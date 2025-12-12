Priceless Moments of the Week: Jules Koundé, Lennart Karl, Gabriel Martinelli, Dominik Szoboszlai and Julian Brandt star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Szoboszlai first Hungarian to ten

Dominik Szoboszlai became the first Hungarian player to reach ten goals in the Champions League era, delivering an 88th-minute winner for Liverpool at San Siro.

The midfielder held his nerve from the spot, sweeping his penalty past Yann Sommer to secure a 1-0 victory and lift the Reds after their heavy Matchday 5 defeat against PSV.

It was Szoboszlai's second Champions League goal from a penalty – his first coming for Leipzig in a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 – and continues an exceptional record from the spot, with 19 converted from 20 attempts for club and country.

While Szoboszlai is the first Hungarian to reach the ten-goal mark in the Champions League era, Ferenc Puskás scored 36 goals in the European Cup (including qualifying).

Koundé gives Barcelona the edge

Jules Koundé's quick-fire second-half double secured Barcelona a vital three points in a 2-1 home win against Frankfurt.

The defender drew Barcelona level in the 50th minute, timing his run perfectly to meet Marcus Rashford's whipped cross with a powerful header. Just three minutes later, he struck again, anticipating Lamine Yamal's looping delivery and directing a downward header into the bottom corner.

Prior to this match, Koundé had scored only once in 41 Champions League appearances, his sole previous goal coming for Sevilla in a 3-1 win at Rennes on 8 December 2020.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, he said: "That's the first one I've ever won. Last season, I think I gave three assists in the Champions League and I didn't get one of these, so I'm happy to get it. This trophy's going in a special place!"

Karl's hot streak continues

"It's so much fun," said Lennart Karl, after becoming the first 17-year-old to score in three successive Champions League matches.

The young midfielder struck Bayern München's second goal in a 3-1 comeback win against Sporting CP, a result that confirmed Bayern's place in the knockout phase.

Karl made an intelligent run into the penalty area to meet Konrad Laimer's pass, cushioning it with his left foot before firing a right-footed effort inside Rui Silva's near post.

He adds this finish to his goals on Matchday 3 against Club Brugge and Matchday 5 against Arsenal, extending a remarkable run for the teenager.

Brandt hits first Champions League double

Julian Brandt marked his 500th senior club appearance in style, scoring his first-ever Champions League double in Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bodø/Glimt.

Brandt opened the scoring in the 18th minute, lifting a composed first-time finish over the goalkeeper after Fábio Silva had surged through to create the chance. Following a Bodø/Glimt equaliser, the midfielder struck again six minutes into the second half, reacting quickest to a parried save and turning in from close range.

The Player of the Match has now registered nine goals in 78 Champions League appearances, the first dating back to 2016 for Leverkusen in a 3-0 victory against Monaco.

Five in five for Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli capped Arsenal's 3-0 win at Club Brugge with an exquisite finish, becoming the first player to score in five successive Champions League outings for the club.

His fifth goal in five league phase matches came after the Brazilian cut in from the left, evaded two defenders and bent a beautifully struck effort into the top corner.

With the Gunners already 2-0 ahead, the winger's strike put the result beyond doubt and continued his outstanding European run. Martinelli has proved invaluable to Mikel Arteta's squad, influencing matches both as an impact substitute and as a starter, and operating effectively on either flank.

First Danish win on Spanish soil

Andreas Cornelius' last-gasp strike delivered Copenhagen a crucial 3-2 victory over Villarreal and secured a landmark milestone – the first win for a Danish club away to Spanish opposition in European Cup history.

Introduced with 19 minutes remaining, Cornelius reacted quickest to a deflected effort inside the area, pouncing on the loose ball and firing in the decisive goal from close range.

Jacob Neestrup's side had led twice during the match, only for Villarreal to equalise on both occasions, before Cornelius' 90th-minute finish settled it at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

"We feel that we played very well today and have given ourselves a great chance of qualifying for the next round," said Neestrup, with Copenhagen climbing out of the elimination places.