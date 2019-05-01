Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

It is one of the UEFA Champions League's best sub-plots: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

The pair ended 2014/15 level on 77 goals but Ronaldo has since pulled away. The Juventus star leads 126–112 in terms of UEFA Champions League goals. In all UEFA club competition action the scoreline is 129–115 in the Portuguese's favour.

UEFA.com has listed all of Messi and Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals since they first struck at this level – picking out some noteworthy stats amid the numbers.

Ronaldo was the first to reach 100 goals with a single club, reaching the mark for Real Madrid on 14 February 2018; Messi completed his century, all for Barcelona, exactly a month later

Messi has been on the losing side just three times when he has scored

2017/18 was the seventh season running that Ronaldo scored ten goals or more in the UEFA Champions League

Ronaldo has netted twice or more on 35 different occasions

Each has scored eight hat-tricks

Ronaldo did not score until his 30th game in the competition

Ronaldo is the first player to amass 50 knockout goals, and is now past 60

Ronaldo is the only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals

Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the competition proper

Ronaldo's ten goals against his current club Juventus is more than anyone has scored against a single opponent

Messi now leads Ronaldo 66-61 in all-time group stage goals

Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100; Messi 123

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal by goal record

UEFA Champions League (group stage to final)

Messi

(all goals scored for Barcelona) Ronaldo

(goals 1-15 for Man Utd; 16-120 for Real Madrid; 121 onwards for Juventus) Goal Opponent Date Round Opponent Date Round 1 Panathinaikos (h), 5-0 02/11/05 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg 2 Werder Bremen (a), 1-1 27/09/06 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg 3 Lyon (h), 3-0 19/09/07 Group stage Milan (h), 3-2 24/04/07 Semi-final first leg 4 Stuttgart (a), 2-0 02/10/07 Group stage Sporting CP (a), 1-0 19/09/07 Group stage 5 Rangers (h), 2-0 07/11/07 Group stage Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 Group stage 6 Lyon (a), 2-2 27/11/07 Group stage Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 Group stage 7 Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08 Round of 16 first leg Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0 07/11/07 Group stage 8 Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08 Round of 16 first leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 27/11/07 Group stage 9 Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Lyon (h), 1-0 04/03/08 Round of 16 second leg 10 Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0 01/04/08 Quarter-final first leg 11 Basel (a), 5-0 22/10/08 Group stage Chelsea (n), 1-1 21/05/08 Final 12 Basel (h), 1-1 04/11/08 Group stage Internazionale (h), 2-0 11/03/09 Round of 16 second leg 13 Sporting CP (a), 5-2 26/11/08 Group stage Porto (a), 1-0 15/04/09 Quarter-final second leg 14 Lyon (h), 5-2 11/03/09 Round of 16 second leg Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 Semi-final second leg 15 Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 Semi-final second leg 16 Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 17 Man United (n), 2-0 27/05/09 Final Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 18 Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0 29/09/09 Group stage Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 Group stage 19 Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1 09/12/09 Group stage Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 Group stage 20 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09 Group stage 21 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09 Group stage 22 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Lyon (h), 1-1 10/03/10 Round of 16 second leg 23 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Milan (h), 2-0 19/10/10 Group stage 24 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10 Group stage 25 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10 Group stage 26 Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10 Group stage Auxerre (h), 4-0 08/12/10 Group stage 27 Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10 Group stage Tottenham (h), 4-0 05/04/11 Quarter-final first leg 28 København (h), 2-0 20/10/10 Group stage Tottenham (a), 1-0 13/04/11 Quarter-final second leg 29 København (h), 2-0 20/10/10 Group stage Ajax (h), 3-0 27/09/11 Group stage 30 København (a), 1-1 02/11/10 Group stage Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11 Group stage 31 Panathinaikos (a), 3-0 24/11/10 Group stage Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11 Group stage 32 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1 21/02/12 Round of 16 first leg 33 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg 34 Shakhtar (a), 1-0 12/04/11 Quarter-final second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg 35 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg 36 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg 37 Man. United (n), 3-1 28/05/11 Final Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 38 BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 39 BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage Man City (h), 3-2 18/09/12 Group stage 40 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 41 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 42 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 43 Milan (a), 3-2 23/11/11 Group stage Dortmund (a), 1-2 24/10/12 Group stage 44 Leverkusen (a), 3-1 14/02/12 Round of 16 first leg Ajax (h), 4-1 04/12/12 Group stage 45 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (h), 1-1 13/02/13 Round of 16 first leg 46 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (a), 2-1 05/03/13 Round of 16 second leg 47 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (h), 3-0 03/04/13 Quarter-final first leg 48 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 2-3 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg 49 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 2-3 