
There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase is split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contains teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contains teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition.
The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.
We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.
When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)
Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)
Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)
Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)
First qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)
First legs: 8/9 July 2025
KuPS Kuopio 1-0 Milsami
The New Saints 0-0 Shkëndija
Iberia 1-3 Malmö
Levadia Tallinn 0-1 RFS
Drita 1-0 Differdange
Víkingur 2-3 Lincoln Red Imps
Egnatia 1-0 Breidablik
Virtus 0-2 Zrinjski
Olimpija 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Noah 1-0 Budućnost
Žalgiris 2-0 Hamrun Spartans
Shelbourne 1-0 Linfield
FCSB 3-1 Inter Escaldes
Ludogorets 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk
Second legs: 15/16 July 2025
Hamrun Spartans 2-0aet Žalgiris (agg: 2-2; Hamrun Spartans win 11-10 on penalties)
Milsami 0-0 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 0-1)
Shkëndija 2-1aet The New Saints (agg: 2-1)
Malmö 3-1 Iberia (agg: 6-2)
RFS 1-0 Levadia Tallinn (agg 2-0)
Differdange 2-3 Drita (agg: 2-4)
Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Víkingur (agg 4-2)
Breidablik 5-0 Egnatia (agg: 5-1)
Linfield 1-1 Shelbourne (agg: 1-2)
Inter Escaldes 2-1 FCSB (agg: 3-4)
Zrinjski 2-1 Virtus (agg: 4-1)
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Olimpija (agg 3-1)
Budućnost 2-2 Noah (agg: 2-3)
Dinamo-Minsk 2-2aet Ludogorets (agg: 2-3)
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (champions path).
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 24 (Ten enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)
League path: 6 (enter in this round)
First legs: 22/23 July 2025
Champions path
RFS 1-4 Malmö
Hamrun Spartans 0-3 Dynamo Kyiv
Pafos 1-1 M. Tel-Aviv
Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
Noah 1-2 Ferencváros
Lech Poznań 7-1 Breidablik
Copenhagen 2-0 Drita
Rijeka 0-0 Ludogorets
Shkëndija 1-0 FCSB
Slovan Bratislava 4-0 Zrinjski
Shelbourne vs Qarabağ
KuPS Kuopio 2-0 Kairat Almaty
League path
Brann vs Salzburg
Viktoria Plzeň 0-1 Servette
Rangers 2-0 Panathinaikos
Second legs: 29/30 July 2025
Champions path
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS Kuopio
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans
Drita vs Copenhagen
Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps
Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava
Qarabağ vs Shelbourne
Malmö vs RFS
Ludogorets vs Rijeka
FCSB vs Shkëndija
M. Tel-Aviv vs Pafos
Ferencváros vs Noah
Breidablik vs Lech Poznań
League path
Panathinaikos vs Rangers
Salzburg vs Brann
Servette vs Viktoria Plzeň
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides of each tie switch to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions Path: 12
League Path: 8 (five enter in this round, along with the three winners of the second qualifying round)
First legs: 5/6 August 2025
Champions Path
RFS/Malmö vs Copenhagen/Drita
KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty vs Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski
Lech Poznań/Breidablik vs Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda
Rijeka/Ludogorets vs Noah/Ferencváros
Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Shkëndija/FCSB vs Shelbourne/Qarabağ
League Path
Brann/Salzburg vs Club Brugge
Rangers/Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň/Servette
Nice vs Benfica
Feyenoord vs Fenerbahçe
Second legs: 12 August 2025
Champions Path
Copenhagen/Drita vs RFS/Malmö
Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski vs KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty
Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznań/Breidablik
Noah/Ferencváros vs Rijeka/Ludogorets
Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv
Shelbourne/Qarabağ vs Shkëndija/FCSB
League Path
Club Brugge vs Brann/Salzburg
Viktoria Plzeň/Servette vs Rangers/Panathinaikos
Benfica vs Nice
Fenerbahçe vs Feyenoord
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.
• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
Play-off round
Teams involved
Champions path: 10 (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round)
League path: 4
Dates
Draw: 4 August 2025
First legs: 19/20 August 2025
Second legs: 26/27 August 2025
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Thursday 28 August.
The draw will feature 36 teams – the 29 automatic qualifiers and seven play-off round winners.