UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round latest
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Article summary
The semi-finals on Wednesday set up Saturday ties that will decide six teams to reach the second qualifying round.
Article top media content
Article body
The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League has kicked off with the first qualifying round semi-finals on Wednesday setting up Saturday's finals and third-place matches.
Among the teams to win their semi-finals were Pyunik, who recorded Armenia's first victory in UEFA women's club competition, North Macedonia's Ljuboten and Northern Ireland's Cliftonville, the first teams from their respective nations to advance through a stage. Other winners included debutants Athlone Town, Swieqi United and Riga FC, for whom Kumba Brima celebrated becoming the first Sierra Leonean player in the history of this competition by scoring all four goals in their defeat of Flora.
Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).
The champions path begins with the first qualifying round, played as three or four-team single-venue knockout mini-tournaments from which Saturday's six final winners advance to the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August.
The third qualifying round of this path will eventually produce four teams to compete in the league phase, with the other five berths coming from the league path, which begins in the second qualifying round.
Women's Champions League first qualifying round matches
Group 1 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
Flora 1-4 Riga FC
Racing Union Luxembourg 5-3 AEK Athens (aet)
Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match
Flora vs AEK Athens (13:00)
Final
Racing Union Luxembourg vs Riga FC (19:00)
Group 2 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
Anenii Noi 0-5 Swieqi United
Spartak Myjava 3-0 Budućnost
Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match
Anenii Noi vs Budućnost (11:00)
Final
Spartak Myjava vs Swieqi United (19:00)
Group 3 (Hosts: Ljuboten)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
NSA Sofia 0-1 Pyunik
Ljuboten 4-1 NSÍ Runavík
Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match
NSA Sofia vs NSÍ Runavík (11:00)
Final
Ljuboten vs Pyunik (17:00)
Group 4 (Played in Tirana)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
ABB Fomget 2-0 Neftçi
Saturday 2 August:
Final
Kiryat Gat vs ABB Fomget (18:00)
Group 5 (Hosts: Athlone Town)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
Cardiff City 0-4 Athlone Town
Saturday 2 August:
Final
Agram vs Athlone Town (17:00)
Group 6 (Hosts: Mitrovica)
Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
Mitrovica 1-3 Cliftonville (aet)
Saturday 2 August:
Final
Lanchkhuti vs Cliftonville (19:00)
Group winners advance to champions path second qualifying round
• AEK, Agram, Athlone Town, Budućnost, NSÍ, Riga FC and Swieqi United were all making their competition debuts.
Women's Champions League champions path second qualifying round groups
Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Mura vs Spartak Myjava/Swieqi United
BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice
Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Apollon LFC vs Young Boys
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian
Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)
Semi-finals (27 August)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven
Rosengård vs Ljuboten/Pyunik
Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Ferencváros vs Racing Union Luxembourg/Riga FC
Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC
Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Gintra vs Farul Constanța
Vorskla Poltava vs Lanchkhuti/Cliftonville
Group 6 (Hosts Twente)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Twente vs Crvena Zvezda
Breidablik vs Agram/Athlone Town
Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)
Semi-finals (27 August)
Slavia Praha vs Kiryat Gat/ABB Fomget
Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki
Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August.
Second qualifying round group winners progress to champions path third qualifying round (in which St. Pölten enter directly). Group runners-up transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Third-place finishers transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.