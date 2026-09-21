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UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 preview: England vs Spain, Netherlands vs Germany among marquee matches

Monday, September 21, 2026

Stand-out fixtures, player spotlight and key statistics – your guide to UEFA Nations League Matchday 1.

Nuno Mendes and Portugal begin their title defence on Thursday
Nuno Mendes and Portugal begin their title defence on Thursday Getty Images

England host Spain, Germany visit Netherlands and Italy meet Belgium in some of the standout matches on UEFA Nations League Matchday 1.

We put the spotlight on previous meetings, key storylines and players to watch.

Where to watch

What to look out for in every League A match

League A fixtures

Thursday 24 September
A2 Netherlands vs Germany
A2 Serbia vs Greece
A4 Norway vs Denmark
A4 Portugal vs Wales

Friday 25 September
A1 Italy vs Belgium
A1 Türkiye vs France

Saturday 26 September
A3 Czechia vs Croatia
A3 England vs Spain

All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

Netherlands vs Germany

Player spotlight

Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick in Sunderland's defeat at Manchester City on Sunday. Among those hoping to win first senior caps are Ruben van Bommel, Gjivai Zechiël and Mexx Meerdink.

Germany forward Younes Ebnoutalib earns a first senior call-up after his bright start to the season, including a hat-trick in Eintracht Frankfurt's league opener. Teenage Bayern München creator Lennart Karl can add to the three friendly appearances he made earlier this year.

Memorable match: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (UEFA EURO 1988 semi-final, 21/06/1988)
Marco van Basten's 88th-minute winner inspired Netherlands to their first-ever European Championship final after Ronald Koeman had answered Lothar Matthäus' opener.

EURO 1988 highlights: Netherlands 2-1 West Germany

The backdrop

  • Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp take charge of their first matches as Netherlands and Germany head coaches.
  • Germany and Netherlands met in Group A3 during the previous edition, drawing 2-2 in Amsterdam before a 1-0 Germany win in Munich.
  • Two-time Nations League semi-finalists Netherlands were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in 2024/25 while Germany reached the semi-finals for the first time.
Serbia vs Greece

Player spotlight

Dušan Tadić returns to the Serbia national team. The last of the 37-year-old midfielder's 137 appearances came at EURO 2024. Crvena Zvezda midfielder Vasilije Kostov, 18, and 19-year-old Anderlecht forward Mihajlo Cvetković are young talents to watch.

Brighton forward Charalampos Kostoulas has four goal involvements in his last two Premier League appearances. Winger Christos Tzolis has started all five league matches for new club Arsenal.

Previous encounter: Greece 0-2 Serbia (18/11/2014)
Serbia won the most recent meeting between these nations, Radosav Petrović and Nemanja Gudelj on target in Piraeus.﻿

The backdrop

  • Greece begin their first League A campaign.
  • Serbia finished third in Group A4 during the previous edition, beating Austria in the resulting promotion/relegation play-off.
  • Group B2 runners-up Greece were also involved in the play-offs, overcoming Scotland despite a first-leg defeat.
Norway vs Denmark

Player spotlight

Norway captain Martin Ødegaard's four assists at the summer's World Cup was good for joint-second place and the 27-year-old has carried on that impressive form with Arsenal. His creative faculties can help Erling Haaland add to his record tally of 19 Nations League goals.

Morten Hjulmand can add to his 27 Denmark appearances after settling in at new club Atleti. Mads Bidstrup, Viktor Bak, Thomas Jørgensen and Andreas Jungdal are in contention for senior international debuts.

Previous encounter: Denmark 2-0 Norway (EURO 2012 qualifying, 06/09/2011)
These nations frequently contest friendlies, but their last competitive meeting came 15 years ago. Nicklas Bendtner's first-half double inspired Denmark to victory. ﻿

The backdrop

  • Norway were promoted to League A after winning Group B3 in 2024/25. Erling Haaland scored seven goals in that campaign and ranks as the all-time UEFA Nations League top scorer with 19.
  • Denmark reached the quarter-finals after finishing second behind Spain in Group A4, losing out to eventual winners Portugal in a dramatic last-eight tie.
  • Norway recorded their best-ever FIFA World Cup finish by reaching the quarter-finals in the summer.
Portugal vs Wales

Player spotlight

Portugal left-back and 2024/25 Player of the Finals Nuno Mendes aims for another strong campaign while Cristiano Ronaldo has the opportunity to add to his all-time record totals of men's international goals and appearances.

