UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round latest

The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League has kicked off with the first qualifying round semi-finals on Wednesday setting up Saturday's finals and third-place matches.

Among the teams to win their semi-finals were Pyunik, who recorded Armenia's first victory in UEFA women's club competition, North Macedonia's Ljuboten and Northern Ireland's Cliftonville, the first teams from their respective nations to advance through a stage. Other winners included debutants Athlone Town, Swieqi United and Riga FC, for whom Kumba Brima celebrated becoming the first Sierra Leonean player in the history of this competition by scoring all four goals in their defeat of Flora.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path begins with the first qualifying round, played as three or four-team single-venue knockout mini-tournaments from which Saturday's six final winners advance to the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August.

The third qualifying round of this path will eventually produce four teams to compete in the league phase, with the other five berths coming from the league path, which begins in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round draw in full

Group 1 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Flora 1-4 Riga FC

Racing Union Luxembourg 5-3 AEK Athens (aet)

Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match

Flora vs AEK Athens (13:00)

Final

Racing Union Luxembourg vs Riga FC (19:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Anenii Noi 0-5 Swieqi United

Spartak Myjava 3-0 Budućnost

Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match

Anenii Noi vs Budućnost (11:00)

Final

﻿Spartak Myjava vs Swieqi United (19:00)

Group 3 (Hosts: Ljuboten)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

NSA Sofia 0-1 Pyunik

Ljuboten 4-1 NSÍ Runavík



Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match

NSA Sofia vs NSÍ Runavík (11:00)

Final

Ljuboten vs Pyunik (17:00)

Group 4 (Played in Tirana)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

ABB Fomget 2-0 Neftçi

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Kiryat Gat vs ABB Fomget (18:00)

Group 5 (Hosts: Athlone Town)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Cardiff City 0-4 Athlone Town

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Agram vs Athlone Town (17:00)

Group 6 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Mitrovica 1-3 Cliftonville (aet)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Lanchkhuti vs Cliftonville (19:00)

Group winners advance to champions path second qualifying round

• AEK, Agram, Athlone Town, Budućnost, NSÍ, Riga FC and Swieqi United were all making their competition debuts.

Women's Champions League champions path second qualifying round groups Group 1 (Hosts: Mura) Semi-finals (27 August)

Mura vs ﻿Spartak Myjava/Swieqi United

BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC) Semi-finals (27 August)

Apollon LFC vs Young Boys

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven) Semi-finals (27 August)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven

Rosengård vs Ljuboten/Pyunik Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia) Semi-finals (27 August)

Ferencváros vs Racing Union Luxembourg/Riga FC

Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra) Semi-finals (27 August)

Gintra vs Farul Constanța

Vorskla Poltava vs Lanchkhuti/Cliftonville Group 6 (Hosts Twente) Semi-finals (27 August)

Twente vs Crvena Zvezda

Breidablik vs Agram/Athlone Town Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki) Semi-finals (27 August)

Slavia Praha vs Kiryat Gat/ABB Fomget

Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August. Second qualifying round group winners progress to champions path third qualifying round (in which St. Pölten enter directly). Group runners-up transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Third-place finishers transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.



