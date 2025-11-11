Women's Champions League Matchday 3 Wednesday preview: Bayern-Arsenal, Barcelona-OHL, Man Utd-PSG, Atleti-Juventus, Benfica-Twente

The third set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League concludes on Wednesday.

The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four teams progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

All kick-off times CET

Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45)

Last season's two games between these teams summed up Arsenal's extraordinary season. Bayern beat them 5-2 on Matchday 1 with a Pernille Harder hat-trick, but the Gunners pipped the German side to first place in the group with a 3-2 Matchday 6 triumph on their way to lifting the trophy. Both clubs are currently on three points having lost their openers but bounced back the following week.

Key stat: Bayern have won both previous home matches against Arsenal (1-0 in the 2022/23 quarter-finals and 5-2 in the 2024/25 group stage) while the Gunners have just one win in ten trips to Germany (4-3 at Turbine Potsdam in the 2012/13 round of 16).

Watch Pernille Harder's 2024/25 Bayern hat-trick vs Arsenal

Barcelona vs OH Leuven (18:45)

Barcelona have commenced the league phase with 11 goals in two victories, though the squad has been hit by recent injuries to Salma Paralluelo and Patri Guijarro and began the month with a rare domestic defeat by Real Sociedad (though Ewa Pajor returned fron her own absence on Sunday as they hit goalscoring form against Deportivo La Coruña). European debutants OH Leuven will take confidence from their own excellent start: their comeback to draw 2-2 at Paris FC was followed by a late turnaround to beat Twente 2-1.

Key stat: Barcelona have won all their previous 13 group stage/league phase home matches with a total of only two goals conceded.

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

PSG ended Man United's hopes of qualifying for their first Women's Champions League group stage two seasons ago. But now United are flying high in the league phase with two 1-0 wins while PSG are yet to pick up a point, losing to Wolfsburg and Real Madrid.

Key stat: PSG keeper Mary Earps was in goal for Man Utd when these clubs met two seasons ago.

Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus (21:00)

Both these teams followed up Matchday 1 victories with narrow losses the next week. Atleti cruised to a 6-0 success at St. Pölten before succumbing 1-0 at home to Man United, while Juventus edged Benfica 2-1 with a late goal only to suffer an identical fate at Bayern.

Key stat: This is Atleti's first meeting with an Italian club.

Benfica vs Twente (21:00)

Benfica remain without a point as their opening loss to Juventus, a game which the Eagles had led early on, preceded a 2-0 home defeat by holders Arsenal. Twente began with an impressive 1-1 draw with Chelsea, yet conceded deep in added time to lose 2-1 to OH Leuven on Matchday 2.

Key stat: Benfica knocked Twente out in qualifying in 2021/21 and 2022/23.

Tuesday's matches

Roma 0-1 Vålerenga

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs Paris FC

St. Pölten vs Chelsea

Women's Champions League: When are the rest of the league phase games? Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December