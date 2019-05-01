Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal
Wednesday 1 May 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
It is one of the UEFA Champions League's best sub-plots: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time scoring charts.
The pair ended 2014/15 level on 77 goals but Ronaldo has since pulled away. The Juventus star leads 126–112 in terms of UEFA Champions League goals. In all UEFA club competition action the scoreline is 129–115 in the Portuguese's favour.
UEFA.com has listed all of Messi and Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals since they first struck at this level – picking out some noteworthy stats amid the numbers.
- Ronaldo was the first to reach 100 goals with a single club, reaching the mark for Real Madrid on 14 February 2018; Messi completed his century, all for Barcelona, exactly a month later
- Messi has been on the losing side just three times when he has scored
- 2017/18 was the seventh season running that Ronaldo scored ten goals or more in the UEFA Champions League
- Ronaldo has netted twice or more on 35 different occasions
- Each has scored eight hat-tricks
- Ronaldo did not score until his 30th game in the competition
- Ronaldo is the first player to amass 50 knockout goals, and is now past 60
- Ronaldo is the only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
- Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the competition proper
- Ronaldo's ten goals against his current club Juventus is more than anyone has scored against a single opponent
- Messi now leads Ronaldo 66-61 in all-time group stage goals
- Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100; Messi 123
|Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal by goal record
UEFA Champions League (group stage to final)
|Messi
(all goals scored for Barcelona)
|Ronaldo
(goals 1-15 for Man Utd; 16-120 for Real Madrid; 121 onwards for Juventus)
|Goal
|Opponent
|Date
|Round
|Opponent
|Date
|Round
|1
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-0
|02/11/05
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 7-1
|10/04/07
|Quarter-final second leg
|2
|Werder Bremen (a), 1-1
|27/09/06
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 7-1
|10/04/07
|Quarter-final second leg
|3
|Lyon (h), 3-0
|19/09/07
|Group stage
|Milan (h), 3-2
|24/04/07
|Semi-final first leg
|4
|Stuttgart (a), 2-0
|02/10/07
|Group stage
|Sporting CP (a), 1-0
|19/09/07
|Group stage
|5
|Rangers (h), 2-0
|07/11/07
|Group stage
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2
|23/10/07
|Group stage
|6
|Lyon (a), 2-2
|27/11/07
|Group stage
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2
|23/10/07
|Group stage
|7
|Celtic (a), 3-2
|20/02/08
|Round of 16 first leg
|Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0
|07/11/07
|Group stage
|8
|Celtic (a), 3-2
|20/02/08
|Round of 16 first leg
|Sporting CP (h), 2-1
|27/11/07
|Group stage
|9
|Shakhtar (a), 2-1
|01/10/08
|Group stage
|Lyon (h), 1-0
|04/03/08
|Round of 16 second leg
|10
|Shakhtar (a), 2-1
|01/10/08
|Group stage
|Roma (a), 2-0
|01/04/08
|Quarter-final first leg
|11
|Basel (a), 5-0
|22/10/08
|Group stage
|Chelsea (n), 1-1
|21/05/08
|Final
|12
|Basel (h), 1-1
|04/11/08
|Group stage
|Internazionale (h), 2-0
|11/03/09
|Round of 16 second leg
|13
|Sporting CP (a), 5-2
|26/11/08
|Group stage
|Porto (a), 1-0
|15/04/09
|Quarter-final second leg
|14
|Lyon (h), 5-2
|11/03/09
|Round of 16 second leg
|Arsenal (a), 3-1
|05/05/09
|Semi-final second leg
|15
|Bayern (h), 4-0
|08/04/09
|Quarter-final first leg
|Arsenal (a), 3-1
|05/05/09
|Semi-final second leg
|16
|Bayern (h), 4-0
|08/04/09
|Quarter-final first leg
|Zürich (a), 5-2
|15/09/09
|Group stage
|17
|Man United (n), 2-0
|27/05/09
|Final
|Zürich (a), 5-2
|15/09/09
|Group stage
|18
|Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0
|29/09/09
|Group stage
|Marseille (h), 3-0
|30/09/09
|Group stage
|19
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1
|09/12/09
|Group stage
|Marseille (h), 3-0
|30/09/09
|Group stage
|20
|Stuttgart (h), 4-0
|17/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|Marseille (a), 3-1
|08/12/09
|Group stage
|21
|Stuttgart (h), 4-0
|17/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|Marseille (a), 3-1
|08/12/09
|Group stage
|22
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Lyon (h), 1-1
|10/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|23
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Milan (h), 2-0
|19/10/10
|Group stage
|24
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Ajax (a), 4-0
|23/11/10
|Group stage
|25
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Ajax (a), 4-0
|23/11/10
|Group stage
|26
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-1
|14/09/10
|Group stage
|Auxerre (h), 4-0
|08/12/10
|Group stage
|27
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-1
|14/09/10
|Group stage
