Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

Wednesday 1 May 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.

It is one of the UEFA Champions League's best sub-plots: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

The pair ended 2014/15 level on 77 goals but Ronaldo has since pulled away. The Juventus star leads 126–112 in terms of UEFA Champions League goals. In all UEFA club competition action the scoreline is 129–115 in the Portuguese's favour.

UEFA.com has listed all of Messi and Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals since they first struck at this level – picking out some noteworthy stats amid the numbers. 

  • Ronaldo was the first to reach 100 goals with a single club, reaching the mark for Real Madrid on 14 February 2018; Messi completed his century, all for Barcelona, exactly a month later
  • Messi has been on the losing side just three times when he has scored
  • 2017/18 was the seventh season running that Ronaldo scored ten goals or more in the UEFA Champions League
  • Ronaldo has netted twice or more on 35 different occasions
  • Each has scored eight hat-tricks
  • Ronaldo did not score until his 30th game in the competition
  • Ronaldo is the first player to amass 50 knockout goals, and is now past 60
  • Ronaldo is the only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
  • Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the competition proper
  • Ronaldo's ten goals against his current club Juventus is more than anyone has scored against a single opponent
  • Messi now leads Ronaldo 66-61 in all-time group stage goals
  • Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100; Messi 123

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal by goal record
UEFA Champions League (group stage to final)
  Messi
(all goals scored for Barcelona)		 Ronaldo
(goals 1-15 for Man Utd; 16-120 for Real Madrid; 121 onwards for Juventus)
Goal Opponent Date Round Opponent Date Round
1 Panathinaikos (h), 5-0 02/11/05 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07  Quarter-final second leg
2 Werder Bremen (a), 1-1 27/09/06  Group stage  Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg
Lyon (h), 3-0 19/09/07  Group stage  Milan (h), 3-2 24/04/07  Semi-final first leg
Stuttgart (a), 2-0  02/10/07  Group stage  Sporting CP (a), 1-0  19/09/07  Group stage 
Rangers (h), 2-0 07/11/07 Group stage  Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2  23/10/07  Group stage 
Lyon (a), 2-2  27/11/07  Group stage  Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2  23/10/07  Group stage 
Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08  Round of 16 first leg Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0  07/11/07  Group stage 
Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08  Round of 16 first leg  Sporting CP (h), 2-1   27/11/07  Group stage 
Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08  Group stage  Lyon (h), 1-0  04/03/08  Round of 16 second leg
10  Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0  01/04/08  Quarter-final first leg
11  Basel (a), 5-0 22/10/08  Group stage  Chelsea (n), 1-1  21/05/08  Final
12  Basel (h), 1-1  04/11/08  Group stage  Internazionale (h), 2-0  11/03/09  Round of 16 second leg
13 Sporting CP (a), 5-2  26/11/08  Group stage  Porto (a), 1-0 15/04/09  Quarter-final second leg
14  Lyon (h), 5-2  11/03/09  Round of 16 second leg  Arsenal (a), 3-1  05/05/09  Semi-final second leg 
15  Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Arsenal (a), 3-1  05/05/09  Semi-final second leg 
16  Bayern (h), 4-0  08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg  Zürich (a), 5-2  15/09/09  Group stage 
17  Man United (n), 2-0  27/05/09  Final  Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 
18  Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0   29/09/09 Group stage  Marseille (h), 3-0  30/09/09  Group stage 
19 Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1  09/12/09 Group stage  Marseille (h), 3-0  30/09/09  Group stage 
20  Stuttgart (h), 4-0  17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1  08/12/09  Group stage 
21  Stuttgart (h), 4-0  17/03/10  Round of 16 second leg  Marseille (a), 3-1  08/12/09 Group stage 
22  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Lyon (h), 1-1  10/03/10  Round of 16 second leg
23  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Milan (h), 2-0  19/10/10  Group stage 
24  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0  23/11/10 Group stage 
25  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0  23/11/10  Group stage 
26  Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10  Group stage  Auxerre (h), 4-0  08/12/10  Group stage 
27  Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10  Group stage  Tottenham (h), 4-0  05/04/11 Quarter-final first leg
28  København (h), 2-0 20/10/10  Group stage  Tottenham (a), 1-0  13/04/11 Quarter-final second leg
29  København (h), 2-0  20/10/10  Group stage  Ajax (h), 3-0  27/09/11  Group stage 
30  København (a), 1-1  02/11/10  Group stage  Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11  Group stage 
31  Panathinaikos (a), 3-0 24/11/10  Group stage  Lyon (a), 2-0  02/11/11  Group stage 
32  Arsenal (h), 3-1  08/03/11  Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1 21/02/12  Round of 16 first leg 
33  Arsenal (h), 3-1  08/03/11  Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1  14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg
34  Shakhtar (a), 1-0 12/04/11 Quarter-final second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg
35  Real Madrid (a), 2-0  27/04/11  Semi-final first leg  APOEL (h), 5-2  04/04/12  Quarter-final second leg
36 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg
37  Man. United (n), 3-1  28/05/11  Final  Bayern (h), 2-1  25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 
38  BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage  Bayern (h), 2-1  25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 
39  BATE (a), 5-0  28/09/11  Group stage  Man City (h), 3-2  18/09/12 Group stage 
40  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1  03/10/12  Group stage 
41  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0  01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1  03/10/12  Group stage 
42  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0  01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12  Group stage 
43  Milan (a), 3-2 23/11/11 Group stage Dortmund (a), 1-2 24/10/12 Group stage
44  Leverkusen (a), 3-1  14/02/12  Round of 16 first leg Ajax (h), 4-1 04/12/12 Group stage
45 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (h), 1-1 13/02/13 Round of 16 first leg
46 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (a), 2-1 05/03/13 Round of 16 second leg
47 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (h), 3-0 03/04/13 Quarter-final first leg
48 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 2-3 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg
49 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 2-3 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg
50 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 1-4 24/04/13 Semi-final first leg
51 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Galatasaray (a), 6-1  17/09/13 Group stage
52 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage
53  Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12  Group stage  Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13  Group stage 
54  Celtic (a), 1-2  07/11/12  Group stage  København (h), 4-0 02/10/13  Group stage
55  Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0  20/11/12  Group stage  København (h), 4-0 02/10/13  Group stage 
56  Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0  20/11/12  Group stage  Juventus (h), 2-1  23/10/13  Group stage 
57  Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13  Round of 16 second leg  Juventus (h), 2-1  23/10/13  Group stage 
58  Milan (h), 4-0  12/03/13  Round of 16 second leg  Juventus (a), 2-2 05/11/13  Group stage 
59  Paris (a), 2-2 02/04/13  Quarter-final first leg  København (a), 2-0 10/12/13  Group stage 
60  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (a), 6-1  26/02/14  Round of 16 first leg 
61  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (a), 6-1  26/02/14  Round of 16 first leg  
62  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-1  18/03/14  Round of 16 second leg
63  Milan (a), 1-1  22/10/13  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg
64  Milan (h), 3-1  06/11/13  Group stage  Dortmund (h), 3-0 02/04/14 Quarter-final first leg
65  Milan (h), 3-1  06/11/13  Group stage  Bayern (a), 4-0  29/04/14  Semi-final second leg
66  Man. City (a), 2-0  18/02/14  Round of 16 first leg  Bayern (a), 4-0  29/04/14 Semi-final second leg
67  Man. City (h), 2-1  12/03/14  Round of 16 second leg  Atlético (n), 4-1 25/05/14  Final 
68  Paris (a), 2-3  30/09/14  Group stage  Basel (h), 5-1 16/09/14  Group stage
69  Ajax (h), 3-1  21/10/14  Group stage  Ludogorets (a), 2-1  01/10/14 Group stage
70  Ajax (a), 2-0  05/11/14  Group stage  Liverpool (a), 3-0 22/10/14  Group stage 
71  Ajax (a), 2-0  05/11/14  Group stage  Basel (a), 1-0  26/11/14 Group stage 
