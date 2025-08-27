Champions League qualifying: Results, dates, how it worked

Twenty-nine teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.

There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase was split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contained teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contained teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition.

The round at which teams enter was based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.

When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)

First legs: 8/9 July 2025

KuPS Kuopio 1-0 Milsami

The New Saints 0-0 Shkëndija

Iberia 1-3 Malmö

Levadia Tallinn 0-1 RFS

Drita 1-0 Differdange

Víkingur 2-3 Lincoln Red Imps

Egnatia 1-0 Breidablik

Virtus 0-2 Zrinjski

Olimpija 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Noah 1-0 Budućnost

Žalgiris 2-0 Hamrun Spartans

Shelbourne 1-0 Linfield

FCSB 3-1 Inter Escaldes

Ludogorets 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk

Second legs: 15/16 July 2025

Hamrun Spartans 2-0aet Žalgiris (agg: 2-2; Hamrun Spartans win 11-10 on penalties)

Milsami 0-0 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 0-1)

Shkëndija 2-1aet The New Saints (agg: 2-1)

Malmö 3-1 Iberia (agg: 6-2)

RFS 1-0 Levadia Tallinn (agg 2-0)

Differdange 2-3 Drita (agg: 2-4)

Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Víkingur (agg 4-2)

Breidablik 5-0 Egnatia (agg: 5-1)

Linfield 1-1 Shelbourne (agg: 1-2)

Inter Escaldes 2-1 FCSB (agg: 3-4)

Zrinjski 2-1 Virtus (agg: 4-1)

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Olimpija (agg 3-1)

Budućnost 2-2 Noah (agg: 2-3)

Dinamo-Minsk 2-2aet Ludogorets (agg: 2-3)

How did it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the second qualifying round (champions path).

• Defeated sides switched to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 24 (Ten enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)

League path: 6 (enter in this round)

First legs: 22/23 July 2025

Champions path

RFS 1-4 Malmö

Hamrun Spartans 0-3 Dynamo Kyiv

Pafos 1-1 M. Tel-Aviv

Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

Noah 1-2 Ferencváros

Lech Poznań 7-1 Breidablik

Copenhagen 2-0 Drita

Rijeka 0-0 Ludogorets

Shkëndija 1-0 FCSB

Slovan Bratislava 4-0 Zrinjski

Shelbourne 0-3 Qarabağ

KuPS Kuopio 2-0 Kairat Almaty

League path

Brann 1-4 Salzburg

Viktoria Plzeň 0-1 Servette

Rangers 2-0 Panathinaikos

Second legs: 29/30 July 2025

Champions path

Kairat Almaty 3-0 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 3-2)

Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 Hamrun Spartans (agg: 6-0)

Drita 0-1 Copenhagen (agg: 0-3)

Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 6-1)

Zrinjski 2-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-6)

Qarabağ 1-0 Shelbourne (agg: 4-0)

Malmö 1-0 RFS (agg: 5-1)

Ludogorets 3-1aet Rijeka (agg: 3-1)

FCSB 1-2 Shkëndija (agg: 1-3)

M. Tel-Aviv 0-1 Pafos (agg: 1-2)

Ferencváros 4-3 Noah (agg: 6-4)

Breidablik 0-1 Lech Poznań (agg: 1-8)

League path

Panathinaikos 1-1 Rangers (agg: 1-3)

Salzburg 1-1 Brann (agg: 5-2)

Servette 1-3 Viktoria Plzeň (agg: 2-3)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides of each tie switched to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12

League Path: 8 (five enter in this round, along with the three winners of the second qualifying round)

First legs: 5/6 August 2025

Champions Path

Malmö 0-0 Copenhagen

Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Pafos

Shkëndija 0-1 Qarabağ

Kairat Almaty 1-0 Slovan Bratislava

Ludogorets 0-0 Ferencváros

Lech Poznań 1-3 Crvena Zvezda﻿



League Path

Rangers 3-0 Viktoria Plzeň

Salzburg 0-1 Club Brugge﻿

Nice 0-2 Benfica

Feyenoord 2-1 Fenerbahçe

Second legs: 12 August 2025

Champions Path

Qarabağ 5-1 Shkëndija (agg: 6-1)

Copenhagen 5-0 Malmö (agg: 5-0)

Pafos 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 3-0)

Slovan Bratislava 1-0aet Kairat Almaty (agg: 1-1; Kairat Almaty win 4-3 on penalties)

Ferencváros 3-0 Ludogorets (agg: 3-0)﻿

Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Lech Poznań﻿ (agg: 4-2)

League Path

Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 Rangers (agg: 2-4)

Club Brugge﻿ 3-2 Salzburg﻿ (agg: 4-2)

Fenerbahçe 5-2 Feyenoord (agg: 6-4)

Benfica 2-0 Nice (agg: 4-0)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the champions path switched to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the league path switched to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round)

League path: 4

First legs

19 August

Champions Path

Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ

Crvena Zvezda﻿ 1-2 Pafos

League Path

Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge﻿

20 August

Champions Path

Bodø/Glimt 5-0 Sturm Graz

Celtic 0-0 Kairat Almaty

Basel 1-1 Copenhagen

League Path

Fenerbahçe 0-0 Benfica

Second legs

26 August

Champions Path

Pafos 1-1 Crvena Zvezda (agg: 3-2)

Sturm Graz 2-1 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 2-6)

Kairat Almaty 0-0aet Celtic (agg: 0-0; Kairat Almaty win 3-2 on penalties)

27 August

Champions Path

Qarabağ 2-3 Ferencváros (agg: 5-4)

Copenhagen 2-0 Basel (agg: 3-1)

League Path

Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahçe (agg: 1-0)

Club Brugge 6-0 Rangers (agg: 9-1)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switched to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.