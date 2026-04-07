Champions League quarter-final reaction: Antoine Griezmann, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Virgil van Dijk

Antoine Griezmann, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Virgil van Dijk are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction as the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs concluded on Wednesday.

Atlético de Madrid won 2-0 away against ten-man Barcelona courtesy of a stunning Julián Alvarez free-kick and a second-half strike from Alexander Sørloth. Paris, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool by the same scoreline at Parc des Princes, with Désiré Doué and Kvaratskhelia among the goals.

On Tuesday, Bayern München got an impressive victory at Real Madrid, while Kai Havertz notched a 91st-minute winner for Arsenal in Lisbon against Sporting CP.

Reaction from Wednesday's first legs

Ronald Araújo, Barcelona defender, speaking to Movistar Plus+: "We tried our best, but it wasn't possible. We came out stronger in the second half with one less player and we had lots of possession but we couldn't find a goal. We're sad about the defeat, but we can turn it around.

"It will be difficult [to come back] at Atleti's stadium, but if anybody can do it, it's us. We're going to go there and try our best. It's good that some players are returning from injury and that will help us refresh the team. We need to maintain a positive mindset and have trust in ourselves."

Barcelona reaction: Hansi Flick on first-leg defeat against Atleti

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach, speaking in his press conference: "On the first goal, we needed to defend much better; the red card was followed by a free-kick goal. We could and should have done better.

"We played well in the first and the second half, even with a player less. We gave everything but today we weren't lucky. It is not done yet. We will try, we will fight. The semi-final might seem far away now but we will try to be there."

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward, speaking to Movistar Plus+: "We didn't play our best game with the ball. There are things to improve, things to learn. We are happy with the victory but there's still a long way to go. We must stay calm, stay confident and keep our feet on the ground.

"Diego Simeone is a bit annoyed with our style of play. Let's see what he says to us in the dressing room."

Atleti reaction: Alexander Sørloth on victory in Barcelona

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach, speaking in his press conference: "I don't think my Atleti had ever won at the Camp Nou. It's very difficult. They're arguably the best team in Europe, along with Paris and Bayern. Through good teamwork, we were able to capitalise on key moments in the match.

"The second goal gave us more confidence and it's a shame we couldn't extend our lead further. I could tell you a thousand stories about matches where we had 30 shots and didn't score. Football is wonderful because clinical finishing is key. Today we were extremely clinical. Other nights we weren't."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris forward, speaking to Canal+: "We had the chances to score more and we should have. We produced a good performance. We have to remain concentrated – the atmosphere at Anfield will be incredible. We're ready.

Warren Zaïre-Emery, Paris midfielder, speaking to Canal+: "We could have scored more. It's a shame, but it's 2-0 and that's already a great result, but it's not over. We'll go there with the same intentions and try to win the game. You never know what can happen in a game. We have to remain serious."

Luis Enrique reaction to Paris win against Liverpool

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Canal+: "We produced a performance that lived up to the one provided by our supporters. It was an incredible atmosphere, an incredible performance. We're a bit disappointed not to have scored more, but this is the Champions League.

"We produced a great performance against top opponents. They changed their system against us, but we're used to that. Most sides adapt their style to play us. We could have scored more goals, especially given our dominance in the second half."

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was tough work, which was what we expected. We defended with a lot of bodies around the box. Unfortunately the first goal is a deflection. There were some small moments on the break when we could have done better. Obviously I'm not happy losing whatsoever. The only positive is that we have another game to play next week.

"We have to be absolutely spot on with everything we do in the return, and hopefully our fans can play a big part in that as well. I've been through many special evenings at Anfield. I'm very lucky and privileged. Our fans, that's the backbone of the club. Hopefully they can be there for us again."

Ibrahima Konaté reaction to Liverpool's defeat in Paris

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "If you reflect on the whole game, we were lucky with only losing 2-0, because Paris had more chances than the goals they scored. Although the first goal felt hard, because they hadn't given anything away, and then a deflected shot went in, but afterwards they had enough chances to score more.

"It's very good for us that we're still in the tie and that we can now bring them to Anfield, and we all know how much of a difference Anfield can make for us."

Reaction from Tuesday's first legs

Harry Kane, Bayern forward, speaking to TNT Sports: "Coming to Madrid and trying to get a result is always a difficult thing to do. We created some good chances; credit to [Madrid], they did too. We can be really happy with the win and take it into next week. We're in a good position, but we have to stay focused and try to do the same again."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "We should have put the tie to bed. Hopefully we'll score at [home]; I see no reason why we can't go on to win [the tie], but Real Madrid have incredible talent. It's important to continue our momentum. They will give us a tough game and are the kind of team that can do something special, but so can we."

Vincent Kompany reaction to Bayern München's victory at Real Madrid

Luis Díaz, Bayern winger, speaking to Movistar: "This was a testing match. Madrid are strong at home. We had a good game plan and executed it pretty well, especially in the first half. Both sides had more scoring chances and if we'd tucked one of ours away we'd have headed home feeling much more comfortable about our advantage."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "I salute my players for continuing to attack and keeping the faith. We go to Germany knowing that we are capable of winning. When you play out and they press you, you have to be careful because it's a dangerous phase of play. We have learned a lot about Bayern tonight."

Álvaro Arbeloa on Real Madrid's first-leg defeat

Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid defender, speaking to Movistar: "We talked pre-match about not losing the ball because at this level it's hugely dangerous. One of the things we needed to do more – and better – was shoot. But Manuel Neuer was their best player. Anyway, we have cause for hope of a fightback."

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid goalkeeper, speaking to Movistar: "This is the Champions League quarter-finals: we didn't expect an easy job. We wanted to have the ball, score first and dominate possession. Let's see if that tactic works for us in Germany."

Bayern München reaction: Manuel Neuer on win at Real Madrid

Kai Havertz, Arsenal forward, speaking to Amazon Prime: "It was quite an open game but mostly we controlled it quite well. Football is made from moments like this. Overall, we played a very good game and can be proud of ourselves."

Kai Havertz on last-gasp victory at Sporting CP

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, speaking to Amazon Prime: "I'm very happy. To win away from home in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team that haven't lost for so long at home – that shows the difficulty. There were two or three occasions where we were quite close and, in the end, a magic moment from the finishers won us the game."

Arsenal reaction: Mikel Arteta on first-leg win at Sporting CP

David Raya, Arsenal goalkeeper: "It was a very tough match, a game where both teams wanted to play and keep the ball. They made our lives difficult. They are a good team and they showed that today. They can create danger at set pieces, so we will have to be ready for everything [in the second leg]."

Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach, speaking to Sport TV: "It was an even contest. Sporting had the best goalscoring opportunities. We controlled the game and, in all honesty, I'm very happy with the players' and the team's performance. A small lapse in concentration cost us dearly."

David Raya reaction to Arsenal's first-leg win against Sporting CP

Maximiliano Araújo, Sporting CP defender: "We knew it was going to be a very tough match but we had some great chances. If the ball had gone in, it would have been a different game. A momentary lapse in concentration ended up costing us the match, but there are plenty of positives and now we need to focus on what lies ahead."