Women's Champions League Matchday 4 Thursday round-up: Barcelona through after Chelsea draw, Bayern beat Paris to progress

Barcelona and Chelsea both remain unbeaten following a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge which guaranteed that the Spanish side became one of five teams to secure their path out of the league phase at the conclusion of Matchday 4.

Barcelona have now sealed their berth in at least the knockout phase play-offs along with Bayern München, who are through following their 3-1 victory over Paris on Thursday. Elsewhere, Atlético de Madrid were resounding winners against Twente, while Roma picked up their first point of the campaign courtesy of a 1-1 draw with OH Leuven.

Ellie Carpenter fired Chelsea in front after a surging run and an emphatic strike just after a quarter of an hour, but the lead did not last long as Ewa Pajor pounced eight minutes later to lash the visitors level from inside the box following a corner.

Wieke Kaptein shot against a post for the Blues before half-time, and although Barça largely dominated the second period, they almost fell behind again when Carpenter shot wide in a slick move.

Player of the Match: Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea)

Key stat: Ewa Pajor has now scored 14 goals in 15 league phase/group stage appearances. Only Sam Kerr (16) has scored more in this round of the competition.

Bayern made it three league phase wins in succession with another comeback victory. The Frauen-Bundesliga outfit – who overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Arsenal on Matchday 3 – fell behind 16 minutes in when Sakina Karchaoui somehow squeezed a strike in at the near post.

Bayern took barely 120 seconds to level, with Linda Dallmann showing great composure from close range. The visitors then edged in front thanks to a piece of magic, a clever Momoko Tanikawa feint enabling her to create the opportunity for her effort to loop in via a slight deflection. Substitute Jovana Damnjanović swept in late on to make sure of maximum points.

Player of the Match: Franziska Kett (Bayern)

Key stat: Momoko Tanikawa is the sixth Japanese player to score a group stage/league phase goal after Maika Hamano (2), Aoba Fujino (2), Saki Kumagai (1), Mana Iwabuchi (1) and Mai Kadowaki (1).

Atleti posted another emphatic away victory in this league phase thanks to some eye-catching strikes in Enschede. Amaiur Sarriegi put the visitors ahead approaching the half-hour mark, powering in after a cushioned first touch from Fiamma's pass.

Júlia Bartel doubled their lead in style just before half-time, the 21-year-old being quickest to a Diede Lemey punch following a corner and hitting a gorgeous, rising half-volley from distance.

Victor Martin's side, who recorded a 6-0 success at St. Pölten on Matchday 1, kept up their intensity, adding to their advantage via Synne Jensen's crisp effort that flew in off the underside of the bar and Fiamma's close-range finish.

Player of the Match: Amaiur Sarriegi (Atleti)

Key stat: Atleti's 11 goals in this season's league phase have come from eight different scorers.

Jada Conijnenberg's penalty cancelled out Evelyne Viens' first-half strike as OH Leuven and Roma shared the points in Belgium.

Viens gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute, playing a neat one-two with Alice Corelli before powering in for her second goal of the league phase.

Leuven had already come from behind to draw with Paris FC and beat Twente, and they rallied again as Conijnenberg coolly converted her spot kick on 71 minutes, the tournament debutants again displaying impressive spirit.

Player of the Match: Lowiese Seynhaeve (OH Leuven)

Key stat: OH Leuven are now unbeaten in their last six UEFA competition matches at home, with four wins and two draws.