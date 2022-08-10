UEFA Super Cup roll of honour
Wednesday 10 August 2022
In 2022, Real Madrid joined AC Milan and Barcelona as the most successful teams in UEFA Super Cup history with their fifth triumph in the competition.
Twenty-four teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.
Real Madrid claimed their fifth title in 2022, their fourth in nine years, with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt to join AC Milan and Barcelona as the most successful sides in the competition's history. Madrid's victory in Helsinki secured Spain's 16th title, extending their lead over England and Italy (both nine).
UEFA Super Cup winners
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
5 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Manchester United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
1 Steaua București (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)
Super Cup appearances
9 Barcelona
8 Real Madrid*
7 AC Milan
6 Liverpool
6 Sevilla
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Manchester United
4 Porto
Super Cup winners by country
16 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)
9 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua București 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)
Super Cup appearances by country
30 Spain*
19 England
13 Italy
10 Germany*
5 Netherlands
Different winners by country
5 Spain
5 England
4 Italy
2 Belgium
Which players have won the most Super Cups
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern München/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
*2022 included