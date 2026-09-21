UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 preview: England vs Spain, Netherlands vs Germany among marquee matches

Player spotlight

Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick in Sunderland's defeat at Manchester City on Sunday. Among those hoping to win first senior caps are Ruben van Bommel, Gjivai Zechiël and Mexx Meerdink.

Germany forward Younes Ebnoutalib earns a first senior call-up after his bright start to the season, including a hat-trick in Eintracht Frankfurt's league opener. Teenage Bayern München creator Lennart Karl can add to the three friendly appearances he made earlier this year.

Memorable match: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (UEFA EURO 1988 semi-final, 21/06/1988)

Marco van Basten's 88th-minute winner inspired Netherlands to their first-ever European Championship final after Ronald Koeman had answered Lothar Matthäus' opener.

EURO 1988 highlights: Netherlands 2-1 West Germany

The backdrop