|Tottenham (h), 4-0
|05/04/11
|Quarter-final first leg
|28
|København (h), 2-0
|20/10/10
|Group stage
|Tottenham (a), 1-0
|13/04/11
|Quarter-final second leg
|29
|København (h), 2-0
|20/10/10
|Group stage
|Ajax (h), 3-0
|27/09/11
|Group stage
|30
|København (a), 1-1
|02/11/10
|Group stage
|Lyon (a), 2-0
|02/11/11
|Group stage
|31
|Panathinaikos (a), 3-0
|24/11/10
|Group stage
|Lyon (a), 2-0
|02/11/11
|Group stage
|32
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|08/03/11
|Round of 16 second leg
|CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1
|21/02/12
|Round of 16 first leg
|33
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|08/03/11
|Round of 16 second leg
|CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1
|14/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|34
|Shakhtar (a), 1-0
|12/04/11
|Quarter-final second leg
|CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1
|14/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|35
|Real Madrid (a), 2-0
|27/04/11
|Semi-final first leg
|APOEL (h), 5-2
|04/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|36
|Real Madrid (a), 2-0
|27/04/11
|Semi-final first leg
|APOEL (h), 5-2
|04/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|37
|Man. United (n), 3-1
|28/05/11
|Final
|Bayern (h), 2-1
|25/04/12
|Semi-final second leg
|38
|BATE (a), 5-0
|28/09/11
|Group stage
|Bayern (h), 2-1
|25/04/12
|Semi-final second leg
|39
|BATE (a), 5-0
|28/09/11
|Group stage
|Man City (h), 3-2
|18/09/12
|Group stage
|40
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|41
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|42
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|43
|Milan (a), 3-2
|23/11/11
|Group stage
|Dortmund (a), 1-2
|24/10/12
|Group stage
|44
|Leverkusen (a), 3-1
|14/02/12
|Round of 16 first leg
|Ajax (h), 4-1
|04/12/12
|Group stage
|45
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Man United (h), 1-1
|13/02/13
|Round of 16 first leg
|46
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Man United (a), 2-1
|05/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|47
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (h), 3-0
|03/04/13
|Quarter-final first leg
|48
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 2-3
|09/04/13
|Quarter-final second leg
|49
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 2-3
|09/04/13
|Quarter-final second leg
|50
|Milan (h), 3-1
|03/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|Dortmund (a), 1-4
|24/04/13
|Semi-final first leg
|51
|Milan (h), 3-1
|03/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|52
|Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2
|19/09/12
|Group stage
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|53
|Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2
|19/09/12
|Group stage
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|54
|Celtic (a), 1-2
|07/11/12
|Group stage
|København (h), 4-0
|02/10/13
|Group stage
|55
|Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0
|20/11/12
|Group stage
|København (h), 4-0
|02/10/13
|Group stage
|56
|Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0
|20/11/12
|Group stage
|Juventus (h), 2-1
|23/10/13
|Group stage
|57
|Milan (h), 4-0
|12/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|Juventus (h), 2-1
|23/10/13
|Group stage
|58
|Milan (h), 4-0
|12/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|Juventus (a), 2-2
|05/11/13
|Group stage
|59
|Paris (a), 2-2
|02/04/13
|Quarter-final first leg
|København (a), 2-0
|10/12/13
|Group stage
|60
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 6-1
|26/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|61
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 6-1
|26/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|62
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-1
|18/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|63
|Milan (a), 1-1
|22/10/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-1
|18/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|64
|Milan (h), 3-1
|06/11/13
|Group stage
|Dortmund (h), 3-0
|02/04/14
|Quarter-final first leg
|65
|Milan (h), 3-1
|06/11/13
|Group stage
|Bayern (a), 4-0
|29/04/14
|Semi-final second leg
|66
|Man. City (a), 2-0
|18/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|Bayern (a), 4-0
|29/04/14
|Semi-final second leg
|67
|Man. City (h), 2-1
|12/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|Atlético (n), 4-1
|25/05/14
|Final
|68
|Paris (a), 2-3
|30/09/14
|Group stage
|Basel (h), 5-1
|16/09/14
|Group stage
|69
|Ajax (h), 3-1
|21/10/14
|Group stage
|Ludogorets (a), 2-1
|01/10/14
|Group stage
|70
|Ajax (a), 2-0
|05/11/14
|Group stage
|Liverpool (a), 3-0
|22/10/14
|Group stage
|71
|Ajax (a), 2-0
|05/11/14
|Group stage
|Basel (a), 1-0
|26/11/14
|Group stage
|72
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Ludogorets (h), 4-0
|09/12/14
|Group stage
|73
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 2-0
|18/02/15
|Round of 16 first leg
|74