72  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Ludogorets (h), 4-0  09/12/14 Group stage 
73  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Schalke (a), 2-0  18/02/15  Round of 16 first leg 
74  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-4  10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 
75 Paris (h), 3-1  10/12/14 Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15  Round of 16 second leg
76 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (a), 1-2 05/05/15 Semi-final first leg
77 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (h), 1-1 13/05/15 Semi-final second leg
78 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
79 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
80 Leverkusen (a), 1-1 09/12/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
81 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage
82 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage
83 Arsenal (h), 3-1 16/03/16 Round of 16 second leg Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage
84 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage
85 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
86 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
87 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
88 Man. City (h), 4-0  19/10/16  Group stage   Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
89 Man. City (h), 4-0  19/10/16  Group stage   Roma (a), 2-0 17/02/16 Round of 16 first leg
90 Man. City (a), 1-3 01/11/16 Group stage Roma (h), 2-0 08/03/16 Round of 16 second leg
91 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
92 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16  Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
93 Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0 06/12/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
94 Paris (h), 6-1 08/03/17 Round of 16 second leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 14/09/16 Group stage
95 Juventus (h), 3-0 12/09/17 Group stage Dortmund (a), 2-2 27/09/16 Group stage
96 Juventus (h), 3-0 12/09/17 Group stage Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg
97 Olympiacos (h), 3-1 18/10/17 Group stage Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg
98 Chelsea (a), 1-1 20/02/18 Round of 16 first leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg
99 Chelsea (h), 3-0 14/03/18 Round of 16 second leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg
100 Chelsea (h), 3-0 14/03/18 Round of 16 second leg Bayern (h), 4-2 18/04/17 Quarter-final second leg
101 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg
102 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg
103 PSV (h), 4-0 18/09/18 Group stage Atlético (h), 3-0 02/05/17 Semi-final first leg
104 Tottenham (a), 4-2 03/10/18 Group stage Juventus (n), 4-1 03/06/17 Final
105 Tottenham (a), 4-2 03/10/18 Group stage Juventus (n), 4-1 03/06/17 Final
106 PSV (a), 2-1 28/11/18 Group stage APOEL (h), 3-0 13/09/17 Group stage
107 Lyon (h), 5-1 13/03/19 Round of 16 second leg APOEL (h), 3-0 13/09/17 Group stage
108 Lyon (h), 5-1 13/03/19 Round of 16 second leg Dortmund (a), 3-1 26/09/17 Group stage
109 Man. United (h), 3-0 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 3-1 26/09/17 Group stage
110 Man. United (h), 3-0 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg  Tottenham (h), 1-1 17/10/17 Group stage
111 Liverpool (h), 3-0 01/05/19 Semi-final first leg Tottenham (a), 1-3 01/11/17 Group stage
112 Liverpool (h), 3-0 01/05/19 Semi-final first leg APOEL (a), 6-0 21/11/17 Group stage
113       APOEL (a), 6-0 21/11/17 Group stage
114       Dortmund (h), 3-2 06/12/17 Group stage
115       Paris (h), 3-1 14/02/18 Round of 16 first leg
116       Paris (h), 3-1 14/02/18 Round of 16 first leg
117       Paris (a), 2-1 06/03/18 Round of 16 second leg
118       Juventus (a), 3-0 03/04/18 Quarter-final first leg
119       Juventus (a), 3-0 03/04/18 Quarter-final first leg
120       Juventus (h), 1-3 11/04/18 Quarter-final second leg
121       Man. United (h), 1-2 07/11/18 Group stage
122       Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg
123       Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg
124       Atlético (h), 3-0 12/03/19 Round of 16 second leg
125       Ajax (a), 1-1 10/04/19 Quarter-final first leg
126       Ajax (h), 1-2 16/04/19 Quarter-final second leg

All stats are group stage to final only.

Please note that the player's club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.

Other UEFA club competition goals:
Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup

