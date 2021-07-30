2021 UEFA Super Cup in Belfast: Chelsea vs Villarreal, tickets, match information

Who will contest the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA club competition season curtain-raiser pits together the winners of the previous season's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. So in 2021, it will be Chelsea against Villarreal.

When and where does it take place?

The match takes place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday 11 August, kicking off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time).

Six great Super Cup goals

This venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019) and Budapest (2020) as cities to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco.

Can I apply for tickets?

Tickets went on sale on Friday 30 July; fans have until 16:00 CET on Monday 2 August to apply.

There will be an overall maximum of capacity of 13,000 spectators, all of whom will be asked to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow COVID test on entry in line with the applicable local legislation. Kiosks inside the ground on the concourse areas will not be selling food and drink.

Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the match, as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders.

More information will be available here, in due course. Please also refer to the official website of the government of Northern Ireland.

Ticket holders must comply with the UEFA Super Cup™ 2021 Code of conduct for spectators.

For the general public, seats will be made available at prices ranging from €40 for category 3 to €120 for category 1. Category 1 tickets are centrally positioned, category 2 tickets are mainly in the corners and category 3 tickets are located behind the goals. Accessible tickets are available at the category 3 price and allow one companion to enter for free.

If the demand exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will be conducted. The number of available tickets may be adjusted according to the latest decisions from the local authorities.

Applicants can apply for up to two tickets per person. The tickets will be personalised, and each applicant is required to provide their personal details and guest details on the ticket portal.

Applicants will be notified via email about the status of their application by 4 August at the latest. They will also be able to check the status of their application on the ticket portal using their login information. Successful applicants will be given a short time window to make payment for tickets via credit or debit card.

Communication on ticket sales to fans of the finalist teams will be managed by the respective clubs. Further information is available here.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

2020 highlights: Bayern 2-1 Sevilla

Do the European champions usually win?

UEFA Champions League winners Bayern lifted the trophy in 2020, but this pattern is certainly not always the case. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 25 of the 45 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Do this year's teams have UEFA Super Cup pedigree?

This will be Chelsea's fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance, a tally bettered by five teams: Barcelona (9), AC Milan (7), Real Madrid (7), Liverpool (6) and Sevilla (6). The Blues have a mixed record, though:

2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)

1998: W1-0 vs Real Madrid (Monaco)

2012: L1-4 vs Atlético (Monaco)

2013: L2-2, 4-5pens vs Bayern (Prague)

2019: L2-2, 4-5pens vs Liverpool (Istanbul)

By contrast, it will be Villarreal's first UEFA Super Cup outing; the UEFA Europa League title was, in fact, only their second ever trophy – their first was winning the Spanish third tier in 1970 (though they were among the three clubs that won through the UEFA Intertoto Cup in both 2003 and 2004).

Where next for the Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup will visit the Finnish capital Helsinki in 2022 before moving to Kazan, Russia in 2023.