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg 50 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 1-4 24/04/13 Semi-final first leg 51 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 52 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 53 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 54 Celtic (a), 1-2 07/11/12 Group stage København (h), 4-0 02/10/13 Group stage 55 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Group stage København (h), 4-0 02/10/13 Group stage 56 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Group stage Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 Group stage 57 Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13 Round of 16 second leg Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 Group stage 58 Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13 Round of 16 second leg Juventus (a), 2-2 05/11/13 Group stage 59 Paris (a), 2-2 02/04/13 Quarter-final first leg København (a), 2-0 10/12/13 Group stage 60 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 Round of 16 first leg 61 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 Round of 16 first leg 62 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg 63 Milan (a), 1-1 22/10/13 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg 64 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Group stage Dortmund (h), 3-0 02/04/14 Quarter-final first leg 65 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Group stage Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14 Semi-final second leg 66 Man. City (a), 2-0 18/02/14 Round of 16 first leg Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14 Semi-final second leg 67 Man. City (h), 2-1 12/03/14 Round of 16 second leg Atlético (n), 4-1 25/05/14 Final 68 Paris (a), 2-3 30/09/14 Group stage Basel (h), 5-1 16/09/14 Group stage 69 Ajax (h), 3-1 21/10/14 Group stage Ludogorets (a), 2-1 01/10/14 Group stage 70 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Group stage Liverpool (a), 3-0 22/10/14 Group stage 71 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Group stage Basel (a), 1-0 26/11/14 Group stage 72 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Ludogorets (h), 4-0 09/12/14 Group stage 73 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Schalke (a), 2-0 18/02/15 Round of 16 first leg 74 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 75 Paris (h), 3-1 10/12/14 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 76 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (a), 1-2 05/05/15 Semi-final first leg 77 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (h), 1-1 13/05/15 Semi-final second leg 78 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 79 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 80 Leverkusen (a), 1-1 09/12/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 81 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage 82 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage 83 Arsenal (h), 3-1 16/03/16 Round of 16 second leg Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage 84 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage 85 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 86 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 87 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 88 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 89 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0 17/02/16 Round of 16 first leg 90 Man. City (a), 1-3 01/11/16 Group stage Roma (h), 2-0 08/03/16 Round of 16 second leg 91 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 92 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 93 Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0 06/12/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 94 Paris (h), 6-1 08/03/17 Round of 16 second leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 14/09/16 Group stage 95 Juventus (h), 3-0 12/09/17 Group stage Dortmund (a), 2-2 27/09/16 Group stage 96 Juventus (h), 3-0 12/09/17 Group stage Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg 97 Olympiacos (h), 3-1 18/10/17 Group stage Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg 98 Chelsea (a), 1-1 20/02/18 Round of 16 first leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg 99 Chelsea (h), 3-0 14/03/18 Round of 16 second leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg 100 Chelsea (h), 3-0 14/03/18 Round of 16 second leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg 101 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg 102 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg 103 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg 104 Tottenham (a), 4-2 03/10/18 Group stage Juventus (n), 4-1 03/06/17 Final 105 Tottenham (a), 4-2 03/10/18 Group stage Juventus (n), 4-1 03/06/17 Final 106 PSV (a), 2-1 28/11/18 Group stage APOEL (h), 3-0 13/09/17 Group stage 107 Lyon (h), 5-1 13/03/19 Round of 16 second leg APOEL (h), 3-0 13/09/17 Group stage 108 Lyon (h), 5-1 13/03/19 Round of 16 second leg Dortmund (a), 3-1 26/09/17 Group stage 109 Man. United (h), 3-0 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 3-1 26/09/17 Group stage 110 Man. United (h), 3-0 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg Tottenham (h), 1-1 17/10/17 Group stage 111 Liverpool (h), 3-0 01/05/19 Semi-final first leg Tottenham (a), 1-3 01/11/17 Group stage 112 Liverpool (h), 3-0 01/05/19 Semi-final first leg APOEL (a), 6-0 21/11/17 Group stage 113 APOEL (a), 6-0 21/11/17 Group stage 114 Dortmund (h), 3-2 06/12/17 Group stage 115 Paris (h), 3-1 14/02/18 Round of 16 first leg 116 Paris (h), 3-1 14/02/18 Round of 16 first leg 117 Paris (a), 2-1 06/03/18 Round of 16 second leg 118 Juventus (a), 3-0 03/04/18 Quarter-final first leg 119 Juventus (a), 3-0 03/04/18 Quarter-final first leg 120 Juventus (h), 1-3 11/04/18 Quarter-final second leg 121 Man. United (h), 1-2 07/11/18 Group stage 122 Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg 123 Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg 124 Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg 125 Ajax (a), 1-1 10/04/19 Quarter-final first leg 126 Ajax (h), 1-2 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg

All stats are group stage to final only.

Please note that the player's club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.

Other UEFA club competition goals:

Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup