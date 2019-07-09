2019/20 UEFA Champions League participants

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League began with the preliminary round draw on 11 June and will end with the final in Istanbul on 30 May 2020.

FULL SEASON CALENDAR

The list below is provisional and is subject to pending legal proceedings and final confirmation from UEFA.

Group stage (draw 29 August)

Pot 1

138.000 Barcelona (ESP)

128.000 Bayern (GER)

124.000 Juventus (ITA)

106.000 Manchester City (ENG)

103.000 Paris (FRA)

91.000 Liverpool (ENG, holders)

87.000 Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)

72.000 Zenit (RUS)

Other pots

146.000 Real Madrid (ESP)

127.000 Atlético Madrid (ESP)

85.000 Borussia Dortmund (GER)

80.000 Napoli (ITA)

80.000 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

78.000 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

68.000 Benfica (POR)

61.500 Lyon (FRA)

61.000 Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

54.500 Salzburg (AUT)

37.000 Valencia (ESP)

31.000 Internazionale Milano (ITA)

28.500 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

25.000 Genk (BEL)

22.500 Galatasaray (TUR)

22.000 RB Leipzig (GER)

14.945 Atalanta (ITA)

11.699 LOSC Lille (FRA)

Play-off round (draw 5 August)

Champions path

27.500 Young Boys (SUI)

21.500 Slavia Praha (CZE)

League path

TBC

Third qualifying round (draw 22 July)

Champions path

70.500 Ajax (NED)

23.500 PAOK (GRE)

League path

93.000 Porto (POR)

65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

39.500 Club Brugge (BEL)

34.500 Krasnodar (RUS)

10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

6.250 LASK (AUT)

Second qualifying round (draw 19 June)

Champions path

31.000 København (DEN)

29.500 GNK Dinamo (CRO)

25.500 APOEL (CYP)

16.000 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

League path

54.500 Basel (SUI)

44.000 Olympiacos (GRE)

37.000 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

33.000 Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

First qualifying round (draw 18 June)

31.000 Celtic (SCO)

27.500 Astana (KAZ)

27.500 BATE Borisov (BLR)

27.000 Ludogorets (BUL)

22.000 Qarabağ (AZE)

18.500 Maribor (SVN)

16.750 Crvena zvezda (SRB)

12.250 Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

11.500 Rosenborg (NOR)

7.000 Dundalk (IRL)

9.000 HJK Helsinki (FIN)

6.250 Dudelange (LUX)

6.000 Shkëndija (MKD)

6.000 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

6.000 The New Saints (WAL)

5.500 AIK (SWE)

4.250 Sūduva (LTU)

4.250 Sarajevo (BIH)

4.250 Valletta (MLT)

3.850 Piast Gliwice (POL)

3.500 CFR Cluj (ROU)

3.500 Ferencváros (HUN)

3.500 Nõmme Kalju (EST)

3.000 Partizani (ALB)

3.000 Sutjeska (MNE)

2.750 Valur Reykjavík (ISL)

2.250 Linfield (NIR)

1.500 HB Tórshavn (FRO)

1.125 Riga (LVA)

1.050 Ararat-Armenia (ARM)

0.950 Saburtalo (GEO)

0.500 Feronikeli (KOS)

Preliminary round (draw 11 June)



4.250 Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

4.000 FC Santa Coloma (AND)

0.750 Tre Penne (SMR)

0.500 Feronikeli (KOS)

* Teams in italics have been eliminated.