Creative hub Harry Wilson returns to the Wales squad after missing June's friendlies through injury. Cardiff City forward Cian Ashford ﻿revels in a first senior call-up and celebrates his 22nd birthday when Wales meet Portugal.

Memorable match: Portugal 2-0 Wales (EURO 2016 semi-finals, 06/06/2016)
Wales' fairytale run in France came to an end as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani sent Portugal through to their second major final.

EURO 2016 highlights: Portugal 2-0 Wales

The backdrop

  • Holders Portugal begin their title defence in Lisbon. In 2025, they became the first two-time winners of this competition.
  • Wales won promotion to League A in the 2024/25 Nations League. Winless in their only previous League A campaign in 2022/23, they are aiming for a first victory in Group A4.
  • The EURO 2016 meeting between Portugal and Wales is their only previous competitive meeting.
Italy vs Belgium

Player spotlight

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolò Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Bastoni were also part of the Roberto Mancini squad that triumphed at EURO 2020. Young Inter forward Pio Esposito has scored five goals in nine Italy appearances.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia can make his second Belgium appearance, his first coming back in March 2023. Mika Godts was the second-highest scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last term and completed a summer transfer to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Memorable match: Italy 2-2 Belgium (Nations League, 10/10/2024)
These sides produced a thriller when they met in the league phase of the previous edition, goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard bringing Belgium back from 2-0 down.

Highlights: Italy 2-2 Belgium

The backdrop

  • Roberto Mancini begins his second spell with Italy and Mark van Bommel debuts as Belgium head coach.
  • Italy reached the quarter-finals of the previous edition, losing 5-4 on aggregate against Germany.
  • Belgium recovered a two-goal deficit against Ukraine to preserve their League A status in March's promotion/relegation play-offs.
Türkiye vs France

Player spotlight

Türkiye's Arda Güler has three assists and one goal in six league appearances for Real Madrid this term. Fenerbahçe forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu was one of seven players to score a hat-trick in the 2024/25 Nations League.

Ousmane Dembélé had four goal involvements in Paris' opening win in the Champions League; Michael Olise three as Bayern München beat Bodø/Glimt. France captain Kylian Mbappé opened his account against Inter after finishing as top scorer last season.

Memorable match:  Türkiye 2-0 France (EURO 2020 qualifier, 08/07/2019)
Türkiye emerged victorious when they last hosted France, goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Ünder sending them to a home victory.

Watch Türkiye stun France

The backdrop

  • Zinédine Zidane makes his debut as France coach. Zidane twice played Türkiye in his playing days and celebrated two 4-0 wins.
  • Türkiye earned promotion to League A via an impressive play-off victory against Hungary.
  • France finished third in the previous edition, winning the third-place match against Germany after falling to Spain in a 5-4 semi-final epic.
Czechia vs Croatia

Player spotlight

Santi Denia's first squad includes three newcomers: Roman Macek (Sparta Praha), Matěj Radosta (Teplice) and Lukáš Ambros (Anderlecht). Of Ambros, the head coach says: "He's so multi-functional, he can play in several positions."

Como midfielder Martin Baturina was named Player of the Match in the Italian side's Champions League debut – a 4-1 win over Leipzig. Luka Modrić made 50 appearances during Slaven Bilić's first spell in charge.

Memorable match: Czechia 2-2 Croatia (EURO 2016, 17/06/2016)
Czechia's chances of taking anything from this Group D meeting seemed slim after 75 minutes, but substitutes Milan Škoda and Tomáš Necid inspired them to a draw.

EURO 2016 highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia

The backdrop

  • Santi Denia and Slaven Bilić take charge of their first matches after their summer appointments. Bilić also served as Croatia's head coach between 2006 and 2012.
  • These sides also met during the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Croatia winning 5-1 at home before a goalless draw in Prague.
  • The 2023 runners-up Croatia reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, suffering a dramatic loss against France. Czechia won Group B1 to earn promotion to League A.
England vs Spain

Player spotlight

England captain Harry Kane became the fastest player to 100 German Bundesliga goals on Friday while Jude Bellingham has started strongly under new Real Madrid coach José Mourinho, producing three goals and three assists in seven league appearances.

