Manchester City into Youth League last 16, Liverpool clear

Wednesday 1 November 2017

Manchester City are through to the round of 16 with two games to spare while Liverpool opened up a four-point lead in Group E, Spurs edged Madrid and Porto caught Monaco.

Manchester City are through
Manchester City are through ©Getty Images
  • Fourth Group F win means Manchester City are first team to book round of 16 place
  • Spurs win thriller against Madrid but five-goal Dortmund still lead Group H
  • Porto move level with Monaco at top of Group C; RB Leipzig out
  • Liverpool move four points clear of Sevilla and Spartak in Group E
  • What happened on Tuesday? 
  • Check out the standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Group E
Sevila 3-3 Spartak Moskva
Liverpool 3-0 Maribor

Group F
Napoli 3-5 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

Group G 
Porto 3-2 RB Leipzig
Beşiktaş 3-2 Monaco

Highlights: Tottenham edge Madrid 3-2
Highlights: Tottenham edge Madrid 3-2

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 APOEL

Tuesday results
Group A: Manchester United 1-1 Benfica, Basel 4-2 CSKA Moskva
Group B: Celtic 1-2 Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht
Group C: Roma 1-2 Chelsea, Atlético Madrid 0-1 Qarabağ
Group D: Olympiacos 0-3 Barcelona, Sporting CP 2-0 Juventus

LiveBarcelona, Bayern seal top-two finishes

Barcelona, still perfect after four games, and Bayern München have both clinched at least play-offs with two matches to go while Anderlecht and Qarabağ won away for first points.
LiveSalzburg, Ajax, Inter ease to first-leg wins

Holders Salzburg, Ajax, Internazionale Milano and an Ivan Ignatyev-inspired Krasnodar were among the winners as the Domestic Champions path second-round first legs were played.
LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
LiveWhere to watch the Youth League final

The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
