2021 UEFA Super Cup in Belfast: Chelsea vs Villarreal, tickets, match information

Who will contest the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA club competition season curtain-raiser pits together the winners of the previous season's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. So in 2021, it will be Chelsea against Villarreal.

When and where does it take place?

The match takes place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday 11 August, kicking off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time).

This venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019) and Budapest (2020) as cities to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco.

Six great Super Cup goals

Can I apply for tickets?

Information on ticket applications will appear here when available.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Do the European champions usually win?

Super Cup highlights: Bayern 2-1 Sevilla

UEFA Champions League winners Bayern lifted the trophy in 2020, but this pattern is certainly not always the case. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 25 of the 45 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Do this year's teams have UEFA Super Cup pedigree?

This will be Chelsea's fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance, a tally bettered by five teams: Barcelona (9), AC Milan (7), Real Madrid (7), Liverpool (6) and Sevilla (6). The Blues have a mixed record, though:

2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)

1998: W1-0 vs Real Madrid (Monaco)

2012: L1-4 vs Atlético (Monaco)

2013: L2-2, 4-5pens vs Bayern (Prague)

2019: L2-2, 4-5pens vs Liverpool (Istanbul)

By contrast, it will be Villarreal's first UEFA Super Cup outing; the UEFA Europa League title was, in fact, only their second ever trophy – their first was winning the Spanish third tier in 1970 (though they were among the three clubs that won through the UEFA Intertoto Cup in both 2003 and 2004).

Where next for the Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup will visit the Finnish capital Helsinki in 2022 before moving to Kazan, Russia in 2023.