Spain's Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in his first Champions League appearance for Paris Saint-Germain. New club-mate Fabián Ruiz is unbeaten across his 50 Spain appearances (W35 D15, excludes penalty shoot-outs).

Memorable match: Spain 2-1 England (EURO 2024 final, 14/07/2024)
Spain won a record-breaking fourth EURO thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner in Berlin. England had answered Nico Williams' opener through Cole Palmer midway through the second half.

Final highlights: Spain 2-1 England

The backdrop

  • This pair have met ten times since the turn of the millennium. Spain lead the head-to-head with six wins to England's three.
  • England return to League A after winning Group B2 in the previous edition.
  • Spain were defeated finalists in 2025, losing a penalty shoot-out against Portugal in Munich.

    What to look out for in League B

    League B fixtures

    Thursday 24 September
    B3 Austria vs Israel
    B3 Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland

    Friday 25 September
    B2 Georgia vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
    B2 Hungary vs Ukraine
    B4 Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
    B4 Sweden vs Romania

    Saturday 26 September
    B1 Slovenia vs Scotland (15:00)﻿
    B1 North Macedonia vs Switzerland

    All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

    The backdrop

    • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Scotland and Switzerland begin efforts to restore their League A status after relegation in the previous edition.
    • Austria, Georgia, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia and Ukraine return for another League B campaign.
    • Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Romania and Sweden aim to continue on upward trajectories after winning promotion from League C.

    Storylines and players to watch

    • Only two teams scored more goals than Austria's 14 in League B during the last edition.
    • Kosovo make their League B debut at home against Republic of Ireland. Look out for striker Vedat Muriqi, who scored a second-leg hat-trick in the play-offs to help secure promotion before completing a move to Fenerbahçe this summer. Muriqi hit four goals for the Turkish club on Sunday.
    • Viktor Gyökeres was the top scorer in the 2024/25 Nations League, scoring nine goals as undefeated Sweden won automatic promotion from Group C1. Will the Arsenal forward maintain his goalscoring pace in League B?
    • Georgia and Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze was not far behind Gyökeres with seven goals. Paris star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also available to Willy Sagnol, giving opposition defences plenty to consider.
    • Switzerland had the strongest World Cup campaign of any League B team, progressing to the quarter-finals. Attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi starred in that run, returning three goals and two assists in four outings. Manzambi opened his account with new club Aston Villa on Saturday.

    What to look out for in League C

    League C fixtures

    Friday 25 September
    C2 Armenia vs Latvia (18:00)
    C2 Montenegro vs Cyprus

    Saturday 26 September
    C1 San Marino vs Finland (18:00)
    C3 Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
    C4 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00)
    C4 Iceland vs Estonia (18:00)
    C1 Albania vs Belarus
    C3 Slovakia vs Moldova

    All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

    • Albania, Finland, Iceland, Kazakhstan, and Montenegro were relegated from League B in the previous edition. Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Luxembourg and Slovakia competed in League C while San Marino and Moldova have stepped up from League D.
    • Montenegro forward Nikola Krstović was one of seven players to score a hat-trick in the 2024/25 Nations League, hitting his treble against Türki̇ye in Group B4.
    • Albania and Iceland suffered relegation despite winning seven points in League B last term (Albania directly, Iceland via the play-offs). Albania then beat League A side Serbia to second place in Group K in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, finishing with a record of four wins, two draws and two losses.
    • The Faroe Islands were similarly impressive in the European Qualifiers, winning four of eight Group L games including a memorable 2-1 home victory against Czechia.
    • San Marino made history in the 2024/25 Nations League, celebrating the first and second competitive wins in their history.

    What to look out for in League D

    League D fixtures

    Thursday 24 September
    D1 Andorra vs Malta
    D2 Liechtenstein vs Lithuania

    All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

    • Andorra and Malta met twice in Group D2 in the previous edition, the latter winning two tight games by a scoreline of 1-0.
    • Lithuania begin their campaign for a League C return in Liechtenstein. Both sides are eyeing improvement after going winless in the 2024/25 edition.
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, September 21, 2026

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