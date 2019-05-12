Are any Champions League teams still on for the treble?

Eight teams and seven different clubs have claimed 'the treble' over the years, winning the European Cup, league title and biggest domestic cup in the same campaign:

1966/67: Celtic

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Internazionale Milano

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

There are now just two teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League, but are either of this season's finalists still in the running to join that elite band this season?

Liverpool (ENG)

UCL: Final v Tottenham (1 June, Madrid)

League: 2nd, finished one point behind Manchester City

Cup: Out, lost v Wolverhampton Wanderers in third round

League Cup: Out, lost v Chelsea in last 32



Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

UCL: Final v Liverpool (1 June, Madrid)

League: 4th, finished 27 points behind Manchester City

Cup: Out, lost v Crystal Palace in last 32

League Cup: Out, lost v Chelsea in semi-finals

Key

Won competition

Can still win competition

Out of contention



*League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, France and Portugal. Celtic, in 1966/67, are the only team to have won a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup.