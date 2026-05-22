Champions League final – Paris vs Arsenal: Key stats and what to look out for

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to extend their fine knockout phase streak against English sides and break the single-season UEFA Champions League goals record, while Arsenal have unbeaten and clean sheet landmarks in view as the pair face off in the final.

Check out the key statistics ahead of the 2026 decider in Budapest.

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Final: Saturday 30 May, 18:00 CET (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

Head-to-head stats

Paris and Arsenal have met seven times in UEFA competition, with two wins each and three draws.

Their most recent meetings came in last season's Champions League semi-finals, where Paris advanced 3-1 on aggregate. Ousmane Dembélé earned them a 1-0 away win before they triumphed 2-1 at home, with Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi scoring ahead of Bukayo Saka's response.

Their only other knockout tie came in the 1993/94 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals, which Arsenal won after a 1-1 draw in Paris and a 1-0 home win.

Paris vs Arsenal: Their previous meetings

Paris stats

Holders Paris are the first French club to reach three European Cup/Champions League finals – and the first to appear in consecutive finals. Last season, they became only the second French side to win the competition, following Marseille's triumph in 1992/93.

Paris are the first defending champions to reach the Champions League final since Real Madrid did so in 2016/17 and 2017/18 – both seasons in which they went on to win the title.

The Ligue 1 champions have won one and lost one of their two previous Champions League finals. They lost 1-0 to Bayern in 2019/20 and defeated Inter 5-0 last season, the biggest winning margin in a European Cup/Champions League decider.

Paris have won five successive Champions League knockout ties against English clubs. Last season they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, and this season they defeated Chelsea and Liverpool in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

The French champions have lost only one of their last 12 UEFA competition matches against English opposition (W9 D2).

Paris have lost only two of their last 17 games in the Champions League knockout phase (W13 D2).

Paris are the top scorers in this season's competition with 44 goals, leaving them one short of the single-season record for a campaign from the group stage/league phase to the final – the 45 goals scored by Barcelona in 1999/00.

The club from the French capital have never drawn 0-0 in the Champions League knockout phase – a run of 64 matches.

Luis Enrique is through to his third Champions League final as a coach, having previously led Barcelona to the title in 2015 and Paris last season. Only four coaches have won more than two titles: Carlo Ancelotti leads the way with five, followed by Bob Paisley, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola with three each.

Luis Enrique could become the first Spanish coach to win back-to-back European Cup/Champions League titles since José Villalonga with Real Madrid in 1955/56 and 1956/57.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has equalled Zlatan Ibrahimović's club record of most goals in a single edition of the Champions League proper for Paris, with ten this term.

The Georgian forward has more goal involvements than any other player in the knockout phase of this season's competition – ten (seven goals and three assists).

Willian Pacho, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Nuno Mendes have featured in all 16 matches that Paris have played in the competition this season.

João Neves (21 years 245 days) could become the third-youngest player to reach 40 appearances in the Champions League proper after Warren Zaïre-Emery (20 years 31 days) and Jude Bellingham (21 years 164 days).

Paris' road to the Champions League final: Every goal

Arsenal stats

Arsenal have reached the Champions League final for the second time, having previously done so 20 years ago in the 2005/06 season. On that occasion, they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in Paris.

The Gunners are the fifth different English club to reach the Champions League final in the last eight seasons: Liverpool (twice), Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City (twice) and Chelsea are the others.

Mikel Arteta's side are bidding to become the seventh English club to lift the European Cup/Champions League after Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. No other nation has produced more than three different winners.

The Premier League champions could become the 25th different team to win the European Cup/Champions League – a season after Paris became the 24th. The last successive new winners were Barcelona and Marseille in 1991/92 and 1992/93.

Arsenal could become the fourth English club to win a European Cup/Champions League and domestic league double after Liverpool (1976/77 and 1983/84), Manchester United (1998/99 and 2007/08) and Manchester City (2022/23).

The Gunners remain the only unbeaten team in this season's competition (W11 D3) and this is their longest unbeaten run in European Cup/Champions League history.

The north London outfit are the first team to go unbeaten in the first 14 matches of a single edition of the Champions League.

Arsenal's tally of nine clean sheets in this season's competition is one short of equalling the record for a single edition (Champions League era, group stage/league phase to final), set by the Gunners themselves in 2005/06 and Real Madrid in 2015/16.

Mikel Arteta is the fourth Spanish coach to reach a Champions League final with a non-Spanish team after Rafa Benítez (Liverpool), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Luis Enrique (Paris).

Arsenal have used 29 different players in the Champions League this season, with David Raya and Gabriel Martinelli making the most appearances by featuring in 13 matches each.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (19 years 246 days) could become only the second English player to reach 20 Champions League appearances as a teenager after Jude Bellingham (19 years 104 days).

Arsenal's road to the Champions League final: Every goal

Competition stats