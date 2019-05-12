Are any Champions League teams still on for the treble?
Sunday 12 May 2019
There have been eight trebles of league, cup and European Cup – and Ajax's exit means there will be no ninth this season.
Eight teams and seven different clubs have claimed 'the treble' over the years, winning the European Cup, league title and biggest domestic cup in the same campaign:
1966/67: Celtic
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Internazionale Milano
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
There are now just two teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League, but are either of this season's finalists still in the running to join that elite band this season?
Liverpool (ENG)
UCL: Final v Tottenham (1 June, Madrid)
League: 2nd, finished one point behind Manchester City
Cup: Out, lost v Wolverhampton Wanderers in third round
League Cup: Out, lost v Chelsea in last 32
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
UCL: Final v Liverpool (1 June, Madrid)
League: 4th, finished 27 points behind Manchester City
Cup: Out, lost v Crystal Palace in last 32
League Cup: Out, lost v Chelsea in semi-finals
Key
Won competition
Can still win competition
Out of contention
*League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, France and Portugal. Celtic, in 1966/67, are the only team to have won a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup.