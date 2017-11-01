Manchester City into Youth League last 16, Liverpool clear
Wednesday 1 November 2017
Manchester City are through to the round of 16 with two games to spare while Liverpool opened up a four-point lead in Group E, Spurs edged Madrid and Porto caught Monaco.
- Fourth Group F win means Manchester City are first team to book round of 16 place
- Spurs win thriller against Madrid but five-goal Dortmund still lead Group H
- Porto move level with Monaco at top of Group C; RB Leipzig out
- Liverpool move four points clear of Sevilla and Spartak in Group E
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Group E
Sevila 3-3 Spartak Moskva
Liverpool 3-0 Maribor
Group F
Napoli 3-5 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord
Group G
Porto 3-2 RB Leipzig
Beşiktaş 3-2 Monaco
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 APOEL
Tuesday results
Group A: Manchester United 1-1 Benfica, Basel 4-2 CSKA Moskva
Group B: Celtic 1-2 Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht
Group C: Roma 1-2 Chelsea, Atlético Madrid 0-1 Qarabağ
Group D: Olympiacos 0-3 Barcelona, Sporting CP 2-0 Juventus