UEFA Super Cup roll of honour

Twenty-four teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Real Madrid claimed their fifth title in 2022, their fourth in nine years, with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt to join AC Milan and Barcelona as the most successful sides in the competition's history. Madrid's victory in Helsinki secured Spain's 16th title, extending their lead over England and Italy (both nine).

UEFA Super Cup winners

5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)

5 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022)

4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)

2 Ajax (1973, 1975)

2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)

2 Bayern (2013, 2020)

2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)

2 Juventus (1984, 1986)

2 Valencia (1980, 2004)

1 Aberdeen (1983)

1 Aston Villa (1982)

1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)

1 Galatasaray (2000)

1 Lazio (1999)

1 Manchester United (1991)

1 Mechelen (1988)

1 Nottingham Forest (1979)

1 Parma (1993)

1 Porto (1987)

1 Sevilla (2006)

﻿1 Steaua București (1986)

1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

9 Barcelona

8 Real Madrid*

7 AC Milan﻿

6 Liverpool

6 Sevilla

5 Bayern

5 Chelsea

4 Manchester United

4 Porto

Super Cup winners by country

16 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)

9 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)

2 Germany (Bayern 2)

2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)

1 Portugal (Porto 1)

1 Romania (Steaua București 1)

1 Russia (Zenit 1)

1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

30 Spain*

19 England

13 Italy

10 Germany*

5 Netherlands

Different winners by country

5 Spain

5 England

4 Italy

2 Belgium

Which players have won the most Super Cups

4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

4 Toni Kroos (Bayern München/Real Madrid)

4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)



*2022 included