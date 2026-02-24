Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League: Atleti, Bodø/Glimt, Leverkusen, Newcastle through to last 16

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

It was Norway's night in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off deciders as Bodø/Glimt and Alexander Sørloth shone.

Bodø/Glimt stunned Inter to progress in style
Bodø/Glimt stunned Inter to progress in style AFP via Getty Images

Bodø/Glimt held off a concerted comeback effort from Inter to earn a place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the first time, on a night when Atlético de Madrid, Leverkusen and Newcastle also sealed progress.

We round up the action.

Atleti 4-1 Club Brugge (agg: 7-4)

Alexander Sørloth scored a fine hat-trick to propel Atleti into the round of 16, where they will face Tottenham or Liverpool. A tense encounter burst into life after Sørloth's 23rd-minute opener, the Norwegian forward racing on to Jan Oblak's long ball, holding off Brandon Mechele and firing in.

Club Brugge responded 13 minutes later when Joel Ordoñez headed in from close range after Mechele flicked on Christos Tzolis' corner. The visitors almost took the lead soon after – Jan Oblak brilliantly denying Hugo Vetlesen – but were behind again soon after the restart courtesy of Johnny Cardoso. 

There was no nervy finish for Diego Simeone's men either, Sørloth calmly finishing a 76th-minute breakaway before steering in Matteo Ruggeri's whipped cross to claim the match ball. 
Player of the Match: Alexander Sørloth (Atleti)

Alexander Sørloth reacts to Atleti triumph

Leverkusen 0-0 Olympiacos (agg: 2-0)

Leverkusen sealed progress at the BayArena after a fifth clean sheet in their last seven Champions League matches. Olympiacos persistently threatened during the first half in pursuit of a comeback, but Leverkusen went closest with the only attempt on target before the break when Jonas Hofmann's shot was turned behind by Kostas Tzolakis.

Janis Blaswich tipped visiting winger Gelson Martins' strike away after the restart and substitute Ernest Poku fired against the crossbar for the hosts, who end a run of six unsuccessful knockout ties in the competition to advance to a last-16 meeting with Arsenal or Bayern München.
Player of the Match: Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen)

Who's through to the round of 16?

League phase top eight: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham

Knockout phase play-off winners: Atleti, Bodø/Glimt, Leverkusen, Newcastle, 4 TBC

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final takes place on Friday.

Inter 1-2 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 2-5)

Former AC Milan attacker Jens Petter Hauge was again on target as the Norwegian outfit booked their last-16 spot with another eye-catching result against the three-time European champions.

The visitors had to soak up incessant Nerazzurri pressure for much of the opening hour, but there was no looking back after a close-range finish from Hauge and Håkon Evjen's classy strike gave them a four-goal cushion.

The hosts upped their intensity late on. Manuel Akanji swept Federico Dimarco's cutback onto the upright and then Alessandro Bastoni prodded in to cut the deficit, but there was no denying Kjetil Knutsen's side a famous victory.
Player of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

Newcastle 3-2 Qarabağ (agg: 9-3)

Newcastle will face either Chelsea or Barcelona in the round of 16 after coming through one of the highest-scoring ties in Champions League history.

Already holding a 6-1 first-leg lead, the Magpies quickly stretched their advantage courtesy of goals from Sandro Tonali and Joelinton inside the opening six minutes.

The second half brought more early action as Camilo Duran and Sven Botman exchanged goals 100 seconds apart, before Elvin Jafarguliyev turned in the rebound after Aaron Ramsdale saved Marko Janković's penalty. Both sides kept pushing, but there was no advance on 12 goals across the tie.
Player of the Match: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

Wednesday's matches

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund
Juventus vs Galatasaray
Paris vs Monaco
Real Madrid vs Benfica