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-4
|10/03/15
|Round of 16 second leg
|75
|Paris (h), 3-1
|10/12/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-4
|10/03/15
|Round of 16 second leg
|76
|Bayern (h), 3-0
|06/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|Juventus (a), 1-2
|05/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|77
|Bayern (h), 3-0
|06/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|Juventus (h), 1-1
|13/05/15
|Semi-final second leg
|78
|Roma (h), 6-1
|24/11/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|79
|Roma (h), 6-1
|24/11/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|80
|Leverkusen (a), 1-1
|09/12/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|81
|Arsenal (a), 2-0
|23/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|Malmö (a), 2-0
|30/09/15
|Group stage
|82
|Arsenal (a), 2-0
|23/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|Malmö (a), 2-0
|30/09/15
|Group stage
|83
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|16/03/16
|Round of 16 second leg
|Shakhtar (a), 4-3
|25/11/15
|Group stage
|84
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (a), 4-3
|25/11/15
|Group stage
|85
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|86
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|87
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|88
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|89
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Roma (a), 2-0
|17/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|90
|Man. City (a), 1-3
|01/11/16
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 2-0
|08/03/16
|Round of 16 second leg
|91
|Celtic (a), 2-0
|23/11/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|92
|Celtic (a), 2-0
|23/11/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|93
|Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0
|06/12/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|94
|Paris (h), 6-1
|08/03/17
|Round of 16 second leg
|Sporting CP (h), 2-1
|14/09/16
|Group stage
|95
|Juventus (h), 3-0
|12/09/17
|Group stage
|Dortmund (a), 2-2
|27/09/16
|Group stage
|96
|Juventus (h), 3-0
|12/09/17
|Group stage
|Bayern (a), 2-1
|12/04/17
|Quarter-final first leg
|97
|Olympiacos (h), 3-1
|18/10/17
|Group stage
|Bayern (a), 2-1
|12/04/17
|Quarter-final first leg
|98
|Chelsea (a), 1-1
|20/02/18
|Round of 16 first leg
|Bayern (h), 4-2
|18/04/17
|Quarter-final second leg
|99
|Chelsea (h), 3-0
|14/03/18
|Round of 16 second leg
|Bayern (h), 4-2
|18/04/17
|Quarter-final second leg
|100
|Chelsea (h), 3-0
|14/03/18
|Round of 16 second leg
|Bayern (h), 4-2
|18/04/17
|Quarter-final second leg
|101
|PSV (h), 4-0
|18/09/18
|Group stage
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|02/05/17
|Semi-final first leg
|102
|PSV (h), 4-0
|18/09/18
|Group stage
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|02/05/17
|Semi-final first leg
|103
|PSV (h), 4-0
|18/09/18
|Group stage
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|02/05/17
|Semi-final first leg
|104
|Tottenham (a), 4-2
|03/10/18
|Group stage
|Juventus (n), 4-1
|03/06/17
|Final
|105
|Tottenham (a), 4-2
|03/10/18
|Group stage
|Juventus (n), 4-1
|03/06/17
|Final
|106
|PSV (a), 2-1
|28/11/18
|Group stage
|APOEL (h), 3-0
|13/09/17
|Group stage
|107
|Lyon (h), 5-1
|13/03/19
|Round of 16 second leg
|APOEL (h), 3-0
|13/09/17
|Group stage
|108
|Lyon (h), 5-1
|13/03/19
|Round of 16 second leg
|Dortmund (a), 3-1
|26/09/17
|Group stage
|109
|Man. United (h), 3-0
|16/04/19
|Quarter-final second leg
|Dortmund (a), 3-1
|26/09/17
|Group stage
|110
|Man. United (h), 3-0
|16/04/19
|Quarter-final second leg
|Tottenham (h), 1-1
|17/10/17
|Group stage
|111
|Liverpool (h), 3-0
|01/05/19
|Semi-final first leg
|Tottenham (a), 1-3
|01/11/17
|Group stage
|112
|Liverpool (h), 3-0
|01/05/19
|Semi-final first leg
|APOEL (a), 6-0
|21/11/17
|Group stage
|113
|APOEL (a), 6-0
|21/11/17
|Group stage
|114
|Dortmund (h), 3-2
|06/12/17
|Group stage
|115
|Paris (h), 3-1
|14/02/18
|Round of 16 first leg
|116
|Paris (h), 3-1
|14/02/18
|Round of 16 first leg
|117
|Paris (a), 2-1
|06/03/18
|Round of 16 second leg
|118
|Juventus (a), 3-0
|03/04/18
|Quarter-final first leg
|119
|Juventus (a), 3-0
|03/04/18
|Quarter-final first leg
|120
|Juventus (h), 1-3
|11/04/18
|Quarter-final second leg
|121
|Man. United (h), 1-2
|07/11/18
|Group stage
|122
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|12/03/19
|Round of 16 second leg
|123
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|12/03/19
|Round of 16 second leg
|124
|Atlético (h), 3-0
|12/03/19
|Round of 16 second leg
|125
|Ajax (a), 1-1
|10/04/19
|Quarter-final first leg
|126
|Ajax (h), 1-2
|16/04/19
|Quarter-final second leg
All stats are group stage to final only.
Please note that the player's club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.
Other UEFA club competition goals:
Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup
Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup