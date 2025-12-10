Champions League highlights and round-up: Leaders Arsenal stay perfect, Man City win away at Real Madrid

Arsenal cemented their place at the top of the league phase table with a sixth straight win, 3-0 against Club Brugge, but it was Premier League counterparts Manchester City with perhaps the result of the night, a 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid.

That triumph for City assured them of a place in either the knockout phase play-offs or round of 16, something also secured by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night following their goalless draw with Athletic Club.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle were also held, while Juventus, Benfica, Copenhagen and Ajax picked up eye-catching wins on the final night of UEFA Champions League action in 2025. We round up all the results.

Simulator: Predict the final table

Champions League highlights: Qarabağ 2-4 Ajax

A trio of late goals ensured Ajax gained their first points of this league phase. Camilo Duran's deft tenth-minute lob edged Qarabağ in front, but Kasper Dolberg drew the visitors level thanks to a crisp effort with half-time approaching.

Matheus Silva's deflected strike early in the second period put the hosts ahead once more, before Oscar Gloukh and Anton Gaaei turned things around in a devastating five-minute spell. There was still time for Gloukh to double his tally, effortlessly rolling the ball into the far corner after a sweeping Ajax counter.

Player of the Match: Oscar Gloukh (Ajax)

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 2-3 Copenhagen

Copenhagen earned successive wins in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2010/11 as Andreas Cornelius swept in a 90th-minute winner at Villarreal. The visitors took an early lead when Mohamed Elyounoussi applied a first-time finish, but Villarreal levelled two minutes into the second period through Santiago Comesaña.

The Danish side retook the lead a minute later as Elias Achouri swept in Yoram Zague's cross with his first touch, Villarreal again pegging them back when Tani Oluwaseyi – another second-half introduction – prodded in on 56 minutes. Then came Cornelius' winner.

Player of the Match: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen)

Champions League highlights: Athletic Club 0-0 Paris

Paris were held to a goalless draw in Bilbao as Athletic Club became the first team in this season's Champions League to prevent the holders from scoring. Unai Simón was the hero for the hosts, producing a string of big saves including two point-blank stops against Senny Mayulu and a late attempt by fellow Spaniard Fabián Ruiz.

Bardley Barcola came closest for Paris when he raced in behind but his shot crashed back off the crossbar as it remained all square at San Mamés.

Player of the Match: Unai Simón (Athletic)

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle

Alejandro Grimaldo found a late equaliser to deny Newcastle a win on their travels in Germany. Anthony Gordon's fine second-half performance had looked like enough only for Grimaldo to run into the area and smash past Aaron Ramsdale with two minutes remaining.

Leverkusen led when captain Robert Andrich's header hit Bruno Guimarães on the back and deflected in, Gordon levelling by drilling in a penalty after Nick Woltemade had been fouled. The England man then crossed for teenager Lewis Miley to head in but Grimaldo had the last word.

Player of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Play Fantasy Football

Champions League highlights: B. Dortmund 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt twice battled back from behind to take a spirited point away at Dortmund. The German side largely controlled the game but Nikita Haikin in the Bodø goal made two smart saves to keep the visitors in it.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring for Dortmund, Haitam Aleesami equalising before the break. Brandt added his second before Haikin's stops allowed Jens Petter Hauge to wrongfoot Gregor Kobel down the other end and claim a battling draw for his side.

Player of the Match: Julian Brandt (B. Dortmund)

Champions League highlights: Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal

Superb Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli strikes helped Arsenal move to six wins from six in the league phase. One of seven changes to the XI that defeated Bayern on Matchday 5, Madueke hit a scintillating opener on 25 minutes when he held off Joaquin Seys deep in Club Brugge's half, drove forward and thundered a long-range strike into the top-right corner.

The hosts twice came close through Aleksandar Stanković later in the first half, but Arsenal responded emphatically after the break – Madueke heading in Martin Zubimendi's cross on 47 minutes before Martinelli cut in to curl a superb third nine minutes later. The return of Gabriel Jesus, out of action since January, added further sweetness for the Gunners.

Player of the Match: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

Champions League highlights: Juventus 2-0 Pafos

Second-half goals from Weston McKennie and Jonathan David helped Juventus to back-to-back wins in the Champions League. Both sides had chances in the first half, Pafos striker Anderson hitting a post.

The hosts started the second half with real purpose, however, and the pressure finally told when McKennie blasted into the net after nice build-up play. As Pafos pushed for an equaliser shortly after going behind they were hit on the counter, Kenan Yıldız picking out David who finished coolly to seal the points.

Player of the Match: Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City

Nico O'Reilly's instinctive strike and Erling Haaland's cool penalty sealed a comeback victory for the visitors. The Merengues enjoyed the brighter opening, Vinícius Júnior dinking wide early on before Rodrygo applied a neat finish to a sweeping move just ahead of the half-hour.

Pep Guardiola's men were behind for a little over seven minutes, levelling when O'Reilly pounced after Thibaut Courtois was unable to hold a Joško Gvardiol header. With half-time approaching, Haaland marked his 50th Champions League start with a calm spot kick following a foul on the Norwegian international by Antonio Rüdiger.

Substitute Endrick came closest to conjuring up an equaliser, but nodded against the crossbar late on.

Player of the Match: Nico O'Reilly (Man City)

Champions League highlights: Benfica 2-0 Napoli

José Mourinho's side inflicted another away defeat on the visitors. Benfica dominated from the start, creating early chances – one saved by Vanja Milinković-Savić, another from Fredrik Aursnes off target – before Richard Ríos capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring.

Ríos then provided the assist for Leandro Barreiro's back-heel after half-time, sealing the win and boosting Benfica's hopes of progression while dealing a blow to Napoli's chances.

Player of the Match: Richard Ríos (Benfica)

Download the app